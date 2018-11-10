Getty Images

RB D’Andre Swift leaves mark on Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as No. 5 Georgia downs No. 24 Auburn

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
Hanging around in a relatively close two-score game, No. 24 Auburn still harbored hope of pulling off yet another comeback in SEC play and winning the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry early in the fourth quarter.

Tailback D’Andre Swift however, had other ideas.

The speedy sophomore from above the Mason-Dixon Line left his indelible mark on one of the sport’s best rivalries by dashing 77 yards to pay dirt between the hedges to help No. 5 Georgia secure a 27-10 victory on Saturday night and make the improving Bulldogs look even more dangerous ahead of their showdown with Alabama in a few weeks.

Swift, who hails from Philadelphia, was a dynamic threat in all phases of the game and finished with 186 yards rushing (and that one TD run) to go along with a team-high four catches and 43 yards receiving. His incredible, weaving runs may have been the highlight of the night for the Bulldogs offense but fellow back Elijah Holyfield wasn’t too shabby at all himself as a guy who had no issues running between the tackles on his way to 93 yards on the ground.

Both players’ efforts kept the clock moving and took plenty of pressure off quarterback Jake Fromm, who had another efficient night with 193 yards passing, two scores and an interception. His two touchdown throws in particular were pretty impressive in their own right, one on a short toss across the field to Tyler Simmons and another just before halftime — on fourth down, no less — to a streaking Terry Godwinwho took it 38 yards to the house.

Even backup QB Justin Fields got into the game and was allowed, much to the crowd’s delight in Athens, to throw the ball a bit against a good defense and completed two passes for 20 yards.

Things were close for much of the first half between the two rivals but the Tigers offense never could hit another gear to make things interesting. Signal-caller Jarrett Stidham threw for only 163 yards, starting quick but fading as the game wore on. Fellow member of the backfield JaTarvious Whitlow was actually the one to throw for a touchdown but running the ball proved to be a problem all around for Gus Malzhan’s crew as the team couldn’t muster much offense at all after the first quarter.

The game, let’s face it, didn’t mean a ton in the grand scheme of things. UGA has already locked up the SEC East Division title and a rematch against Alabama, while Auburn is only playing spoiler down the stretch in the middle of another disappointing campaign on the Plains. The Bulldogs remain in running for another College Football Playoff bid with just one loss though and should continue to sit just outside the top four as they play out the string of the regular season.

Perhaps the bigger question the team might have answered on Saturday night though, was that with Swift coming along and others stepping up on both sides the ball, this Georgia team continues to improve with each passing week and are looking like a stiff test for the top-ranked Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium once again in a few weeks.

FCS team breaks Oklahoma’s single-game rushing record… and loses

By John TaylorNov 10, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
This is certainly something.

In Davidson’s game against the University of San Diego Saturday, the Wildcats ran for a whopping 789 yards on 73 carries (10.8 yards per carry).  That number breaks the Div. I record of 768 set by Oklahoma against Kansas State in October of 1988.  The Sooners needed 72 carries to set the old record.

Amazingly, a total of four Wildcats players rushed for at least 150 yards in the game: sophomore Wes Dugger (231), junior William Wicks (197), sophomore Tyler Phelps (153) and junior Keylan Brown (150). Phelps, incidentally, is the FCS school’s starting quarterback.

In the first quarter alone, the Wildcats scored on runs of 80 (Brown), 90 (Wicks) and 94 yards (Dugger).

Davidson nearly set another Div. 1 record on the day as its 852 yards of offense are the second-most ever in a loss (854 put up by Texas Tech in the 2016 Oklahoma game).

Wait, a loss?  Yep.

Despite nearly 800 yards rushing, Davidson lost 56-52 to a San Diego squad that passed for 556 yards on just 36 attempts.  Anthony Lawrence accounted for all of those passing yards for the Toreros, as well as seven touchdown passes.  Michael Bandy had 324 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions.

QB Anthony Brown injured but No. 17 Boston College still in it with No. 2 Clemson at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
No. 17 Boston College has had a history of improbable upsets led by a heroic effort from their quarterback but if that’s to be the case against No. 2 Clemson on Saturday night, the Eagles will have to do so with a backup under center as the team trails 13-7 at halftime in a critical ACC showdown.

That’s because BC starter Anthony Brown injured his shoulder after All-American defensive lineman Christian Wilkins landed on him after a hit, driving the signal-caller into the turf in a legal, yet painful way. He wound up retreating into the locker room in the second quarter and was ruled out the rest of the game after completing two passes for six yards in a limited effort for the team’s offense. Jeff Smith did take over throwing the ball but couldn’t find much success moving the sticks after entering the game.

Even with Brown in the lineup though, the Eagles weren’t doing a ton on that side of the ball either way. Tailback A.J. Dillon did start despite an ankle injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks but recorded only 27 yards on the ground and was swarmed on just about every carry. Steve Addazio’s defense was solid in the first half but will need a lot more after returning from the locker room. Special teams were also a bright spot as Michael Walker did take a punt return, after the ball bounced off a Tigers player and into his hands, 74 yards along the sideline to the end zone to fire up the crowd on Chestnut Hill.

