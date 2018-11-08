Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

West Virginia’s Will Grier and Michigan’s Shea Patterson among Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalists

By Kevin McGuireNov 8, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
College football’s award season is drawing near. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is in the spirit of the season with the announcement of 10 finalists for their award this season, honoring the top fourth-year quarterback in college football using a number of conditions including character, scholastic achievement and leadership qualities in addition to on-field success. And because the award is designed for seniors and fourth-year juniors scheduled to graduate with their class, you won’t find Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa on this list.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Michigan’s Shea Patterson are among the list of candidates up for the award as finalists this season, it was announced on Thursday. Both players have certainly played a key role in guiding their respective teams into position to play for and win their respective conference titles with the final weeks of the season underway. UCF’s McKenzie Milton is in a similar position and was named a finalist for the award as well.

Joining those three are a pair of ACC quarterbacks with Syracuse’s Eric Dungey and NC State’s Ryan Finley. Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew are representing the Pac-12 and Penn State’s Trace McSorley joins Patterson as the Big Ten representatives on the list of finalists for the award. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is the lone SEC player named as a finalist and Boise State’s Brett Rypien is standing tall for the Mountain West Conference.

Past Golden Arm Award winners include Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Oregon’s Marcus Mariota, Stanford’s Andrew Luck, Boston College’s Matt Ryan and Notre Dame’s Brady Quinn. Rudolph was last year’s recipient of the award.

Penn State mourns passing of Wally Triplett, the first African-American to play in the Cotton Bowl

Penn State Athletics
By Kevin McGuireNov 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
The Penn State football family was in mourning on Thursday with news of former running back Wally Triplett passed away at the age of 92. Triplett was the first African-American to start for Penn State in 1945 and play in the Cotton Bowl in 1948.

“This is a tremendous loss for not only our football program, but the Penn State community as a whole,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a released statement. “Wally was a trailblazer as the first African-American to be drafted and play in the NFL and his influence continues to live on. He had a profound effect on me and the team when he visited in 2015 and shared valuable lessons from his life story and ability to overcome. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Wally’s family.”

Triplett and former Nittany Lion Dennie Hoggard made history on January 1, 1948 by becoming the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl against SMU. It was this game that legend says inspired the signature “We are” chant used by Penn State football fans to this day. Penn State was asked to leave the two players home instead of bringing them to play in the Cotton Bowl, but Penn State captain Steve Suhey declared “We are Penn State, there will be no meetings,” to make it clear Penn State would bring and play Triplett and Hoggard to the game or the team would not come at all. Triplett caught a touchdown pass in the game, which ended in a 13-13 tie.

Triplett later went on to become the first African-American football player to be drafted by an NFL team, the Detroit Lions, in the 1948 NFL Draft. Triplett remains in the Penn State record book with the second best career punt return yard average and the fourth-longest punt return in school history, an 85-yard return against West Virginia in 1948.

Wisconsin loses starting nose tackle Olive Sagapolu to season-ending arm injury

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 8, 2018, 4:24 PM EST
Wisconsin’s defensive line was dealt a tough blow this week as it has been announced starting nose tackle Olive Sagapolu will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with an arm injury that requires surgery.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced the injury news on Thursday as his team is preparing for a road trip to Penn State in which starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook also remains questionable due to a head injury.

“He’s been great how he’s handling it, but you feel bad for him,” Chryst told reporters, according to Madison.com. “He was playing really good, and he’s done that for a long time.”

Sagapolu was injured in Wisconsin’s loss to Northwestern two weeks ago and he missed last week’s home game against Rutgers. Unfortunately, the time off did not yield the results Wisconsin trainers had hoped and the decision was made it would be best for the senior lineman to undergo surgery to get his arm taken care of before he attempts moving to the next level.

Bryson Williams will continue to fill in for the injured starter. Williams made his first career start last week against Rutgers and will plug the hole at nose tackle for the remainder of Wisconsin’s schedule as the Badgers look to remain in contention for the Big Ten West Division.

Sagapolu appeared in eight games this season and recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

College football odds for Week 10: Ohio State-Michigan State, Bedlam highlight sparse late-season slate

Getty Images
OddsSharkNov 8, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
For all the vulnerability Ohio State is betraying of late, especially on defense, it has performed well on the road against Michigan State teams that were more formidable than the current edition.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, with quarterback Dwayne Haskins under center, are 3.5-point road favorites on the college football odds for this week against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 52-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The recent trends gleaned from the OddsShark College Football Database might cancel each other out, as Ohio State is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games while Michigan State is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games. However, the Buckeyes are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against Michigan State. This is only the fourth time in Ohio State’s last 20 road games that it has been favored by fewer than 4.0 points, and it is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS in those other matchups.

Elsewhere in Week 11:

MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-3) AT ALABAMA (9-0)
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 53-point total. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Mississippi State’s last 11 games against Alabama, with an average combined score of 39.64 points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Alabama’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 63.8 points.

FLORIDA STATE (4-5) AT NOTRE DAME (9-0)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 18-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 54.5-point total. Florida State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. Notre Dame is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games against teams with losing records.

OKLAHOMA STATE (5-4) AT OKLAHOMA (8-1)
The Oklahoma Sooners are 20.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 79-point total. Oklahoma State is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games against Oklahoma. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 11 conference games. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 79.5 points.

AUBURN (6-3) AT GEORGIA (8-1)
The Georgia Bulldogs are 14-point favorites against the Auburn Tigers with a 52-point total. Auburn is 0-5 SU and ATS in its last five road games against Georgia, with an average losing margin of 20.6 points. Georgia is 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games, with an average winning margin of 28.6 points.

LSU (7-2) AT ARKANSAS (2-7)
The LSU Tigers are 13.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 47.5-point total. LSU is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against Arkansas. Arkansas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

TCU (4-5) AT WEST VIRGINIA (7-1)
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 12-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 56-point total. TCU is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone UNDER in 12 of TCU’s last 15 conference games. West Virginia is 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS in its last six games as a favorite of 10 to 14 points.

KENTUCKY (7-2) AT TENNESSEE (4-5)
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 42.5-point total. Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Tennessee. Tennessee is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone OVER in seven of Tennessee’s last 10 conference games.

NAVY (2-7) AT UCF (8-0)
The UCF Knights are 25.5-point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen with a 63-point total. Navy is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Central Florida is 21-0 SU in its last 21 games, with an average winning margin of 23.52 points.

WASHINGTON STATE (8-1) AT COLORADO (5-4)
The Washington State Cougars are 6-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 60.5-point total. Washington State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone OVER in nine of Washington State’s last 12 games, with an average combined score of 60.92 points. Colorado is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.

Miami makes another QB change, goes back to N’Kosi Perry

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 8, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
Miami’s revolving door at the quarterback position has seen another move.

Thursday afternoon, Mark Richt confirmed that N’Kosi Perry will start under center for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.  This will mark the redshirt freshman’s fourth career start, and first since the Virginia game Oct. 13.  He also started the two games prior to that loss to the Cavaliers.

Perry replaces Malik Rosier, the fifth-year senior who started the first four games of the season and the last two before being benched for the second time this season.  Perry played in four of those games, including the Week 10 loss to Duke in which he completed just five-of-16 passes for 35 yards.

Neither quarterback throws for a high percentage (52.4 for Perry, 53.5 for Rosier) while they’ve each tossed five interceptions, although Rosier has 39 more pass attempts.  Perry also 11 touchdown passes in 105 throws, while Rosier has six in 144.

The Hurricanes are 2-1 in Perry’s starts, 3-3 in Rosier’s.  The U is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.