Houston loses starting DE Jerard Carter to season-ending injury

It just means more — at least this time, though, it didn’t mean the loss of life.

According to the Macon Telegraph, a 28-year-old Georgia woman, Tambria Chaprii Palmer, was arrested Saturday and is facing multiple counts after allegedly firing shots at both her father and mother. Authorities allege that the situation began to unfold when Palmer and her father, Darrell Palmer, argued over the television; the dad wanted to continue watching the Georgia-Kentucky game while the daughter wanted to change the channel to something else.

Tambria Palmer ultimately went to her bedroom — she and her four children had been staying at her parents’ home — and, after stating “she was going to send everyone in the house to hell,” grabbed a gun and fired a shot at her father when he went to check on her. After that, all hell broke loose inside the house and out.

From the Telegraph:

Tambria Palmer’s mother, Le’Trice Palmer, was holding her newborn granddaughter when she heard two shots and ran out of the house. As Le’Trice Palmer headed across the front yard and toward the neighbor’s house, Tambria Palmer was chasing her and continuing to fire the gun. Le’Trice Palmer fell multiple times while dodging the bullets.

The Sheriff’s Department called to an active shooter situation and eventually arrested Tambria Palmer, who officers say “shot every round in the magazine” before tossing the gun into some bushes. She is now facing six counts of aggravated assault, 4 counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

None of the children — three of whom were in a bedroom when the incident took place, the other in her grandmother’s arm while she was being shot at — were injured. Neither of the parents suffered injuries, nor did anyone in the neighborhood.

While the football game triggered the violent outburst, the Baldwin County sheriff’s Captain Brad King stated, “I think it’s a culmination of things.”

“My understanding is they had been having some issues,” King added.