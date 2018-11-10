No. 20 Penn State overcomes big day from Jonathan Taylor to beat Wisconsin

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor provided the first highlight of the day and had another strong day on the ground, but Miles Sanders provided similar production on the ground as No. 20 Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) sent the Badgers home with a 22-10 loss. The loss makes any chance of winning the Big Ten West even more of a challenge for Wisconsin with just two games to play.
Sanders carried the football 22 times for 161 yards and a touchdown to pace the Penn State offense. Trace McSorley left the game late in the first half after medical trainers had to look at his right knee on the field, but the Penn State senior captain returned in the second half to polish off a hard-fought win at home.
Taylor ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run on the third snap of the game for the Wisconsin offense, and Taylor continued to grind out yardage on the ground and make a few more sizable runs against the Nittany Lions. But Penn State’s defense, led by Shareef Miller, was up to the task and handled backup quarterback Jack Coan by forcing Wisconsin into a position where throwing the ball had to be the way to make a comeback. Coan was intercepted once on the 20 passes he attempted as Wisconsin seemed to think their biggest home run threat would come on the ground in the hands of Taylor.
Coan started the game for Wisconsin in place of Alex Hornibrook, who was questionable all week with a head injury, a problem that has been consistent in recent weeks.
With the loss, Wisconsin fails to make up any ground on Northwestern this week. The Wildcats, who lead the Big Ten West, play at Iowa today and have an opportunity to open up a massive lead in the division with a win in Iowa City. Wisconsin must win their remaining two games and hope Northwestern drops their next three games beginning today.
Wisconsin will look to rebound on the road again next week with a trip to Purdue. Penn State will play their final road game of the year next week at Rutgers. A chance at winning 10 games this season is still in the mix for Penn State. James Franklin’s program must win their remaining two regular season games and their bowl game in order to pull off a third straight 10-win season for the first time in Penn State history since 1980-1982.
You want defense and punting? Ohio State and Michigan State have you covered up in East Lansing. The Buckeyes and Spartans are in a battle for second place in the Big Ten East Division and points appear to be at a premium this afternoon in Big Ten play. At halftime in Spartan Stadium, Ohio State is leading Michigan State 7-0 thanks to a late touchdown drive capped by a short touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to Parris Campbell form the one-yard line.
The Big Ten’s leading rushing defense of Michigan State has not allowed Ohio State to get their running game going. J.K. Dobbins had just 11 rushing yards with five minutes to play in the first half, and that was nullified by Haskins being taken down for a loss of 11 yards in the half. Haskins now is up to 23 yards. Michigan State’s running game has fared only marginally better with a combined team rushing total of 10 yards. Connor Heyward had zero rushing yards in the first half.
In need of a spark, Michigan State has switched quarterbacks as well with Rocky Lombardi taking over for Lewerke late in the first half.
Michigan fans are likely paying close attention to this result, as it will impact the division-clinching scenarios for the Wolverines. A win by Michigan State could mean Michigan can build a two-game cushion on Ohio State in the Big Ten standings with a win against Rutgers later today. A win by the Buckeyes will leave the possibility of a regular season finale to determine the Big Ten East crown on the table.
Feleipe Franks was having none of what the home fans in The Swamp were dishing out — good or bad.
After — actually during as well — a subpar performance in a loss to Missouri last weekend, many Florida fans were calling for backup Kyle Trask to replace Franks in Saturday’s home game against South Carolina. Unfortunately for that group of fans, Trask suffered a broken foot during practice this week and Franks started against the Gamecocks.
Franks and the Gators struggled through the early portion of this afternoon’s game, falling behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and leading to the boobirds raining down on UF in general and the starting quarterback in particular. A pair of touchdowns in the first half of the second quarter, however, knotted the score at 14-all and turned the angry boos into raucous cheers.
The second of those scores was a 10-yard Franks run, after which he (twice) threw up the universal shush signal to his own cheering fans, seemingly as a reminder that, yes, he had heard the boos earlier in the game.
Franks is currently seven-of-10 passing for 61 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
And, as of this posting, South Carolina leads No. 15 Florida 21-14 at halftime.
Wisconsin is without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook, and Penn State once again has a concern about the health of its starting quarterback. Trace McSorley was helped off the field with an apparent knee injury late in the first half of a home game against the Badgers with Penn State leading Wisconsin 16-7. Tommy Stevens has come on to fill in for McSorley as Penn State takes a 16-7 lead into the halftime break.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor got right to work on the first offensive series of the game for the Badgers by ripping off a 71-yard run on a 3rd & 2 to put Wisconsin on the board with the first score of the game. But it was all Penn State from there as the Nittany Lions scored 16 straight points to take a 16-7 lead.
McSorley completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Thompkins on the ensuing drive after Taylor’s long touchdown run. After Wisconsin fumbled the ball when quarterback Jack Coan seemed to mishandle an exchange, the Nittany Lions took the lead on a 49-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar. Penn State added to their lead in the second quarter with a short Miles Sanders touchdown run with a leap over the pile to cross the goal line, but a missed extra point attempt kept the game a single-digit deficit.
At one point midway through the second quarter, Penn State had 12 first downs to just two for the Badgers. Struggles on third down had slowed Wisconsin’s offense, although that should be credit to the Penn State defense with pressure coming up front from Shareef Miller.
Wisconsin needs to figure something out for the second half as they need a win to remain close enough to Northwestern in the Big Ten West standings to have a shot at winning the division. Being unable to come back in this game would make it incredibly tough for Wisconsin to play in the Big Ten championship game for a third consecutive year. Penn State will be unable to win the Big Ten East but is in position to end the year with 10 wins in a bowl game if they can hold on to this one. Second halves of games at home have not been too kind to Penn State, so this one is still up for grabs.
A head injury has forced Wisconsin to again turn to its backup under center.
Alex Hornibrook missed Wisconsin’s Week 9 loss to Northwestern because of a concussion. While he returned to the starting lineup in Week 10, Hornibrook went down with yet another concussion in the win over Rutgers last Saturday.
Questionable to start the week, it was confirmed late Saturday morning that Hornibrook will not play against Penn State this afternoon. In fact, the redshirt junior quarterback didn’t even travel with the Badgers to Happy Valley.
The development means Jack Coan (pictured) will get the second start of his collegiate career. Both of those starts, incidentally, have come on the road.
With Hornibrook sidelined for the first time since late in the 2016 season, Coan made his first career start at this level two weeks ago. In the 31-17 road loss to the Wildcats, Coan completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The true sophomore entered the game having attempted just five career passes, all of which came during the 2017 season.
Wisconsin (4-2 in the Big Ten) needs a win today to keep Northwestern (5-1) in its sights in the West race.