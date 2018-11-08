Getty Images

Miami makes another QB change, goes back to N’Kosi Perry

By John TaylorNov 8, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
Miami’s revolving door at the quarterback position has seen another move.

Thursday afternoon, Mark Richt confirmed that N’Kosi Perry will start under center for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.  This will mark the redshirt freshman’s fourth career start, and first since the Virginia game Oct. 13.  He also started the two games prior to that loss to the Cavaliers.

Perry replaces Malik Rosier, the fifth-year senior who started the first four games of the season and the last two before being benched for the second time this season.  Perry played in four of those games, including the Week 10 loss to Duke in which he completed just five-of-16 passes for 35 yards.

Neither quarterback throws for a high percentage (52.4 for Perry, 53.5 for Rosier) while they’ve each tossed five interceptions, although Rosier has 39 more pass attempts.  Perry also 11 touchdown passes in 105 throws, while Rosier has six in 144.

The Hurricanes are 2-1 in Perry’s starts, 3-3 in Rosier’s.  The U is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

College football odds for Week 10: Ohio State-Michigan State, Bedlam highlight sparse late-season slate

OddsSharkNov 8, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
For all the vulnerability Ohio State is betraying of late, especially on defense, it has performed well on the road against Michigan State teams that were more formidable than the current edition.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, with quarterback Dwayne Haskins under center, are 3.5-point road favorites on the college football odds for this week against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 52-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The recent trends gleaned from the OddsShark College Football Database might cancel each other out, as Ohio State is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games while Michigan State is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games. However, the Buckeyes are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against Michigan State. This is only the fourth time in Ohio State’s last 20 road games that it has been favored by fewer than 4.0 points, and it is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS in those other matchups.

Elsewhere in Week 11:

MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-3) AT ALABAMA (9-0)
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 53-point total. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Mississippi State’s last 11 games against Alabama, with an average combined score of 39.64 points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Alabama’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 63.8 points.

FLORIDA STATE (4-5) AT NOTRE DAME (9-0)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 18-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 54.5-point total. Florida State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. Notre Dame is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games against teams with losing records.

OKLAHOMA STATE (5-4) AT OKLAHOMA (8-1)
The Oklahoma Sooners are 20.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 79-point total. Oklahoma State is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games against Oklahoma. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 11 conference games. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 79.5 points.

AUBURN (6-3) AT GEORGIA (8-1)
The Georgia Bulldogs are 14-point favorites against the Auburn Tigers with a 52-point total. Auburn is 0-5 SU and ATS in its last five road games against Georgia, with an average losing margin of 20.6 points. Georgia is 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games, with an average winning margin of 28.6 points.

LSU (7-2) AT ARKANSAS (2-7)
The LSU Tigers are 13.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 47.5-point total. LSU is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against Arkansas. Arkansas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

TCU (4-5) AT WEST VIRGINIA (7-1)
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 12-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 56-point total. TCU is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone UNDER in 12 of TCU’s last 15 conference games. West Virginia is 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS in its last six games as a favorite of 10 to 14 points.

KENTUCKY (7-2) AT TENNESSEE (4-5)
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 42.5-point total. Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Tennessee. Tennessee is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone OVER in seven of Tennessee’s last 10 conference games.

NAVY (2-7) AT UCF (8-0)
The UCF Knights are 25.5-point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen with a 63-point total. Navy is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Central Florida is 21-0 SU in its last 21 games, with an average winning margin of 23.52 points.

WASHINGTON STATE (8-1) AT COLORADO (5-4)
The Washington State Cougars are 6-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 60.5-point total. Washington State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone OVER in nine of Washington State’s last 12 games, with an average combined score of 60.92 points. Colorado is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games.

Fourth Arkansas player leaves team since start of season

By John TaylorNov 8, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
For the fourth time since the 2018 season kicked off, a player has parted ways with the Arkansas program.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Nate Dalton is no longer a member of the Razorbacks football team.  Chad Morris stated that the defensive back “has chosen to step back and focus on his academics.”

The head coach confirmed that the departure was voluntary.

Dalton did not dress for the Oct. 27 game against Vanderbilt because of an issue in the previous week’s game in which he slapped Tulsa’s punt returner in the head after he called for a fair catch.  Morris sent Dalton to the locker room after that incident and the kept the redshirt junior off the roster for the Vandy game.

After playing in eight games last season, Dalton had appeared in seven games in 2018.

In addition to Dalton, cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), linebacker Kyrei Fisher (HERE) and wide receiver Jonathan Nance (HERE) have all left the Razorbacks since the regular season started.  All three of those, though, will be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule as they played in four or fewer games.

Third K-State player in three months arrested over unpaid tickets

By John TaylorNov 8, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Memo to Kansas State football players: tickets — parking, traffic and otherwise — aren’t merely suggestions.  They do actually need to be taken care of.

According to the Wichita Eagle, K-State senior Duke Shelley was arrested late Tuesday morning for failure to appear.  A warrant had been issued for the defensive back’s arrest over a pair of unpaid traffic tickets — driving without proof of liability insurance and having expired tags or an unregistered vehicle.

The football program is aware of the situation and told the Eagle that it would handle the issue internally.

Shelley currently leads the Wildcats in interceptions with three and is fifth in tackles with 33 despite missing the past two games because of injuries.  Since 2015, and including this season, Shelley has started 37 games.

In late August, K-State defensive end Bronson Massie had a warrant issued for his arrest over unpaid parking tickets.  In late October, K-State linebacker DaQuan Patton had a warrant issued for his arrest over an unpaid speeding ticket.

Dave Clawson with classy gesture Dino Babers will ‘never forget’

By John TaylorNov 8, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
Here’s Exhibit No. 878 as to why Dave Clawson is one of the most respected coaches in college football.

During Saturday’s Syracuse-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, Orange defensive back Tyrone Perkins went down with a serious injury to his left leg.  So serious, in fact, that Perkins remained hospitalized in intensive care while his teammates traveled back to Syracuse.

Wednesday, Perkins’ head coach, Dino Babers, revealed that his Wake counterpart visited the defensive back in the hospital, a gesture that Babers said he’ll always appreciate.

“I just want to say publicly that I really do appreciate Dave doing that,” Babers said by way of the Syracuse Post-Standard. “That was something that was very gracious on his end.

“All of us know how important our time is as a head coach, especially to our own programs. For him to go out and visit one of my guys in the local hospital is something I’ll never forget, something that I’ll always appreciate.”

Perkins remains hospitalized in North Carolina, although he was taken out of ICU Tuesday.  The football program is hopeful he’ll be cleared to return to New York at some point this week.

Clawson was the head coach at Bowling Green from 2009-13.  Babers replaced him at the MAC school and spent two years with the Falcons before moving on to the Orange in 2016.