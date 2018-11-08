Fourth Arkansas player leaves team since start of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the fourth time since the 2018 season kicked off, a player has parted ways with the Arkansas program.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Nate Dalton is no longer a member of the Razorbacks football team. Chad Morris stated that the defensive back “has chosen to step back and focus on his academics.”

The head coach confirmed that the departure was voluntary.

Dalton did not dress for the Oct. 27 game against Vanderbilt because of an issue in the previous week’s game in which he slapped Tulsa’s punt returner in the head after he called for a fair catch. Morris sent Dalton to the locker room after that incident and the kept the redshirt junior off the roster for the Vandy game.

After playing in eight games last season, Dalton had appeared in seven games in 2018.

In addition to Dalton, cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE) and wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) have all left the Razorbacks since the regular season started. All three of those, though, will be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule as they played in four or fewer games.