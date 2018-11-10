WATCH: Feleipe Franks throws up universal shush signal at Gator fans after scoring TD

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feleipe Franks was having none of what the home fans in The Swamp were dishing out — good or bad.

After — actually during as well — a subpar performance in a loss to Missouri last weekend, many Florida fans were calling for backup Kyle Trask to replace Franks in Saturday’s home game against South Carolina. Unfortunately for that group of fans, Trask suffered a broken foot during practice this week and Franks started against the Gamecocks.

Franks and the Gators struggled through the early portion of this afternoon’s game, falling behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and leading to the boobirds raining down on UF in general and the starting quarterback in particular. A pair of touchdowns in the first half of the second quarter, however, knotted the score at 14-all and turned the angry boos into raucous cheers.

The second of those scores was a 10-yard Franks run, after which he (twice) threw up the universal shush signal to his own cheering fans, seemingly as a reminder that, yes, he had heard the boos earlier in the game.

Feleipe Franks just shushed his own fans.. 👀 👀 👀pic.twitter.com/GdNpilz1O1 — FanSided College (@FanSidedU) November 10, 2018

Franks is currently seven-of-10 passing for 61 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

And, as of this posting, South Carolina leads No. 15 Florida 21-14 at halftime.