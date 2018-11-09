Last-minute Wake TD sends No. 14 NC State to third loss in four games

A lot of the talk heading into Thursday night’s game against Wake Forest centered on how No. 14 North Carolina State could work its way into a New Year’s Six bid. Exiting it, all such discussion and conjecture ceased.
Things were actually looking up on the prime bowl front early in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack as a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to Emeka Emezie put them up 23-13 with 14:53 left. However, that was the last of NC State’s scoring as Wake put up a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard touchdown catch by Jack Freudenthal from Jamie Newman with just thirty seconds left, to give the Demon Deacons a stunning 27-23 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Newman, making his first career start, threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore had entered the game with 83 yards passing and zero touchdowns. In a losing effort, Finley passed for 374.
For NC State, the loss, its third in four games, could mean a short-lived stay in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolfpack entered the Top 25 for the first time two weeks ago, coming in at No. 21 in the first rankings of the 2018 season, before moving up to No. 14 after the latest rankings were released this past Tuesday.
Wake, meanwhile, improved to 5-5 this season, one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the third straight season for the second time in school history. Pitt and Duke are the last two teams on Wake’s regular-season slate.
In late August, four Iowa State freshmen were suspended for what was described as “poor choices and behavior.” A little over two months later, three of the four are in Matt Campbell‘s doghouse yet again.
Thursday, Campbell announced that three of his freshmen — defensive backs Jaeveyon Morton and Dallas Taylor-Cortez, wide receiver Joseph Scates — have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. The only reason given was for the standard unspecified violations of team rules.
The initial suspension was considered served when the trio sat out the season opener against FCS South Dakota State, which lasted all of four minutes of game clock because of severe weather.
The Des Moines Register writes that “Taylor-Cortez was one of two students charged in October as part of an ongoing investigation after campus police received reports of armed individuals near a university apartment complex.” The weapons involved turned out to be BB-guns, police said.
Scates was the highest-rated signee for the Cyclones in 2018, the only four-star recruit in ISU’s class this year. Morton and Taylor-Cortez were both three-star signees.
None of the three true freshmen slapped with a second suspension have seen the field in 2018.
Texas’ receiving corps had a bit of an injury scare thrown into it over the past couple of days, but, fingers crossed, all is expected to be well by Saturday.
According to multiple media outlets, Collin Johnson suffered an unspecified knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. In fact, he was seen getting around practice the following day with the help of crutches.
The good news, at least thus far, is that head coach Tom Herman expects the wide receiver to play this weekend against Texas Tech.
The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson is currently second on the Longhorns in receptions (50) and receiving yards (675), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five).
For the second time this week, Virginia has seen a contributing member of its defense lost to injury.
Wednesday, UVa. announced that linebacker Malcolm Cook, suffering from a sports hernia, has decided to medically retire from the sport. Not long after, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that defensive end Mandy Alonso will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
The sophomore was hurt in the second half of the loss to Pitt last Friday night.
Alonso started five of the nine games in which he played this season. As a true freshman in 2017, Alonso played in 11 games, starting four of those contests.
The 6-2, 290-pound lineman was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 recruiting class.
The hits just keep on coming for a Utah offense that can ill afford another one.
Starting quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in last Saturday’s loss to Arizona State. A few days later, the Salt Lake Tribune is reporting, star running back Zack Moss suffered an unspecified knee injury during practice Wednesday.
Not only will Moss, one of the most prolific backs in program history, miss this Saturday’s crucial conference matchup with Oregon, but he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season as well, the Tribune reported.
Thus far, there’s been no official announcement from the school on Moss’ status moving forward.
Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally. His backup, junior Armand Shyne, has rushed for 166 yards, a number that’s third behind Moss and Huntley.
Utah is currently 4-3 in Pac-12 play, tied with Arizona and USC atop the South division and a half-game ahead of Arizona State.