Daniel Jones accounts for 547 yards of offense as Duke gets past rival North Carolina

By John TaylorNov 10, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
Daniel Jones saved the best game of his career by far for his football program’s most hated rival.

In this afternoon’s game against North Carolina, the starting quarterback, who returned earlier this season from a broken clavicle after just three weeks on the sidelines, put up 233 yards passing and another 113 rushing — in the first half.  While the pace slowed significantly in the second half, it didn’t slow quite enough for their rivals as the Blue Devils eased its way to a 42-35 win over the woeful Tar Heels.

Jones finished the game with 547 yards of total offense — 361 passing, 186 rushing. He also accounted for three passing touchdowns as well as another on the ground.

The passing yards are the second-most in Jones’ career, trailing only the 396 he put up in a loss to Pitt earlier this year.  It was also his eighth career 300-yard passing game.

Coming into the game with just one 100-yard game on the ground in his three seasons, Jones obliterated his career high in rushing as the 186 today easily surpassed the 108 he put up against Northwestern in September of 2017.  A 61-yard run late in the first half was the longest of his career… only to be topped by a 68-yarder late in the third quarter.

With the win, Duke improved to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in ACC play.  It also snapped a mini two-game losing streak.

North Carolina, meanwhile, fell to 1-9 on the season, continuing a pace that could leave the football program with its worst record since 1988-89 (1-10 in the first two seasons under Mack Brown).

Bedlam turning into another shootout at the OK Corral

By Zach BarnettNov 10, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Last year’s Bedlam game was the highest scoring in the rivalry’s 112-game history, a 62-52 Oklahoma win in Stillwater. We could be headed that way again on Saturday, as No. 6 Oklahoma holds a 34-28 lead at the break in Norman.

The teams traded touchdowns in each of their first two possessions — going serve-for-serve in drives that all covered 75 yards. Oklahoma State got the first “stop” by shoving Trey Sermon out at its own 4-yard line on a 3rd-and-goal pass, setting up Seibert’s first field goal and giving the Sooners a 17-14 lead.

Oklahoma State took advantage in the break of service by going 75 yards for a touchdown on its third straight drive as Cornelius hit Tylan Wallace in stride for a 49-yard touchdown. Now trailing 21-17, Oklahoma answered in three plays (and really two) — a 1-yard loss by Kyler Murray followed by a 29-yard Murray rush and then a 45-yard Kennedy Brooks rush, putting OU back on top 24-21.

The Sooner defense got its next stop on the next possession, but only after Cornelius missed on a wheel route that would have put Oklahoma State in the OU red zone at worst, and then threw behind an open receiver on 3rd-and-18.

CeeDee Lamb caught Zach Sinor‘s ensuing punt and raced 65 yards to the OSU 29, but the Cowboy defense stiffened, forcing a 36-yard Seibert field goal.

The field goal gave Oklahoma State a second chance to take its second lead of the day, but its drive stalled at the OU 24 and Matt Ammendola‘s 42-yard field goal sliced wide left.

Oklahoma took over with 4:30 left in the first half and a chance to go up 34-21, but instead the Sooners posted their first three-and-out of the game. However, the Sooners responded with their third straight stop and their first three-and-out.

This time, OU capitalized when Murray found Marquise Brown for a 49-yard touchdown with 1:25 left before halftime. Murray, who hit his first 10 passes of the game, finished the half 15-of-19 for 227 yards with a touchdown while also carrying seven times for 72 yards. Sermon, who opened the game with a 60-yard rush, carried nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Brooks rushed six times for 58 yards and two scores.

Facing the possibility of being run out of the stadium, Oklahoma State ended its scoring drought of, oh, 11 minutes. The Cowboys knifed 75 yards in five plays, scoring on a 10-yard Chuba Hubbard rush with 31 seconds left before halftime. Despite struggling for the bulk of the second quarter, Cornelius still threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-26 passing, while Hubbard and Justice Hill combined to rush 12 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

For the half, Oklahoma State racked up 358 yards and 19 first downs on 40 snaps, while OU bettered those numbers with 453 yards and 17 first downs on 44 plays.

Oklahoma State will receive to start the second half.

No. 1 Alabama starts fast, then slows down to hold halftime lead against No. 16 Mississippi State

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
There was some thought that No. 1 Alabama would be in for a bit of a letdown this week against No. 16 Mississippi State as they return home for an early afternoon game following a big win over rival LSU last week. While we might not be to letdown status in Tuscaloosa, the Tide were not quite their dominant self on offense as they started fast before easing off the pedal for a comfortable 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs on a crisp fall day in the South.

Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa was efficient throwing the ball around as expected, finishing with 127 yards and a touchdown through the air and adding a handful more on a several scrambles that made the fans at Bryant Denny Stadium hold their breath with each carry against one of the nation’s best defenses.

There were some blemishes for the Tide’s offense, make no mistake though. They turned the ball over on a botched handoff, saw Tagovailoa get sacked twice and had a three-and-out to go along with their two punts The flip side was the ground game was fairly strong all things considered, with Josh Jacobs running for 45 yards and a score while Damien Harris chipped in with another 33 yards and a touchdown of his own.

