Report: star Utah RB Zack Moss injures knee, could miss rest of season

The hits just keep on coming for a Utah offense that can ill afford another one.

Starting quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in last Saturday’s loss to Arizona State. A few days later, the Salt Lake Tribune is reporting, star running back Zack Moss suffered an unspecified knee injury during practice Wednesday.

Not only will Moss, one of the most prolific backs in program history, miss this Saturday’s crucial conference matchup with Oregon, but he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season as well, the Tribune reported.

Thus far, there’s been no official announcement from the school on Moss’ status moving forward.

Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally. His backup, junior Armand Shyne, has rushed for 166 yards, a number that’s third behind Moss and Huntley.

Utah is currently 4-3 in Pac-12 play, tied with Arizona and USC atop the South division and a half-game ahead of Arizona State.