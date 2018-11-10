Western Kentucky starting QB out vs. FAU with another injury

A woeful season has taken another injury turn for Western Kentucky.
In last Friday’s loss to Middle Tennessee State, Drew Eckels went down with what’s only been described as another upper-body injury. Now, with a road trip to Florida Atlantic looming, Mike Sanford confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that the on-again, off-again starting quarterback will be sidelined for the game against the Owls.
The head coach did say that Eckels will make the trip with the rest of the 1-8 Hilltoppers.
Eckels started the first two games of this season before suffering his first upper-body injury in the Week 2 game against Maine. The redshirt senior missed the next six games before returning for last week’s loss to the Blue Raiders.
The three starts mark the only ones of Eckels’ career thus far.
Either Steven Duncan (two starts in place of Eckels this season) or Davis Shanley (four starts) will get another start against the Owls.
Earlier this week, Boston College was hopeful that AJ Dillon would be ready for Saturday night’s game against Clemson. With one of the biggest home games in the program’s history fast approaching, it appears those hopes will be realized.
Dillon missed a pair of games early last month because of an ankle injury sustained in a late-September win over Temple. This past weekend, he aggravated the injury in the third quarter of the win over Virginia Tech.
Friday, a report surfaced that Dillon will indeed start against the Tigers.
With 897 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, Dillon is far and away the Eagles’ leading rusher (Ben Glines is second with 376). His 128.1 yards rushing per game are tops in the ACC and fourth nationally.
No. 23 Fresno State entered Friday night’s game against Boise State with one mission: secure the Milk Can and win on the blue turf for the first time ever.
The Bulldogs, poised to be one of the few teams that could secure the Group of Five bid if they win out, could do no such thing in the end after allowing the Broncos to rally in the second half and cap off a thrilling 24-17 victory in the pair’s rematch of last season’s Mountain West Championship Game.
Quarterback Brett Rypien was not surprisingly at the center of all the action for the home team, converting several key third downs with both his arm and his legs on his way to throwing for an efficient 269 yards, one touchdown and an interception. While he was pretty much unstoppable for most of the night outside of that ill-advised pick, it took until the second half before his team could start converting many of their long drives into points. After the switch was flipped down by two scores early in the third quarter though, it was all Broncos the rest of the way as they ran off three consecutive scoring drives to take the lead and blocked a late field goal for good measure too.
Rypien wasn’t the only BSU playmaker that was tough to stop in the game however, as tailback Alexander Mattison picked up 144 yards and two scores on the ground as the workhorse between the tackles. He had just one long run of 14 yards but it seemed like just about every other carry went for four or five yards as he kept churning along and helped the Broncos offense record 24 first downs.
Fresno State was no slouch on the offensive end either even if they did just come up a bit short and missed two field goal attempts on the night. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion wound up throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown, finding favorite target KeeSean Johnson for eight catches, 95 yards and that short toss into the end zone. It was a good thing that the combo was productive because running the ball was far from a sure thing in the game with Jordan Mims recording only 47 yards rushing and Ronnie Rivers adding another 33 and a touchdown.
The victory was a triple-whammy for the visiting Bulldogs, which last won in Boise back in 1984 — when the turf was far from blue. Not only were they unable to secure a bit of revenge for last year’s MWC title game loss to their Milk Can rivals, but the loss will potentially knock them out of the running for a potential Group of Five bid as well after sitting in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s rankings the past two weeks. Worse, if they wind up winning their division once again (which they can do at home against San Diego State next weekend) and have to play potential Mountain division champs Boise State, the tie-breaker would then put the game back on the blue turf in Idaho instead of in Fresno.
The flip side is that second half rally will help keep the Broncos afloat in their own tight division race with a ranked Utah State squad. They will host the Aggies at the end of the season in two weeks and may have done just enough to get the attention of the committee themselves for that elusive Group of Five bid if they run the table the rest of the way. It’s been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for Bryan Harsin’s team but they showed plenty of toughness on both sides of the ball on Friday night to cap off a great comeback and put their destiny back in their hands once again.