As close as the score is — all things Alabama-in-2018 considered — MSU still has to wonder how the margin wasn’t worse. The Bulldogs have to were well into the second quarter before they got their first 1st down of the game, missed a short field goal and their defense allowed three touchdowns in the first half after giving up just nine all season prior to the game.

Nick Fitzgerald didn’t have a great performance behind center in throwing for just 61 yards and taking four sacks. The vast majority of the team’s offense came on one 38 yard run by Kylin Hill just before halftime and there was not a ton to write home about on that side of the ball. Penalties were also a killer, with six flags for 45 yards by the Bulldogs, including one questionable call wiping out a touchdown.

There’s still another two quarters to go but this is looking like yet another Alabama victory in the exact same fashion that you’re used to seeing the past few years out of the Tide.

Iowa and Northwestern locked in Big Ten battle of field position

By Kevin McGuireNov 10, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
With a chance to wrap up the Big Ten West Division early, Northwestern will be in need of some offense in the second half in Iowa City. The good news is they may not need a ton of offense after halftime. No. 21 Iowa leads Northwestern at halftime 3-0, thanks to a field goal by Miguel Recinos from 46 yards out with just over a minute to play in the first half.

The first nine possessions between Northwestern and Iowa yielded eight punts and one turnover on downs. I’m honestly not going to waste your time breaking down what has transpired beyond that. This was to be expected, however, as both teams are built with a good defensive focus and have quarterbacks that are capable of making some things happen but struggle to do so in games like these. Defense is controlling the game at this point and that should continue in the second half.

Northwestern had 82 yards of offense in the first half, with Clayton Thorson recording 41 passing yards.Iowa has put together 184 yards of offense but has struggled to take advantage of field position in the puntfest.

Northwestern will clinch the Big Ten West division with a win at Iowa and a Purdue loss at Minnesota. Purdue was trailing Minnesota 13-3 at halftime of that game, which would bode well for Northwestern if they can get some points on the board in the second half.

No. 10 Ohio State keeps Big Ten and playoff hopes alive with slugfest win at Michigan State

By Kevin McGuireNov 10, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t have to be. No. 10 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1) leaving No. 18 Michigan State (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) with a 26-6 win means the Buckeyes are still in position to make their own case not just for the Big Ten championship, but also for a spot in the College Football Playoff field. For either of those goals to be obtained, however, Ohio State still ha some work to do moving into the final few weeks.

Ohio State’s defense certainly looked improved in the road win in East Lansing. After being dominated by Purdue two games ago and then after a shaky performance after a bye week against Nebraska last week, Ohio State’s defense played much better on Saturday. Of course, the Spartans offense has been a bit damaged and may have served as the perfect recipe for an ailing Ohio State defense. The Spartans had just two third-down conversion in 15 tries and the running game never found a way to get going.

Things were so difficult for Michigan State, Mark Dantonio called for a signature trick play that seemingly worked for a go-ahead touchdown only to see a penalty bring the score off the board. The Spartans also took an intentional safety in a 7-6 game and the punter backed up at the back of the endzone. In a defensive battle like the one unfolding, that appeared to be a decent gamble in an attempt to flip the field. Ohio State punted after four plays, but the Spartans were still pinned deep in their end, and the Buckeyes recovered a fumble in the end zone on the first play run by the Michigan State offense. Suddenly, a one-point game had turned into a 16-6 lead for Ohio State.

Ohio State added a field goal to extend the lead to 19-6 after Michigan State fumbled on the first play of their next possession (for two fumbles in as many snaps by the Spartans, who had switched from quarterback Brian Lewerke to Rocky Lombardi). The teams then exchanged turnovers with Ohio State fumbling on the Michigan State four-yard line and Lewerke (who had returned to the game) being picked off by Shaun Wade.

Dwayne Haskins passed for 227 yards with a touchdown, and Urban Meyer found spots to get Tate Martell in the game as well. Although Michigan State’s Big Ten-leading rushing defense had contained Ohio State for much of the game, Mike Weber accounted for 104 yards and a touchdown in the game.

With the win, Ohio State continues to keep relative pace with Big Ten East-leading Michigan. The Buckeyes trail Michigan by one game in the loss column but will have a chance to win a head-to-head tiebreaker in the final game of the regular season as long as Ohio State does not lose next week. Ohio State will play at Maryland next week before returning home to host the Wolverines in two weeks, when a spot in the Big Ten championship game is expected to be on the line. And, of course, the game could carry some College Football Playoff implications.

Michigan State remains in third place in the Big Ten East, tied with Penn State but with a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nittany Lions. A shot at the Big Ten East is now out of reach for Michigan State with head-to-head losses to Ohio State and Michigan. The Spartans now head to Lincoln, Nebraska next week to play a recently charged up Nebraska team. It could be a dangerous spot to be in for Michigan State.