WATCH: wild brawl breaks out during Baylor-Iowa State game

The Big 12 office could find itself a little busier over the next couple of days thanks to a wild turn of events in Ames.
Early in the third quarter, Baylor’s Chris Miller was penalized 15 yards for giving the business to Iowa State’s David Montgomery out of bounds. With temperatures rising, the next play devolved into an all-out brawl featuring Montgomery and BU’s Greg Roberts throwing haymakers at each other.
Both Montgomery and Roberts were ejected from the contest, and could be facing a suspension of at least a half from the league office. Such a development could prove troublesome for the Cyclones.
Coming into tonight’s game, Montgomery’s 101.7 yards rushing per game was second in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally. Provided ISU hangs on — they were winning 28-14 with five minutes left in the fourth as of this posting — they would move to 5-2 in conference play, a game behind West Virginia and Oklahoma (assuming OU holds off Oklahoma State in Bedlam). Texas can also move to 5-2 in conference play with a win over Texas Tech tonight.
Iowa State has already beaten West Virginia, but lost to Oklahoma. They will face Texas next Saturday in Austin.
Northwestern (6-4, 6-1 Big Ten) is heading to the Big Ten championship game. The Wildcats clinched the Big Ten West Division crown on Saturday with a 14-10 win at Iowa on the same day Wisconsin and Purdue each lost, eliminating the Badgers and the Boilermakers from the running.
Clayton Thorson completed a 32-yard pass to Bennett Skowronek with 9:27 to play in the fourth quarter to give Northwestern a 14-10 lead after an instant replay confirmed the call on the field and an extra point. It is a play that will likely be played in the Northwestern highlights for years to come.
Northwestern still had some football to be played though, and the defense rose to the occasion by forcing Iowa to a three-and-out on the ensuing possession. With a chance to add to the lead, however, Northwestern quickly saw their next drive stall in part due to a false start penalty on a 3rd & 1. With Iowa making their way to midfield on the following possession, the Northwestern defense forced Mekhi Sargent to fumble and Cameron Ruiz came up with the loose ball with 4:26 to play in the game. With one more chance, Iowa again fumbled away the football around midfield in the final minutes of the game.
Thorson completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, more than making up for the two interceptions he tossed earlier in the game on this particular day. Freshman running back Isaiah Bowser had a career day with 165 rushing yards and a touchdown. A fourth down run to pick up a first down in the final minute allowed Northwestern to run out the clock on the clincher.
Northwestern still has two more games to play in the regular season, beginning next week on the road at Minnesota. The Gophers just demolished Purdue, helping Northwestern accelerate their division-clinching scenario in the process. No matter what happens next week against Minnesota or the week after at home against Illinois, Northwestern will be heading to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 1. Their opponent is still to be determined, although it will pit the Wildcats in a rematch against Michigan or against Ohio State. The Big Ten East Division may not be decided until the final day of the regular season when Ohio State hosts Michigan, although it is possible for the Wolverines to wrap up the East division next week with a win and an Ohio State loss.
Iowa has now lost three straight games and will have to try snapping their losing ways on the road next week at Illinois.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has only played in one fourth quarter all season long — last week in the team’s 29-0 win against LSU in Baton Rouge. Most of the time that has been by design as his team has had comfortable leads in just about every game they’ve played in.
That was definitely not the case on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa as the Heisman Trophy front-runner took a helmet to the leg late in the third quarter and did not return for the final 15 minutes of a 24-0 win over No. 16 Mississippi State that moved the team one step closer to the College Football Playoff… even if it might have come at a cost.
The CBS broadcast said Tagovailoa’s quad “locked up” after the hit and that understandable from both the impact of a helmet above the knee and the fact that it was a little chilly down in T-Town as well. Nick Saban said after the game that he would be “fine” and was just “beat up” but the scare was enough to draw muffled murmurs throughout the crowd at Bryant Denny Stadium with plenty of worry about how healthy he might be for the Iron Bowl in two weeks.
The signal-caller wound up finishing the game 14-of-21 for 164 yards and a touchdown in a relative uneven performance before the hit that also saw him throw his second interception of the year and get sacked a career-high four times. Needless to say, the offensive line certainly had their issues with pass protection against one of the best front seven groups in the country.
