Tim Brown’s 1987 Heisman Trophy headed to auction

For mere hundreds of thousands of dollars (probably), you too can own a piece of history.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Tim Brown‘s 1987 Heisman Trophy is set to go up for auction by Goldin Auctions out of New Jersey. Brown himself won’t be putting it up for auction as the former Notre Dame All-American sold his hardware a year ago to a private collector for an unknown amount of money.

If you want to get in on the stiff-armed auction action, Rovell writes that “[t]he auction starts online on Nov. 19 and closes Dec. 5, four days before the 2018 Heisman will be awarded.”

Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award. As for other Heismans that have come on the market? From Rovell’s report:

Charles White’s 1979 trophy sold for $184,000 in 2000 and O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999. The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy last month for $317,000.

Because this Heisman was a part of history — Brown was the first true wide receiver to win it — this trophy could draw significant interest, and thus significant money, from collectors. Whether it will surpass the number for which Sallam’s trophy sold remains to be seen.