Louisville looking for first road win against ranked opponent since joining ACC

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
The 2018 season has not been a kind one for Louisville. The 2-7 Cardinals are already well out of the running to go to a bowl game and questions about the future of head coach Bobby Petrino only grow louder with every loss. On Friday night, Louisville is on the road at No. 13 Syracuse where Louisville will look to do something it has never done since joining the ACC; win a conference road game against a ranked opponent.

Louisville joined the ACC from the American Athletic Conference in 2014. In that time, Louisville is 1-12 against ranked opponents, including a record of 0-10 in games against ranked opponents when playing on the road or on a neutral field (bowl games or season-openers). The Cardinals are 0-5 against ranked opponents from the ACC when on the road.

A handful of those matchups, of course, have come against Clemson at a time when Clemson is playing some of the best collective football in program history as a national championship contender the past three years and looking like one again this season. But the games against Clemson the past three years have shown just how far different these two programs have gone from each other. The woeful record against ranked competition also includes a blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama this season.

Don’t look now, but Louisville’s record against ranked opponents could get worse in these last few weeks of the regular season. In addition to playing at Syracuse on Friday night, Louisville also closes out the year at home against Kentucky, ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff ranking and No. 12 in the AP poll.

The only win against a ranked opponent Petrino has recorded in his second time around with Louisville was a 63-20 blasting of No. 2 Florida State on September 17, 2016. What a time that was. Shortly after that game, Petrino had to fend off rumors about his potential interest in a job opening at LSU. A lot has changed over the past two years.

A look at the 18 power conference teams vying for bowl eligibility in Week 11

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
The college football regular season is beginning to wind down, which means the bowl picture is beginning to be painted as teams either become eligible for postseason play or fail to clear the bar. So far, 48 teams around the country have managed to put together enough wins in order to start thinking about the bowl season coming up. This weekend, 18 teams from power conferences will look to join them in getting their sixth wins of the year. Some will even be trying to get that sixth win against another team looking to beat them to it.

Here is a quick rundown of the power conferences and what teams could become bowl eligible this weekend.

ACC

Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh is playing for a chance to gain full control of the ACC Coastal Division this weekend with a home game against Virginia Tech. A win would do that and make the Panthers eligible for a bowl game. Elsewhere in the division, the winner of the Georgia Tech-Miami game can start scouting bowl destinations.

Big 12

Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech

As many as three Big 12 teams can become eligible for a bowl game this weekend. Iowa State is hosting Baylor with both teams needing a win to clinch bowl eligibility. Texas Tech gets a game at home against Texas, while Oklahoma State is on the road at Oklahoma.

On the flip side, the loser of the Kansas State-Kansas game will officially become ineligible for the bowl season with a seventh loss.

Big Ten

Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

As many as three teams from the Big Ten can become bowl eligible this season, including Big Ten West frontrunner Northwestern. A Wildcats win at Iowa not only moves the Wildcats one giant step closer to the Big Ten championship game but will clinch a fourth-straight bowl trip for the program for the second time under Pat Fitzgerald.

Maryland (at Indiana) and Purdue (at Minnesota) will also try punching their ticket to a bowl game on the road this week.

Pac-12

Arizona State, Colorado, Stanford, California, USC

The Pac-12 is guaranteed to add one bowl-eligible team this weekend with USC hosting Cal, but the Pac-12 could see as many as four teams become bowl eligible this weekend. A win by Arizona State at home against UCLA would be critical to the Pac-12 South outlook, but Stanford getting Oregon State at home looks to be the most favorable game for a team trying to become eligible for the postseason.

SEC

South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M

The SEC can add three bowl-eligible teams to the mix this weekend. Texas A&M (vs Ole Miss) and Missouri (vs Vanderbilt) each get their chances at home this weekend, and South Carolina must give it a shot on the road against Florida.

Houston loses starting DE Jerard Carter to season-ending injury

By John TaylorNov 9, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Houston’s dealt with some injury issues to a very talented piece on the inside of its defensive line over the last couple of weeks.  Now, it’s the edges that are being hit once again.

Friday, the Cougars announced that Jerard Carter will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, including the postseason, because of an unspecified injury.  Not is the defensive end’s season over, his collegiate career is as well as this is his final year of eligibility.

Carter has started all nine games this season and 12 straight dating back to last year.  All told, he’s started 21 games during his time at UH.

In 2018, he’s been credited with 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits.

Early last month, starting defensive end Isaiah Chambers was lost for the season because of a knee injury.  Prior to that, he was leading the Cougars in sacks.

Daughter fires shots at parents after dad wanted to watch Georgia-Kentucky game

By John TaylorNov 9, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
It just means more — at least this time, though, it didn’t mean the loss of life.

According to the Macon Telegraph, a 28-year-old Georgia woman, Tambria Chaprii Palmer, was arrested Saturday and is facing multiple counts after allegedly firing shots at both her father and mother.  Authorities allege that the situation began to unfold when Palmer and her father, Darrell Palmer, argued over the television; the dad wanted to continue watching the Georgia-Kentucky game while the daughter wanted to change the channel to something else.

Tambria Palmer ultimately went to her bedroom — she and her four children had been staying at her parents’ home — and, after stating “she was going to send everyone in the house to hell,” grabbed a gun and fired a shot at her father when he went to check on her.  After that, all hell broke loose inside the house and out.

From the Telegraph:

Tambria Palmer’s mother, Le’Trice Palmer, was holding her newborn granddaughter when she heard two shots and ran out of the house.

As Le’Trice Palmer headed across the front yard and toward the neighbor’s house, Tambria Palmer was chasing her and continuing to fire the gun. Le’Trice Palmer fell multiple times while dodging the bullets.

The Sheriff’s Department called to an active shooter situation and eventually arrested Tambria Palmer, who officers say “shot every round in the magazine” before tossing the gun into some bushes.  She is now facing six counts of aggravated assault, 4 counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

None of the children — three of whom were in a bedroom when the incident took place, the other in her grandmother’s arm while she was being shot at — were injured.  Neither of the parents suffered injuries, nor did anyone in the neighborhood.

While the football game triggered the violent outburst, the Baldwin County sheriff’s Captain Brad King stated, “I think it’s a culmination of things.”

“My understanding is they had been having some issues,” King added.

Tim Brown’s 1987 Heisman Trophy headed to auction

By John TaylorNov 9, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
For mere hundreds of thousands of dollars (probably), you too can own a piece of history.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Tim Brown‘s 1987 Heisman Trophy is set to go up for auction by Goldin Auctions out of New Jersey.  Brown himself won’t be putting it up for auction as the former Notre Dame All-American sold his hardware a year ago to a private collector for an unknown amount of money.

If you want to get in on the stiff-armed auction action, Rovell writes that “[t]he auction starts online on Nov. 19 and closes Dec. 5, four days before the 2018 Heisman will be awarded.”

Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award.  As for other Heismans that have come on the market?  From Rovell’s report:

Charles White’s 1979 trophy sold for $184,000 in 2000 and O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999. The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy last month for $317,000.

Because this Heisman was a part of history — Brown was the first true wide receiver to win it — this trophy could draw significant interest, and thus significant money, from collectors.  Whether it will surpass the number for which Sallam’s trophy sold remains to be seen.