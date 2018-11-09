Getty Images

Daughter fires shots at parents after dad wanted to watch Georgia-Kentucky game

By John Taylor Nov 9, 2018
It just means more — at least this time, though, it didn’t mean the loss of life.

According to the Macon Telegraph, a 28-year-old Georgia woman, Tambria Chaprii Palmer, was arrested Saturday and is facing multiple counts after allegedly firing shots at both her father and mother.  Authorities allege that the situation began to unfold when Palmer and her father, Darrell Palmer, argued over the television; the dad wanted to continue watching the Georgia-Kentucky game while the daughter wanted to change the channel to something else.

Tambria Palmer ultimately went to her bedroom — she and her four children had been staying at her parents’ home — and, after stating “she was going to send everyone in the house to hell,” grabbed a gun and fired a shot at her father when he went to check on her.  After that, all hell broke loose inside the house and out.

From the Telegraph:

Tambria Palmer’s mother, Le’Trice Palmer, was holding her newborn granddaughter when she heard two shots and ran out of the house.

As Le’Trice Palmer headed across the front yard and toward the neighbor’s house, Tambria Palmer was chasing her and continuing to fire the gun. Le’Trice Palmer fell multiple times while dodging the bullets.

The Sheriff’s Department called to an active shooter situation and eventually arrested Tambria Palmer, who officers say “shot every round in the magazine” before tossing the gun into some bushes.  She is now facing six counts of aggravated assault, 4 counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

None of the children — three of whom were in a bedroom when the incident took place, the other in her grandmother’s arm while she was being shot at — were injured.  Neither of the parents suffered injuries, nor did anyone in the neighborhood.

While the football game triggered the violent outburst, the Baldwin County sheriff’s Captain Brad King stated, “I think it’s a culmination of things.”

“My understanding is they had been having some issues,” King added.

Houston loses starting DE Jerard Carter to season-ending injury

By John Taylor Nov 9, 2018
Houston’s dealt with some injury issues to a very talented piece on the inside of its defensive line over the last couple of weeks.  Now, it’s the edges that are being hit once again.

Friday, the Cougars announced that Jerard Carter will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, including the postseason, because of an unspecified injury.  Not is the defensive end’s season over, his collegiate career is as well as this is his final year of eligibility.

Carter has started all nine games this season and 12 straight dating back to last year.  All told, he’s started 21 games during his time at UH.

In 2018, he’s been credited with 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits.

Early last month, starting defensive end Isaiah Chambers was lost for the season because of a knee injury.  Prior to that, he was leading the Cougars in sacks.

Tim Brown’s 1987 Heisman Trophy headed to auction

By John Taylor Nov 9, 2018
For mere hundreds of thousands of dollars (probably), you too can own a piece of history.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Tim Brown‘s 1987 Heisman Trophy is set to go up for auction by Goldin Auctions out of New Jersey.  Brown himself won’t be putting it up for auction as the former Notre Dame All-American sold his hardware a year ago to a private collector for an unknown amount of money.

If you want to get in on the stiff-armed auction action, Rovell writes that “[t]he auction starts online on Nov. 19 and closes Dec. 5, four days before the 2018 Heisman will be awarded.”

Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award.  As for other Heismans that have come on the market?  From Rovell’s report:

Charles White’s 1979 trophy sold for $184,000 in 2000 and O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999. The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy last month for $317,000.

Because this Heisman was a part of history — Brown was the first true wide receiver to win it — this trophy could draw significant interest, and thus significant money, from collectors.  Whether it will surpass the number for which Sallam’s trophy sold remains to be seen.

Three Iowa State freshmen suspended for second time in two months

By John Taylor Nov 9, 2018
In late August, four Iowa State freshmen were suspended for what was described as “poor choices and behavior.” A little over two months later, three of the four are in Matt Campbell‘s doghouse yet again.

Thursday, Campbell announced that three of his freshmen — defensive backs Jaeveyon Morton and Dallas Taylor-Cortez, wide receiver Joseph Scates — have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.  The only reason given was for the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

The initial suspension was considered served when the trio sat out the season opener against FCS South Dakota State, which lasted all of four minutes of game clock because of severe weather.

The Des Moines Register writes that “Taylor-Cortez was one of two students charged in October as part of an ongoing investigation after campus police received reports of armed individuals near a university apartment complex.” The weapons involved turned out to be BB-guns, police said.

Scates was the highest-rated signee for the Cyclones in 2018, the only four-star recruit in ISU’s class this year.  Morton and Taylor-Cortez were both three-star signees.

None of the three true freshmen slapped with a second suspension have seen the field in 2018.

Texas WR Collin Johnson on crutches, expected to play vs. Texas Tech

By John Taylor Nov 9, 2018
Texas’ receiving corps had a bit of an injury scare thrown into it over the past couple of days, but, fingers crossed, all is expected to be well by Saturday.

According to multiple media outlets, Collin Johnson suffered an unspecified knee injury during Wednesday’s practice.  In fact, he was seen getting around practice the following day with the help of crutches.

The good news, at least thus far, is that head coach Tom Herman expects the wide receiver to play this weekend against Texas Tech.

The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson is currently second on the Longhorns in receptions (50) and receiving yards (675), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five).