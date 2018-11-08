Dave Clawson with classy gesture Dino Babers will ‘never forget’

Here’s Exhibit No. 878 as to why Dave Clawson is one of the most respected coaches in college football.
During Saturday’s Syracuse-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, Orange defensive back Tyrone Perkins went down with a serious injury to his left leg. So serious, in fact, that Perkins remained hospitalized in intensive care while his teammates traveled back to Syracuse.
Wednesday, Perkins’ head coach, Dino Babers, revealed that his Wake counterpart visited the defensive back in the hospital, a gesture that Babers said he’ll always appreciate.
“I just want to say publicly that I really do appreciate Dave doing that,” Babers said by way of the Syracuse Post-Standard. “That was something that was very gracious on his end.
“All of us know how important our time is as a head coach, especially to our own programs. For him to go out and visit one of my guys in the local hospital is something I’ll never forget, something that I’ll always appreciate.”
Perkins remains hospitalized in North Carolina, although he was taken out of ICU Tuesday. The football program is hopeful he’ll be cleared to return to New York at some point this week.
Clawson was the head coach at Bowling Green from 2009-13. Babers replaced him at the MAC school and spent two years with the Falcons before moving on to the Orange in 2016.
Memo to Kansas State football players: tickets — parking, traffic and otherwise — aren’t merely suggestions. They do actually need to be taken care of.
According to the Wichita Eagle, K-State senior Duke Shelley was arrested late Tuesday morning for failure to appear. A warrant had been issued for the defensive back’s arrest over a pair of unpaid traffic tickets — driving without proof of liability insurance and having expired tags or an unregistered vehicle.
The football program is aware of the situation and told the Eagle that it would handle the issue internally.
Shelley currently leads the Wildcats in interceptions with three and is fifth in tackles with 33 despite missing the past two games because of injuries. Since 2015, and including this season, Shelley has started 37 games.
In late August, K-State defensive end Bronson Massie had a warrant issued for his arrest over unpaid parking tickets. In late October, K-State linebacker DaQuan Patton had a warrant issued for his arrest over an unpaid speeding ticket.
Notre Dame’s run to a perfect season and spot in the College Football Playoffs has taken an interesting turn.
Citing multiple sources, IrishSportsDaily.com is reporting that Ian Book will not play in this Saturday’s game against Florida State. Per the Irish-centric website, the starting quarterback “suffered multiple injuries to his midsection during this past week’s game at Northwestern, which will prevent him from playing in Saturday’s game.”
It’s believed that Book suffered a rib(s) injury in the win over the Wildcats.
According to a program spokesperson, head coach Brian Kelly is expected to address Book’s status later on Thursday.
Book took over as the starter in Week 4 and had moved himself into the periphery of the Heisman Trophy discussion over the past month and a half. Brandon Wimbush, who started the first three games of the regular season, is expected to get the start against the Seminoles.
The Fighting Irish enters Week 11 a perfect 9-0 and ranked third in the latest CFP Top 25.
Dan Mullen has unofficially officially had his quarterback decision made for him.
Reports surfaced Wednesday that Kyle Trask went down with a non-contact injury to his lower leg, one that was potentially season-ending. Late Wednesday night, the Florida quarterback’s father posted on Facebook that his son fractured his foot running a trick play during practice earlier in the day and will indeed be sidelined for the remainder of what’s left in the 2018 season.
It’s unclear if it’s the same foot that was surgically repaired last year and cost him his entire redshirt freshman season in 2017.
Gator Nation, I am sad to say that Kyle was injured today in practice while doing a trick play where he hands off to the RB and then goes out for a pass,” Michael Trask posted. “The throw to Kyle was low and when he planted his foot to catch the pass he felt a pop. Unfortunately he fractured his foot and will be out for the season. Just a freak injury. The good news is that it will be minor surgery and he will be 100% for spring ball in 2019. Thank you for all the well wishes and support for Kyle, we appreciate you very much! Continue to pray for Kyle’s recovery.
Trask replaced a struggling Feleipe Franks in last Saturday’s loss to Missouri, with the backup providing enough of a spark to a limp offense that fans were calling for a change at the quarterback position. Early on in the week, Mullen acknowledged he was considering as much.
With Trask out, it appears Franks will be under center for the remainder of the year, continuing in the job this weekend against South Carolina.
Injuries have finally gotten the best of Malcolm Cook.
Virginia announced in a press release Wednesday that Cook has decided to end his participation and medically retire from the sport. The linebacker will be undergoing surgery this week for a sports hernia that will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season and a bowl game.
Cook is a sixth-year senior who had played in nine games this season, starting two of those contests.
Below is head coach Bronco Mendenhall‘s statement on the development:
We had a long and really hard conversation for someone who has gone through so much so many times. He does not have a great understanding yet as to how come he has had this many challenges. But what he does have is a good understanding of how to deal with adversity, how to recover and how to move forward. That has given him great preparation for his life and for his future. I probably have never worked with a player that has had more challenges and more setbacks and more recoveries. It is a difficult thing to have his playing career close for UVA without him being on the field. I think his teammates certainly see that and recognize it as well as all of us on the coaching staff. This last injury has just proven to be lingering, long-lasting and not recoverable enough to get him back on the field within the time frame needed.
Hall missed the entire 2016 season because of an unspecified medical condition. He was also sidelined for a sizable portion of both the 2014 and 2015 seasons because of unspecified injuries.
In 2017, in what was essentially his only somewhat healthy season in Charlottesville, he started six games for the Cavaliers.