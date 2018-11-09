Three Iowa State freshmen suspended for second time in two months

In late August, four Iowa State freshmen were suspended for what was described as “poor choices and behavior.” A little over two months later, three of the four are in Matt Campbell‘s doghouse yet again.
Thursday, Campbell announced that three of his freshmen — defensive backs Jaeveyon Morton and Dallas Taylor-Cortez, wide receiver Joseph Scates — have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. The only reason given was for the standard unspecified violations of team rules.
The initial suspension was considered served when the trio sat out the season opener against FCS South Dakota State, which lasted all of four minutes of game clock because of severe weather.
The Des Moines Register writes that “Taylor-Cortez was one of two students charged in October as part of an ongoing investigation after campus police received reports of armed individuals near a university apartment complex.” The weapons involved turned out to be BB-guns, police said.
Scates was the highest-rated signee for the Cyclones in 2018, the only four-star recruit in ISU’s class this year. Morton and Taylor-Cortez were both three-star signees.
None of the three true freshmen slapped with a second suspension have seen the field in 2018.
For mere hundreds of thousands of dollars (probably), you too can own a piece of history.
According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Tim Brown‘s 1987 Heisman Trophy is set to go up for auction by Goldin Auctions out of New Jersey. Brown himself won’t be putting it up for auction as the former Notre Dame All-American sold his hardware a year ago to a private collector for an unknown amount of money.
If you want to get in on the stiff-armed auction action, Rovell writes that “[t]he auction starts online on Nov. 19 and closes Dec. 5, four days before the 2018 Heisman will be awarded.”
Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award. As for other Heismans that have come on the market? From Rovell’s report:
Charles White’s 1979 trophy sold for $184,000 in 2000 and O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999. The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy last month for $317,000.
Because this Heisman was a part of history — Brown was the first true wide receiver to win it — this trophy could draw significant interest, and thus significant money, from collectors. Whether it will surpass the number for which Sallam’s trophy sold remains to be seen.
Texas’ receiving corps had a bit of an injury scare thrown into it over the past couple of days, but, fingers crossed, all is expected to be well by Saturday.
According to multiple media outlets, Collin Johnson suffered an unspecified knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. In fact, he was seen getting around practice the following day with the help of crutches.
The good news, at least thus far, is that head coach Tom Herman expects the wide receiver to play this weekend against Texas Tech.
The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson is currently second on the Longhorns in receptions (50) and receiving yards (675), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five).
A lot of the talk heading into Thursday night’s game against Wake Forest centered on how No. 14 North Carolina State could work its way into a New Year’s Six bid. Exiting it, all such discussion and conjecture ceased.
Things were actually looking up on the prime bowl front early in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack as a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to Emeka Emezie put them up 23-13 with 14:53 left. However, that was the last of NC State’s scoring as Wake put up a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard touchdown catch by Jack Freudenthal from Jamie Newman with just thirty seconds left, to give the Demon Deacons a stunning 27-23 win at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Newman, making his first career start, threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore had entered the game with 83 yards passing and zero touchdowns. In a losing effort, Finley passed for 374.
For NC State, the loss, its third in four games, could mean a short-lived stay in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolfpack entered the Top 25 for the first time two weeks ago, coming in at No. 21 in the first rankings of the 2018 season, before moving up to No. 14 after the latest rankings were released this past Tuesday.
Wake, meanwhile, improved to 5-5 this season, one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the third straight season for the second time in school history. Pitt and Duke are the last two teams on Wake’s regular-season slate.
For the second time this week, Virginia has seen a contributing member of its defense lost to injury.
Wednesday, UVa. announced that linebacker Malcolm Cook, suffering from a sports hernia, has decided to medically retire from the sport. Not long after, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that defensive end Mandy Alonso will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
The sophomore was hurt in the second half of the loss to Pitt last Friday night.
Alonso started five of the nine games in which he played this season. As a true freshman in 2017, Alonso played in 11 games, starting four of those contests.
The 6-2, 290-pound lineman was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 recruiting class.