Three Iowa State freshmen suspended for second time in two months

In late August, four Iowa State freshmen were suspended for what was described as “poor choices and behavior.” A little over two months later, three of the four are in Matt Campbell‘s doghouse yet again.

Thursday, Campbell announced that three of his freshmen — defensive backs Jaeveyon Morton and Dallas Taylor-Cortez, wide receiver Joseph Scates — have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. The only reason given was for the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

The initial suspension was considered served when the trio sat out the season opener against FCS South Dakota State, which lasted all of four minutes of game clock because of severe weather.

The Des Moines Register writes that “Taylor-Cortez was one of two students charged in October as part of an ongoing investigation after campus police received reports of armed individuals near a university apartment complex.” The weapons involved turned out to be BB-guns, police said.

Scates was the highest-rated signee for the Cyclones in 2018, the only four-star recruit in ISU’s class this year. Morton and Taylor-Cortez were both three-star signees.

None of the three true freshmen slapped with a second suspension have seen the field in 2018.