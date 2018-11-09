Boston College aims for historic signature win vs. No. 2 Clemson

Notre Dame hosting Florida State is inspiring a good amount of flashbacks to their epic clash in 1993 when No. 1 Florida State was upset in South Bend by No. 2 Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish once again in the national title picture (Florida State not so much), that was to be expected. However, Boston College is also hoping to cause some flashbacks to 1993 this weekend as well by knocking down a national title contender just like they did in 1993 in South Bend the week after Notre Dame defeated Florida State.

Boston College hosts No. 2 Clemson this weekend in a game that is getting the full College GameDay treatment from the folks at ESPN. Clemson gets all of the spotlights in the ACC, for good reason, but Boston College would take the top spot in the ACC Atlantic Division if they can secure a win at home against the second-ranked team in the country.

A win by Boston College against the No. 2 Tigers would be one of the biggest wins in school history. In fact, wins at home against top 10 teams have not come very often for Boston College. Since 1991, Boston College has hosted a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll 16 times, with this weekend’s visit by Clemson being the 17th home game against a top 10 team for Boston College. In those previous 16 games, the Eagles are just 2-14.

That stat may not be too surprising given the history of the Boston College program and when you realize the majority of those games were against Miami and Virginia Tech when they were among the powers in the Big East and more recently against Florida State and Clemson since joining the ACC.

Boston College’s last home win against a top 10 team was just a few seasons ago, a 37-31 upset of No. 9 USC in 2014, but that win occurred 20 years and eight games after the most recent win against a top 10 team at home since beating No. 8 Notre Dame, 30-11, back in 1994 as an encore to their big upset in South Bend the year before.

Will Boston College enjoy a night to remember tomorrow night against No. 2 Clemson?

Boston College at home vs. AP Top 10 since 1991

1991: No. 2 Michigan 35, BC 13

1991: No. 1 Miami 19, BC 14

1992: No. 10 Syracuse 27, BC 10

1993: No. 3 Miami 23, BC 7

1994: BC 30, No. 8 Notre Dame 11

2000: No. 4 Virginia Tech 48, BC 34

2001: No. 1 Miami 18, BC 7

2002: No. 4 Virginia Tech 28, BC 23

2003: No. 2 Miami 33, BC 14

2005: No. 8 Florida State 28, No. 17 BC 17

2012: No. 4 Notre Dame 21, BC 6

2013: No. 8 Florida State 48, BC 34

2014: BC 37, No. 9 USC 31

2015: No. 9 Florida State 14, BC 0

2016: No. 3 Clemson 56, BC 10

2016: No. 5 Louisville 52, BC 7