Backup Mac Jones came into the game in the final quarter in relief (Jalen Hurts remains sidelined himself after a small operation a few weeks ago) and threw six passes for -1 yards while nursing that four score lead. Naturally the entrance of the backup QB led to plenty of emphasis on running the ball and Josh Jacobs finished with 97 yards and a score, followed closely by Damien Harris with 53 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Everything is relative playing a team as dominant as Alabama and if you’re Joe Moorhead, you have to be at least happy with the way the MSU defense played in limiting an explosive offense to well below their season averages and making a goal line stand in the final two minutes. Despite it very much being a game for three quarters (or so) though, the Bulldogs did allow three touchdowns after coming into the game with just nine allowed all season.
Offensively, there was not a ton to write home about for the visitors as they converted just one 3rd down conversion all game long. Nick Fitzgerald completed 11-of-1920passes but they went for only 125 yards on a rough outing for the dual-threat quarterback that saw him also take five sacks. Kylin Hill led the way on the ground with 47 yards — most of which came on a 38-yarder that was one of the few standout plays on that side of the ball.
Still, it wasn’t enough to make a dint in the now 10-0 Crimson Tide, who recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1980. They remain on a collision course with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game down in Atlanta but first two more home games against The Citadel and Auburn. Mississippi State, meanwhile, still have a shot at eight (or more) wins this year with Arkansas and the Egg Bowl upcoming in November.
Since joining the ACC in 2013, Pitt has never finished higher than a solo second (2015) in the Coastal division. With two games left in the 2018 regular season, the Panthers are on the precipice of program history.
A 17-0 lead one minute into the second quarter morphed into a 31-7 advantage for Pitt on Virginia Tech heading into the halftime locker room in Pittsburgh. Over the last 30 minutes, not much changed as the Panthers kept their cleats on the Hokies’ throats in cruising to a 52-22 win.
Coming off a 229-yard effort in the win over Virginia last weekend, Darin Hall ran for 186 yards (on seven carries) to help lead a Pitt rushing attack that put up a whopping 492 yards (ypc) and six touchdowns on 34 carries. Hall wasn’t the Panthers’ leading rusher, though, as Qadree Ollison ripped off 235 yards (on 16 carries) as well as three touchdowns on the ground. One of those three scores came on a 97-yard run.
The 654 yards of offense for the Panthers were the most ever given up by a Bud Foster defense.
With the win, the Panthers moved to 5-1 in ACC play and within one win of clinching its first-ever Coastal title. If Pitt beats either Wake Forest on the road next Saturday or Miami on the road the week after, they would face either No. 2 Clemson or No. 17 Boston College in the ACC title game the first Saturday of December.
Losses in each of those games, though, combined with wins by Virginia (4-2) over Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech would put the Cavaliers in the conference championship game. Pitt owns the head-to-head edge on UVa. by virtue of a 23-13 win Nov. 2
Clemson, incidentally, will claim the ACC Atlantic crown and a berth in the title game with a win over Boston College later on tonight.
The winner of the wildest game of Week 11 thus far would have to go to Southeast Missouri State-Murray State of the FCS.
With 2:24 left in the second quarter, Marquis Terry‘s second rushing touchdown of the half, this one from six yards out, gave visiting SEMO a 31-0 lead. However, Murray State would go on to score 34 straight unanswered points, including Drew Anderson‘s fourth touchdown pass of the game with just 1:42 left in the fourth quarter to give the Racers its first lead of the game at 34-31.
Less than a minute and a half later, Daniel Santacaterina‘s five-yard touchdown pass with just 20 ticks left on the clock seemingly gave the Redhawks a hard-fought 38-34 road win.
“Seemingly” is the key word there as, on the ensuing kickoff, however, Malik Honeycutt raced 79 yards for what was nearly a walk-off kick return for a touchdown, giving the Racers an improbable 40-38 win.
The Redhawks did have three seconds left after that stunning return, but could not find the end zone.
In addition to his four touchdown passes, Anderson (pictured) passed for 412 yards in the winning effort. For the Redhawks, linebacker Justin Swift returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown and an interception 76 yards for another score. Both of those defensive touchdowns came in the first half.