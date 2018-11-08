Penn State mourns passing of Wally Triplett, the first African-American to play in the Cotton Bowl

For all the vulnerability Ohio State is betraying of late, especially on defense, it has performed well on the road against Michigan State teams that were more formidable than the current edition.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, with quarterback Dwayne Haskins under center, are 3.5-point road favorites on the college football odds for this week against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 52-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The recent trends gleaned from the OddsShark College Football Database might cancel each other out, as Ohio State is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games while Michigan State is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games. However, the Buckeyes are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against Michigan State. This is only the fourth time in Ohio State’s last 20 road games that it has been favored by fewer than 4.0 points, and it is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS in those other matchups.

Elsewhere in Week 11:

MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-3) AT ALABAMA (9-0)

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 53-point total. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Mississippi State’s last 11 games against Alabama, with an average combined score of 39.64 points. The total has gone OVER in seven of Alabama’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 63.8 points.

FLORIDA STATE (4-5) AT NOTRE DAME (9-0)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 18-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 54.5-point total. Florida State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. Notre Dame is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games against teams with losing records.

OKLAHOMA STATE (5-4) AT OKLAHOMA (8-1)

The Oklahoma Sooners are 20.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 79-point total. Oklahoma State is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games against Oklahoma. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 11 conference games. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 79.5 points.

AUBURN (6-3) AT GEORGIA (8-1)

The Georgia Bulldogs are 14-point favorites against the Auburn Tigers with a 52-point total. Auburn is 0-5 SU and ATS in its last five road games against Georgia, with an average losing margin of 20.6 points. Georgia is 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games, with an average winning margin of 28.6 points.

LSU (7-2) AT ARKANSAS (2-7)

The LSU Tigers are 13.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 47.5-point total. LSU is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against Arkansas. Arkansas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

TCU (4-5) AT WEST VIRGINIA (7-1)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 12-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 56-point total. TCU is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone UNDER in 12 of TCU’s last 15 conference games. West Virginia is 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS in its last six games as a favorite of 10 to 14 points.

KENTUCKY (7-2) AT TENNESSEE (4-5)

The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 42.5-point total. Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Tennessee. Tennessee is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone OVER in seven of Tennessee’s last 10 conference games.

NAVY (2-7) AT UCF (8-0)

The UCF Knights are 25.5-point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen with a 63-point total. Navy is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Central Florida is 21-0 SU in its last 21 games, with an average winning margin of 23.52 points.

WASHINGTON STATE (8-1) AT COLORADO (5-4)

The Washington State Cougars are 6-point road favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 60.5-point total. Washington State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone OVER in nine of Washington State’s last 12 games, with an average combined score of 60.92 points. Colorado is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games.

