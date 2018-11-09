Texas WR Collin Johnson on crutches, expected to play vs. Texas Tech

A lot of the talk heading into Thursday night’s game against Wake Forest centered on how No. 14 North Carolina State could work its way into a New Year’s Six bid. Exiting it, all such discussion and conjecture ceased.

Things were actually looking up on the prime bowl front early in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack as a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to Emeka Emezie put them up 23-13 with 14:53 left. However, that was the last of NC State’s scoring as Wake put up a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard touchdown catch by Jack Freudenthal from Jamie Newman with just thirty seconds left, to give the Demon Deacons a stunning 27-23 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Newman, making his first career start, threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore had entered the game with 83 yards passing and zero touchdowns. In a losing effort, Finley passed for 374.

For NC State, the loss, its third in four games, could mean a short-lived stay in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolfpack entered the Top 25 for the first time two weeks ago, coming in at No. 21 in the first rankings of the 2018 season, before moving up to No. 14 after the latest rankings were released this past Tuesday.

Wake, meanwhile, improved to 5-5 this season, one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the third straight season for the second time in school history. Pitt and Duke are the last two teams on Wake’s regular-season slate.