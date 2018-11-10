Deondre Francois set to start for Florida State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Because of injury, No. 3 Notre Dame has been forced to go back to the quarterback who started the season opener. Because of a coach’s decision, the Fighting Irish’s opponent tonight will go back to its season-opening starter as well.
Citing an unnamed source, the Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that Deondre Francois will get the start Saturday night for Florida State on the road in South Bend. According to the Democrat, head coach Willie Taggart informed the team of the move Friday night.
Francois started the first eight games of this season for the Seminoles. In that eighth game, the redshirt junior went down with what was later diagnosed as a concussion in the late-October loss to Clemson.
In Week 10, Francois was replaced in the starting lineup by James Blackman. Making his first start of the 2018 season, Blackman passed for 421 yards and four touchdowns as FSU dropped a 47-28 decision to NC State.
For that effort, Blackman was named ACC Quarterback of the Week.
A head injury has forced Wisconsin to again turn to its backup under center.
Alex Hornibrook missed Wisconsin’s Week 9 loss to Northwestern because of a concussion. While he returned to the starting lineup in Week 10, Hornibrook went down with yet another concussion in the win over Rutgers last Saturday.
Questionable to start the week, it was confirmed late Saturday morning that Hornibrook will not play against Penn State this afternoon. In fact, the redshirt junior quarterback didn’t even travel with the Badgers to Happy Valley.
The development means Jack Coan (pictured) will get the second start of his collegiate career. Both of those starts, incidentally, have come on the road.
With Hornibrook sidelined for the first time since late in the 2016 season, Coan made his first career start at this level two weeks ago. In the 31-17 road loss to the Wildcats, Coan completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The true sophomore entered the game having attempted just five career passes, all of which came during the 2017 season.
Wisconsin (4-2 in the Big Ten) needs a win today to keep Northwestern (5-1) in its sights in the West race.
UPDATED 9:40 A.M. ET: “He feels great. He’s gonna be ready to roll tonight. They’re gonna get a full dose of AJ Dillon.” — Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, on ESPN‘s College GameDay show, on his star RB’s heading into tonight’s game against No. 2 Clemson.
Earlier this week, Boston College was hopeful that AJ Dillon would be ready for Saturday night’s game against Clemson. With one of the biggest home games in the program’s history fast approaching, it appears those hopes will be realized.
Dillon missed a pair of games early last month because of an ankle injury sustained in a late-September win over Temple. This past weekend, he aggravated the injury in the third quarter of the win over Virginia Tech.
Friday, a report surfaced that Dillon will indeed start against the Tigers.
With 897 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, Dillon is far and away the Eagles’ leading rusher (Ben Glines is second with 376). His 128.1 yards rushing per game are tops in the ACC and fourth nationally.
A woeful season has taken another injury turn for Western Kentucky.
In last Friday’s loss to Middle Tennessee State, Drew Eckels went down with what’s only been described as another upper-body injury. Now, with a road trip to Florida Atlantic looming, Mike Sanford confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that the on-again, off-again starting quarterback will be sidelined for the game against the Owls.
The head coach did say that Eckels will make the trip with the rest of the 1-8 Hilltoppers.
Eckels started the first two games of this season before suffering his first upper-body injury in the Week 2 game against Maine. The redshirt senior missed the next six games before returning for last week’s loss to the Blue Raiders.
The three starts mark the only ones of Eckels’ career thus far.
Either Steven Duncan (two starts in place of Eckels this season) or Davis Shanley (four starts) will get another start against the Owls.
No. 23 Fresno State entered Friday night’s game against Boise State with one mission: secure the Milk Can and win on the blue turf for the first time ever.
The Bulldogs, poised to be one of the few teams that could secure the Group of Five bid if they win out, could do no such thing in the end after allowing the Broncos to rally in the second half and cap off a thrilling 24-17 victory in the pair’s rematch of last season’s Mountain West Championship Game.
Quarterback Brett Rypien was not surprisingly at the center of all the action for the home team, converting several key third downs with both his arm and his legs on his way to throwing for an efficient 269 yards, one touchdown and an interception. While he was pretty much unstoppable for most of the night outside of that ill-advised pick, it took until the second half before his team could start converting many of their long drives into points. After the switch was flipped down by two scores early in the third quarter though, it was all Broncos the rest of the way as they ran off three consecutive scoring drives to take the lead and blocked a late field goal for good measure too.
Rypien wasn’t the only BSU playmaker that was tough to stop in the game however, as tailback Alexander Mattison picked up 144 yards and two scores on the ground as the workhorse between the tackles. He had just one long run of 14 yards but it seemed like just about every other carry went for four or five yards as he kept churning along and helped the Broncos offense record 24 first downs.
Fresno State was no slouch on the offensive end either even if they did just come up a bit short and missed two field goal attempts on the night. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion wound up throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown, finding favorite target KeeSean Johnson for eight catches, 95 yards and that short toss into the end zone. It was a good thing that the combo was productive because running the ball was far from a sure thing in the game with Jordan Mims recording only 47 yards rushing and Ronnie Rivers adding another 33 and a touchdown.
The victory was a triple-whammy for the visiting Bulldogs, which last won in Boise back in 1984 — when the turf was far from blue. Not only were they unable to secure a bit of revenge for last year’s MWC title game loss to their Milk Can rivals, but the loss will potentially knock them out of the running for a potential Group of Five bid as well after sitting in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s rankings the past two weeks. Worse, if they wind up winning their division once again (which they can do at home against San Diego State next weekend) and have to play potential Mountain division champs Boise State, the tie-breaker would then put the game back on the blue turf in Idaho instead of in Fresno.
The flip side is that second half rally will help keep the Broncos afloat in their own tight division race with a ranked Utah State squad. They will host the Aggies at the end of the season in two weeks and may have done just enough to get the attention of the committee themselves for that elusive Group of Five bid if they run the table the rest of the way. It’s been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for Bryan Harsin’s team but they showed plenty of toughness on both sides of the ball on Friday night to cap off a great comeback and put their destiny back in their hands once again.