Injury sidelines part-time Virginia starting DE Mandy Alonso for rest of season

For the second time this week, Virginia has seen a contributing member of its defense lost to injury.

Wednesday, UVa. announced that linebacker Malcolm Cook, suffering from a sports hernia, has decided to medically retire from the sport. Not long after, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that defensive end Mandy Alonso will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of an unspecified lower-body injury.

The sophomore was hurt in the second half of the loss to Pitt last Friday night.

Alonso started five of the nine games in which he played this season. As a true freshman in 2017, Alonso played in 11 games, starting four of those contests.

The 6-2, 290-pound lineman was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 recruiting class.