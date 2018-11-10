Daniel Jones accounts for 547 yards of offense as Duke gets past rival North Carolina

Daniel Jones saved the best game of his career by far for his football program’s most hated rival.
In this afternoon’s game against North Carolina, the starting quarterback, who returned earlier this season from a broken clavicle after just three weeks on the sidelines, put up 233 yards passing and another 113 rushing — in the first half. While the pace slowed significantly in the second half, it didn’t slow quite enough for their rivals as the Blue Devils eased its way to a 42-35 win over the woeful Tar Heels.
Jones finished the game with 547 yards of total offense — 361 passing, 186 rushing. He also accounted for three passing touchdowns as well as another on the ground.
The passing yards are the second-most in Jones’ career, trailing only the 396 he put up in a loss to Pitt earlier this year. It was also his eighth career 300-yard passing game.
Coming into the game with just one 100-yard game on the ground in his three seasons, Jones obliterated his career high in rushing as the 186 today easily surpassed the 108 he put up against Northwestern in September of 2017. A 61-yard run late in the first half was the longest of his career… only to be topped by a 68-yarder late in the third quarter.
With the win, Duke improved to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. It also snapped a mini two-game losing streak.
North Carolina, meanwhile, fell to 1-9 on the season, continuing a pace that could leave the football program with its worst record since 1988-89 (1-10 in the first two seasons under Mack Brown).