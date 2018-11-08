Dave Clawson with classy gesture Dino Babers will ‘never forget’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s Exhibit No. 878 as to why Dave Clawson is one of the most respected coaches in college football.

During Saturday’s Syracuse-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, Orange defensive back Tyrone Perkins went down with a serious injury to his left leg. So serious, in fact, that Perkins remained hospitalized in intensive care while his teammates traveled back to Syracuse.

Wednesday, Perkins’ head coach, Dino Babers, revealed that his Wake counterpart visited the defensive back in the hospital, a gesture that Babers said he’ll always appreciate.

“I just want to say publicly that I really do appreciate Dave doing that,” Babers said by way of the Syracuse Post-Standard. “That was something that was very gracious on his end.

“All of us know how important our time is as a head coach, especially to our own programs. For him to go out and visit one of my guys in the local hospital is something I’ll never forget, something that I’ll always appreciate.”

Perkins remains hospitalized in North Carolina, although he was taken out of ICU Tuesday. The football program is hopeful he’ll be cleared to return to New York at some point this week.

Clawson was the head coach at Bowling Green from 2009-13. Babers replaced him at the MAC school and spent two years with the Falcons before moving on to the Orange in 2016.