As for Clemson, Dabo Swinney can’t be happy at the lack of finishing long drives from his offense. Trevor Lawrence was already up to 216 yards passing (one TD) through the first two quarters and had already hooked up with seven different players for a reception. However the team found the end zone just once in three trips to the red zone and running back Travis Etienne had just 40 yards rushing. Overall, it was pretty clear that yards on the ground were hard to come by with a stacked box on just about every play, but that did allow the freshman QB to take his shots down the field and could be something for the team to build on going forward.

It is still an uphill battle for the home team the rest of the way but the Tigers are not really taking advantage of their opportunities to put this game away. It should all make for a very interesting second half with the ACC Atlantic title on the line between the two.

No. 19 Texas leading Texas Tech in Lubbock

By Zach BarnettNov 10, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
Despite staring a 14-0 deficit in the face, No. 19 Texas recovered to take a 17-10 lead to the locker room over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Texas Tech accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 66 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 5-yard pass from Jett Duffey to T.J. Vasher.

After a Texas punt, Texas Tech threatened to push its lead to 14-0 when Duffey found Mason Reed for an 8-yard gain on third down, setting up a 1st-and-goal at the Texas 1-yard line. But Texas stuffed Red Raiders running back Da’Leon Ward on first down and Duffey had to corral a bad snap on second down. Rather than eat the ball or throw it into the stands, Duffey attempted to allude Texas safety Caden Sterns and fire a pass, which was intercepted by Davante Davis.

Given new life, Texas mounted its first drive, aided by two third down completions from Sam Ehlinger to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, first for 15 yards, then for 40. The second gained pushed the ball to the Red Raider 24, but consecutive sacks forced a career-long 52-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

After forcing a Texas Tech punt, Texas again mounted a methodical, 18-play, 8-minute drive down the field until two more consecutive sacks backed the ‘Horns up from the Texas Tech 11 to the 34. However, during a 7-yard completion to Humphrey on 3rd-and-33, Texas Tech was flagged for a face mask on the complete opposite side of the field. Rather than kick a 44-yard field goal, Texas was given a 1st-and-10 at the Texas Tech 13. The Longhorns converted this time, as Ehlinger again found Humphrey on another third down, securing a 9-yard touchdown to put Texas up 10-7 with 3:46 left in the first half. With Collin Johnson out due to a knee injury suffered during practice this week, Humphrey has carried the Texas offense, catching six passes for 109 yards and the score. He accounted for 109 of Ehlinger’s 132 passing yards.

Facing his first deficit, Kliff Kingsbury decided to roll the dice deep inside his own territory. After Ward was corralled for a 1-yard gain on 3rd-and-2, Kingsbury put Duffey under center at his own 34 and called for a sneak — which was stuffed.

Texas took advantage of the short field, needing three plays to set up a 1-yard Keaontay Ingram touchdown run with 1:16 left in the first half.

Texas Tech halted UT’s 17 straight points when Clayton Hatfield snuck in a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left before halftime.

Texas will receive to open the second half.

No. 5 Georgia out in front of No. 24 Auburn between the hedges at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2018, 8:37 PM EST
No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn split their two meetings last season in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry but the rubber match in Athens this year might be a one-sided affair as the Bulldogs used a big third quarter to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room at halftime of a fun one between the hedges.

Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham threw for 108 yards in a solid performance for him given the hostile conditions (though JaTarvious Whitlow wound up with a touchdown throw off a trick play). That the signal-caller did it without getting sacked and without much a run game (27 yards total for Gus Malzhan’s squad) was a testament to just how sharp he was early. Senior Ryan Davis was not surprisingly on the other end of six of those passes (50 yards) and became the program’s all-time leader in career receptions early in the first quarter as a result.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the game for the visitors came on defense however. While that unit was quite stout in the first half against a team that can throw a number of playmakers at you, they did suffer a big loss when Big Kat Bryant was ejected for targeting on a third down play in a second quarter. The fairly obvious call on a hit to quarterback Jake Fromm will no doubt have lingering effects on the team as they allowed another long drive on their next defensive possession.

Speaking of which, while the Bulldogs could move the ball between the 20’s, their red zone offense left much to be desired with three trips inside the 10 yard line resulting in just one touchdown. Fromm was 10-of-13 with 148 yards and tossed a beautiful throw across the field to Tyler Simmons in the end zone for a touchdown. The quarterback added another scoring toss when he found a streaking Terry Godwin on fourth down, who promptly took it 38 yards to the house just before the halftime break.

Georgia’s tailbacks were also heavily involved in the first half, as is typical, with Elijah Holyfield recording 50 yards rushing while D’Andre Swift was a typical multipurpose threat with 53 yards on the ground and 33 more through the air.

Both games last season were actually somewhat close at the break before one of the two sides pulled away starting in the third quarter. We’ll see if that is the case once again in 2018 or if Georgia was already starting to assert their dominance in the second quarter and will keep things rolling from there.