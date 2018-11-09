Getty Images

No. 23 Fresno State holding slim halftime lead over Boise State in battle for the Milk Can

By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Nobody outside of UCF is better positioned to secure this year’s Group of Five bid than No. 23 Fresno State but Jeff Tedford’s team is locked into a battle on the blue turf against rival Boise State and hold a slim 10-3 lead at halftime of this critical Mountain West game on Friday night.

Marcus McMaryion led the way on the lone touchdown drive of the first half for the Bulldogs, capping things off with a toss to the back of the end zone to favorite target KeeSean Johnson (41 total yards to go with that score). The veteran quarterback wasn’t too sharp early on but eventually rebounded as the game went on to finish 12-of-15 for 125 yards while chipping in with another 13 on the ground. Tailback Jordan Mims did have 33 yards rushing but most of the team’s offensive damage was done through the air against that stout Boise defensive line.

The Broncos did what they could to stay in this game and take a lead, that much is for sure. Bryan Harsin’s group looked like they had no issues pulling out all the stops in this one, running both a flea flicker and a double reverse pass back to quarterback Brett Rypien. Just for good measure, there was also a fake field goal but that attempt went absolutely nowhere.

Despite the lack of scoring drives, it was still a solid half for Rypien in throwing for 149 yards with just three incompletions. He did throw an ill-advised interception in the final few minutes of the half but he was able to move the ball. Running back Alex Mattison also was ripping off chunks of yards with each carry and finished with 53 between the tackles.

In addition to all of the conference and national implications that this game carries, keep in mind that Fresno State has never won on the blue turf and are seeking revenge for last year’s loss at the same place in the Mountain West title game. Both programs are certainly very much in this one and the potential is brewing for a fun second half between these two rivals on a chilly night in Idaho.

Boston College aims for historic signature win vs. No. 2 Clemson

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
Notre Dame hosting Florida State is inspiring a good amount of flashbacks to their epic clash in 1993 when No. 1 Florida State was upset in South Bend by No. 2 Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish once again in the national title picture (Florida State not so much), that was to be expected. However, Boston College is also hoping to cause some flashbacks to 1993 this weekend as well by knocking down a national title contender just like they did in 1993 in South Bend the week after Notre Dame defeated Florida State.

Boston College hosts No. 2 Clemson this weekend in a game that is getting the full College GameDay treatment from the folks at ESPN. Clemson gets all of the spotlights in the ACC, for good reason, but Boston College would take the top spot in the ACC Atlantic Division if they can secure a win at home against the second-ranked team in the country.

A win by Boston College against the No. 2 Tigers would be one of the biggest wins in school history. In fact, wins at home against top 10 teams have not come very often for Boston College. Since 1991, Boston College has hosted a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll 16 times, with this weekend’s visit by Clemson being the 17th home game against a top 10 team for Boston College. In those previous 16 games, the Eagles are just 2-14.

That stat may not be too surprising given the history of the Boston College program and when you realize the majority of those games were against Miami and Virginia Tech when they were among the powers in the Big East and more recently against Florida State and Clemson since joining the ACC.

Boston College’s last home win against a top 10 team was just a few seasons ago, a 37-31 upset of No. 9 USC in 2014, but that win occurred 20 years and eight games after the most recent win against a top 10 team at home since beating No. 8 Notre Dame, 30-11, back in 1994 as an encore to their big upset in South Bend the year before.

Will Boston College enjoy a night to remember tomorrow night against No. 2 Clemson?

Boston College at home vs. AP Top 10 since 1991

  • 1991: No. 2 Michigan 35, BC 13
  • 1991: No. 1 Miami 19, BC 14
  • 1992: No. 10 Syracuse 27, BC 10
  • 1993: No. 3 Miami 23, BC 7
  • 1994: BC 30, No. 8 Notre Dame 11
  • 2000: No. 4 Virginia Tech 48, BC 34
  • 2001: No. 1 Miami 18, BC 7
  • 2002: No. 4 Virginia Tech 28, BC 23
  • 2003: No. 2 Miami 33, BC 14
  • 2005: No. 8 Florida State 28, No. 17 BC 17
  • 2012: No. 4 Notre Dame 21, BC 6
  • 2013: No. 8 Florida State 48, BC 34
  • 2014: BC 37, No. 9 USC 31
  • 2015: No. 9 Florida State 14, BC 0
  • 2016: No. 3 Clemson 56, BC 10
  • 2016: No. 5 Louisville 52, BC 7

A look at the 18 power conference teams vying for bowl eligibility in Week 11

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
The college football regular season is beginning to wind down, which means the bowl picture is beginning to be painted as teams either become eligible for postseason play or fail to clear the bar. So far, 48 teams around the country have managed to put together enough wins in order to start thinking about the bowl season coming up. This weekend, 18 teams from power conferences will look to join them in getting their sixth wins of the year. Some will even be trying to get that sixth win against another team looking to beat them to it.