Nobody outside of UCF is better positioned to secure this year’s Group of Five bid than No. 23 Fresno State but Jeff Tedford’s team is locked into a battle on the blue turf against rival Boise State and hold a slim 10-3 lead at halftime of this critical Mountain West game on Friday night.
Marcus McMaryion led the way on the lone touchdown drive of the first half for the Bulldogs, capping things off with a toss to the back of the end zone to favorite target KeeSean Johnson (41 total yards to go with that score). The veteran quarterback wasn’t too sharp early on but eventually rebounded as the game went on to finish 12-of-15 for 125 yards while chipping in with another 13 on the ground. Tailback Jordan Mims did have 33 yards rushing but most of the team’s offensive damage was done through the air against that stout Boise defensive line.
The Broncos did what they could to stay in this game and take a lead, that much is for sure. Bryan Harsin’s group looked like they had no issues pulling out all the stops in this one, running both a flea flicker and a double reverse pass back to quarterback Brett Rypien. Just for good measure, there was also a fake field goal but that attempt went absolutely nowhere.
Despite the lack of scoring drives, it was still a solid half for Rypien in throwing for 149 yards with just three incompletions. He did throw an ill-advised interception in the final few minutes of the half but he was able to move the ball. Running back Alex Mattison also was ripping off chunks of yards with each carry and finished with 53 between the tackles.
In addition to all of the conference and national implications that this game carries, keep in mind that Fresno State has never won on the blue turf and are seeking revenge for last year’s loss at the same place in the Mountain West title game. Both programs are certainly very much in this one and the potential is brewing for a fun second half between these two rivals on a chilly night in Idaho.
Notre Dame hosting Florida State is inspiring a good amount of flashbacks to their epic clash in 1993 when No. 1 Florida State was upset in South Bend by No. 2 Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish once again in the national title picture (Florida State not so much), that was to be expected. However, Boston College is also hoping to cause some flashbacks to 1993 this weekend as well by knocking down a national title contender just like they did in 1993 in South Bend the week after Notre Dame defeated Florida State.
Boston College hosts No. 2 Clemson this weekend in a game that is getting the full College GameDay treatment from the folks at ESPN. Clemson gets all of the spotlights in the ACC, for good reason, but Boston College would take the top spot in the ACC Atlantic Division if they can secure a win at home against the second-ranked team in the country.
A win by Boston College against the No. 2 Tigers would be one of the biggest wins in school history. In fact, wins at home against top 10 teams have not come very often for Boston College. Since 1991, Boston College has hosted a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll 16 times, with this weekend’s visit by Clemson being the 17th home game against a top 10 team for Boston College. In those previous 16 games, the Eagles are just 2-14.
That stat may not be too surprising given the history of the Boston College program and when you realize the majority of those games were against Miami and Virginia Tech when they were among the powers in the Big East and more recently against Florida State and Clemson since joining the ACC.
Boston College’s last home win against a top 10 team was just a few seasons ago, a 37-31 upset of No. 9 USC in 2014, but that win occurred 20 years and eight games after the most recent win against a top 10 team at home since beating No. 8 Notre Dame, 30-11, back in 1994 as an encore to their big upset in South Bend the year before.
Will Boston College enjoy a night to remember tomorrow night against No. 2 Clemson?
Boston College at home vs. AP Top 10 since 1991
- 1991: No. 2 Michigan 35, BC 13
- 1991: No. 1 Miami 19, BC 14
- 1992: No. 10 Syracuse 27, BC 10
- 1993: No. 3 Miami 23, BC 7
- 1994: BC 30, No. 8 Notre Dame 11
- 2000: No. 4 Virginia Tech 48, BC 34
- 2001: No. 1 Miami 18, BC 7
- 2002: No. 4 Virginia Tech 28, BC 23
- 2003: No. 2 Miami 33, BC 14
- 2005: No. 8 Florida State 28, No. 17 BC 17
- 2012: No. 4 Notre Dame 21, BC 6
- 2013: No. 8 Florida State 48, BC 34
- 2014: BC 37, No. 9 USC 31
- 2015: No. 9 Florida State 14, BC 0
- 2016: No. 3 Clemson 56, BC 10
- 2016: No. 5 Louisville 52, BC 7