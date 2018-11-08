Third K-State player in three months arrested over unpaid tickets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Memo to Kansas State football players: tickets — parking, traffic and otherwise — aren’t merely suggestions. They do actually need to be taken care of.

According to the Wichita Eagle, K-State senior Duke Shelley was arrested late Tuesday morning for failure to appear. A warrant had been issued for the defensive back’s arrest over a pair of unpaid traffic tickets — driving without proof of liability insurance and having expired tags or an unregistered vehicle.

The football program is aware of the situation and told the Eagle that it would handle the issue internally.

Shelley currently leads the Wildcats in interceptions with three and is fifth in tackles with 33 despite missing the past two games because of injuries. Since 2015, and including this season, Shelley has started 37 games.

In late August, K-State defensive end Bronson Massie had a warrant issued for his arrest over unpaid parking tickets. In late October, K-State linebacker DaQuan Patton had a warrant issued for his arrest over an unpaid speeding ticket.