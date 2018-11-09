Texas WR Collin Johnson on crutches, expected to play vs. Texas Tech

Texas’ receiving corps had a bit of an injury scare thrown into it over the past couple of days, but, fingers crossed, all is expected to be well by Saturday.
According to multiple media outlets, Collin Johnson suffered an unspecified knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. In fact, he was seen getting around practice the following day with the help of crutches.
The good news, at least thus far, is that head coach Tom Herman expects the wide receiver to play this weekend against Texas Tech.
The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson is currently second on the Longhorns in receptions (50) and receiving yards (675), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five).
A lot of the talk heading into Thursday night’s game against Wake Forest centered on how No. 14 North Carolina State could work its way into a New Year’s Six bid. Exiting it, all such discussion and conjecture ceased.
Things were actually looking up on the prime bowl front early in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack as a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to Emeka Emezie put them up 23-13 with 14:53 left. However, that was the last of NC State’s scoring as Wake put up a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard touchdown catch by Jack Freudenthal from Jamie Newman with just thirty seconds left, to give the Demon Deacons a stunning 27-23 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Newman, making his first career start, threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore had entered the game with 83 yards passing and zero touchdowns. In a losing effort, Finley passed for 374.
For NC State, the loss, its third in four games, could mean a short-lived stay in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolfpack entered the Top 25 for the first time two weeks ago, coming in at No. 21 in the first rankings of the 2018 season, before moving up to No. 14 after the latest rankings were released this past Tuesday.
Wake, meanwhile, improved to 5-5 this season, one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the third straight season for the second time in school history. Pitt and Duke are the last two teams on Wake’s regular-season slate.
For the second time this week, Virginia has seen a contributing member of its defense lost to injury.
Wednesday, UVa. announced that linebacker Malcolm Cook, suffering from a sports hernia, has decided to medically retire from the sport. Not long after, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that defensive end Mandy Alonso will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
The sophomore was hurt in the second half of the loss to Pitt last Friday night.
Alonso started five of the nine games in which he played this season. As a true freshman in 2017, Alonso played in 11 games, starting four of those contests.
The 6-2, 290-pound lineman was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 recruiting class.
The hits just keep on coming for a Utah offense that can ill afford another one.
Starting quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in last Saturday’s loss to Arizona State. A few days later, the Salt Lake Tribune is reporting, star running back Zack Moss suffered an unspecified knee injury during practice Wednesday.
Not only will Moss, one of the most prolific backs in program history, miss this Saturday’s crucial conference matchup with Oregon, but he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season as well, the Tribune reported.
Thus far, there’s been no official announcement from the school on Moss’ status moving forward.
Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally. His backup, junior Armand Shyne, has rushed for 166 yards, a number that’s third behind Moss and Huntley.
Utah is currently 4-3 in Pac-12 play, tied with Arizona and USC atop the South division and a half-game ahead of Arizona State.
Times have been tough for Stanford this season, and they could be a bit tougher than anticipated this weekend against Oregon State. Stanford will play this weekend’s game against the Beavers without one of its top wide receivers. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has been ruled out of action this week due to a right ankle injury.
Stanford head coach David Shaw told reporters Arcega-Whiteside will take the week off “Barring a miracle.”
“It’s not terrible. No broken bones. Everybody heals differently,” Shaw said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll see what happens early next week.”
Arcega-Whiteside suffered the right ankle injury in last week’s game against Washington, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Although Stanford is taking on one of the Pac-12’s least intimidating passing offenses, the loss of the Cardinal’s top wide receiver still hurts Stanford’s second-ranked passing offense in the conference.
Arcega-Whiteside is Stanford’s leading receiver this season with 48 receptions for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns. The rest of the team has accounted for eight touchdowns in the passing game. With the senior out of action this weekend, Stanford will rely on tight end Kaden Smith and senior receiver Trenton Smith to carry the load as the top targets. Against the Beavers, Stanford should be able to survive this week, but how long the injury lingers for Arcega-Whiteside will be monitored closely.