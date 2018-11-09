Injury sidelines part-time Virginia starting DE Mandy Alonso for rest of season

For the second time this week, Virginia has seen a contributing member of its defense lost to injury.
Wednesday, UVa. announced that linebacker Malcolm Cook, suffering from a sports hernia, has decided to medically retire from the sport. Not long after, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that defensive end Mandy Alonso will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
The sophomore was hurt in the second half of the loss to Pitt last Friday night.
Alonso started five of the nine games in which he played this season. As a true freshman in 2017, Alonso played in 11 games, starting four of those contests.
The 6-2, 290-pound lineman was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 recruiting class.
The hits just keep on coming for a Utah offense that can ill afford another one.
Starting quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in last Saturday’s loss to Arizona State. A few days later, the Salt Lake Tribune is reporting, star running back Zack Moss suffered an unspecified knee injury during practice Wednesday.
Not only will Moss, one of the most prolific backs in program history, miss this Saturday’s crucial conference matchup with Oregon, but he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season as well, the Tribune reported.
Thus far, there’s been no official announcement from the school on Moss’ status moving forward.
Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally. His backup, junior Armand Shyne, has rushed for 166 yards, a number that’s third behind Moss and Huntley.
Utah is currently 4-3 in Pac-12 play, tied with Arizona and USC atop the South division and a half-game ahead of Arizona State.
Times have been tough for Stanford this season, and they could be a bit tougher than anticipated this weekend against Oregon State. Stanford will play this weekend’s game against the Beavers without one of its top wide receivers. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has been ruled out of action this week due to a right ankle injury.
Stanford head coach David Shaw told reporters Arcega-Whiteside will take the week off “Barring a miracle.”
“It’s not terrible. No broken bones. Everybody heals differently,” Shaw said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll see what happens early next week.”
Arcega-Whiteside suffered the right ankle injury in last week’s game against Washington, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Although Stanford is taking on one of the Pac-12’s least intimidating passing offenses, the loss of the Cardinal’s top wide receiver still hurts Stanford’s second-ranked passing offense in the conference.
Arcega-Whiteside is Stanford’s leading receiver this season with 48 receptions for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns. The rest of the team has accounted for eight touchdowns in the passing game. With the senior out of action this weekend, Stanford will rely on tight end Kaden Smith and senior receiver Trenton Smith to carry the load as the top targets. Against the Beavers, Stanford should be able to survive this week, but how long the injury lingers for Arcega-Whiteside will be monitored closely.
College football’s award season is drawing near. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is in the spirit of the season with the announcement of 10 finalists for their award this season, honoring the top fourth-year quarterback in college football using a number of conditions including character, scholastic achievement and leadership qualities in addition to on-field success. And because the award is designed for seniors and fourth-year juniors scheduled to graduate with their class, you won’t find Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa on this list.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Michigan’s Shea Patterson are among the list of candidates up for the award as finalists this season, it was announced on Thursday. Both players have certainly played a key role in guiding their respective teams into position to play for and win their respective conference titles with the final weeks of the season underway. UCF’s McKenzie Milton is in a similar position and was named a finalist for the award as well.
Joining those three are a pair of ACC quarterbacks with Syracuse’s Eric Dungey and NC State’s Ryan Finley. Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew are representing the Pac-12 and Penn State’s Trace McSorley joins Patterson as the Big Ten representatives on the list of finalists for the award. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is the lone SEC player named as a finalist and Boise State’s Brett Rypien is standing tall for the Mountain West Conference.
Past Golden Arm Award winners include Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Oregon’s Marcus Mariota, Stanford’s Andrew Luck, Boston College’s Matt Ryan and Notre Dame’s Brady Quinn. Rudolph was last year’s recipient of the award.
The Penn State football family was in mourning on Thursday with news of former running back Wally Triplett passed away at the age of 92. Triplett was the first African-American to start for Penn State in 1945 and play in the Cotton Bowl in 1948.
“This is a tremendous loss for not only our football program, but the Penn State community as a whole,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a released statement. “Wally was a trailblazer as the first African-American to be drafted and play in the NFL and his influence continues to live on. He had a profound effect on me and the team when he visited in 2015 and shared valuable lessons from his life story and ability to overcome. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Wally’s family.”
Triplett and former Nittany Lion Dennie Hoggard made history on January 1, 1948 by becoming the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl against SMU. It was this game that legend says inspired the signature “We are” chant used by Penn State football fans to this day. Penn State was asked to leave the two players home instead of bringing them to play in the Cotton Bowl, but Penn State captain Steve Suhey declared “We are Penn State, there will be no meetings,” to make it clear Penn State would bring and play Triplett and Hoggard to the game or the team would not come at all. Triplett caught a touchdown pass in the game, which ended in a 13-13 tie.
Triplett later went on to become the first African-American football player to be drafted by an NFL team, the Detroit Lions, in the 1948 NFL Draft. Triplett remains in the Penn State record book with the second best career punt return yard average and the fourth-longest punt return in school history, an 85-yard return against West Virginia in 1948.