Here is a quick rundown of the power conferences and what teams could become bowl eligible this weekend.

ACC

Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh is playing for a chance to gain full control of the ACC Coastal Division this weekend with a home game against Virginia Tech. A win would do that and make the Panthers eligible for a bowl game. Elsewhere in the division, the winner of the Georgia Tech-Miami game can start scouting bowl destinations.

Big 12

Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech

As many as three Big 12 teams can become eligible for a bowl game this weekend. Iowa State is hosting Baylor with both teams needing a win to clinch bowl eligibility. Texas Tech gets a game at home against Texas, while Oklahoma State is on the road at Oklahoma.

On the flip side, the loser of the Kansas State-Kansas game will officially become ineligible for the bowl season with a seventh loss.

Big Ten

Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

As many as three teams from the Big Ten can become bowl eligible this weekend, including Big Ten West frontrunner Northwestern. A Wildcats win at Iowa not only moves the Wildcats one giant step closer to the Big Ten championship game but will clinch a fourth-straight bowl trip for the program for the second time under Pat Fitzgerald.

Maryland (at Indiana) and Purdue (at Minnesota) will also try punching their ticket to a bowl game on the road this week.

Pac-12

Arizona State, Colorado, Stanford, California, USC

The Pac-12 is guaranteed to add one bowl-eligible team this weekend with USC hosting Cal, but the Pac-12 could see as many as four teams become bowl eligible this weekend. A win by Arizona State at home against UCLA would be critical to the Pac-12 South outlook, but Stanford getting Oregon State at home looks to be the most favorable game for a team trying to become eligible for the postseason.

SEC

South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M

The SEC can add three bowl-eligible teams to the mix this weekend. Texas A&M (vs Ole Miss) and Missouri (vs Vanderbilt) each get their chances at home this weekend, and South Carolina must give it a shot on the road against Florida.

Louisville looking for first road win against ranked opponent since joining ACC

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
The 2018 season has not been a kind one for Louisville. The 2-7 Cardinals are already well out of the running to go to a bowl game and questions about the future of head coach Bobby Petrino only grow louder with every loss. On Friday night, Louisville is on the road at No. 13 Syracuse where Louisville will look to do something it has never done since joining the ACC; win a conference road game against a ranked opponent.

Louisville joined the ACC from the American Athletic Conference in 2014. In that time, Louisville is 1-12 against ranked opponents, including a record of 0-10 in games against ranked opponents when playing on the road or on a neutral field (bowl games or season-openers). The Cardinals are 0-5 against ranked opponents from the ACC when on the road.

A handful of those matchups, of course, have come against Clemson at a time when Clemson is playing some of the best collective football in program history as a national championship contender the past three years and looking like one again this season. But the games against Clemson the past three years have shown just how far different these two programs have gone from each other. The woeful record against ranked competition also includes a blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama this season.

Don’t look now, but Louisville’s record against ranked opponents could get worse in these last few weeks of the regular season. In addition to playing at Syracuse on Friday night, Louisville also closes out the year at home against Kentucky, ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff ranking and No. 12 in the AP poll.

The only win against a ranked opponent Petrino has recorded in his second time around with Louisville was a 63-20 blasting of No. 2 Florida State on September 17, 2016. What a time that was. Shortly after that game, Petrino had to fend off rumors about his potential interest in a job opening at LSU. A lot has changed over the past two years.

Houston loses starting DE Jerard Carter to season-ending injury

By John TaylorNov 9, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Houston’s dealt with some injury issues to a very talented piece on the inside of its defensive line over the last couple of weeks.  Now, it’s the edges that are being hit once again.

Friday, the Cougars announced that Jerard Carter will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, including the postseason, because of an unspecified injury.  Not is the defensive end’s season over, his collegiate career is as well as this is his final year of eligibility.

Carter has started all nine games this season and 12 straight dating back to last year.  All told, he’s started 21 games during his time at UH.

In 2018, he’s been credited with 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits.

Early last month, starting defensive end Isaiah Chambers was lost for the season because of a knee injury.  Prior to that, he was leading the Cougars in sacks.