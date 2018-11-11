Brian Kelly says Ian Book will start for Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will be back in the starting lineup this week when the Fighting Irish take on Syracuse, Notre Dane head coach Brian Kelly announced on Sunday.
Book sat out of Saturday night’s home game against Florida State, which meant the Irish turned to Week 1 starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush to get through Week 11 without putting Notre Dame’s playoff hopes in jeopardy. Book had suffered what had previously been reported as “multiple injuries to his midsection” during a game against Northwestern two weeks ago. Wimbush was intercepted twice by Florida State, but he also threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 68 yards to contribute on offense in a 42-13 win to improve the Irish to 10-0 with just two games to play.
Although Notre Dame managed to not be hurt by two interceptions thrown by Wimbush against Florida State, having Book back for a tougher matchup against Syracuse should be comforting for Kelly and the Irish. Syracuse has won four straight games with double-digit margins of victory in each of the last three.
Notre Dame and Syracuse will play their Week 12 contest in Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Duke’s secondary took a significant hit from this weekend’s game against North Carolina. Junior safety Dylan Singleton will miss Dukes’ final two games and likely bowl game due to an ankle injury that occurred during the first half of the game on Saturday.
Singleton reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday to take care of a fractured left ankle, according to a medical update from Duke on Sunday.
The loss of Singleton is the third defensive starter lost by Duke for the remainder of the season. Cornerback Mark Gilbert and defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord had already been lost to injuries as the depth on the Duke defense continues to get more shallow. Duke was without linebacker Joe Giles-Harris on Saturday too due to an MCL injury from the previous week.
There is rarely a good time to have so many injuries on defense, but Duke’s timing could not be more unforgiving. Duke visits Clemson this week.
Following a second straight shutout of a ranked division opponent, No. 1 Alabama continues to own all of the available first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The latest ranking released after Week 11 action saw the Crimson Tide receive all 61 first-place votes, while their opponent, Mississippi State, dropped seven spots to take the final ranking in the top 25 this week.
There was slightly more movement inside the top 10 compared to the coaches poll. No. 8 Washington State moved up two spots this week while No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 LSU each fell one spot despite winning on the road this weekend. No. 12 Syracuse moved up one spot and No. 13 Texas was bumped up two spots this week as the Orange and Longhorns look for an opening into the top 10. They each sit behind No. 11 UCF, with the Knights staying in the same spot as last week while minor changes ahead and behind them went down.
Mississippi State’s drop of even spots wasn’t the biggest drop within the top 25 though. That dubious distinction goes to No. 20 Kentucky, who fell eight spots after a road loss to Tennessee.
A day after clinching the Big Ten West division championship, the Northwestern Wildcats have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Wildcats wiggled their way into the poll at No. 24. They trail No. 23 Boise State, who worked their way back into the poll after a home win against previously ranked Fresno State.
Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:
- Alabama (61 first-place votes)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Texas
- Utah State
- Florida
- Penn State
- Washington
- Iowa State
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Utah
- Boston College
- Boise State
- Northwestern
- Mississippi State
Without much drama to speak of in the top half of the college football polls this weekend, it was expected to be relatively quiet in the top 10 of the latest Amway Coaches Poll. Other than No. 7 West Virginia swapping spots with No. 8 Ohio State from last week’s ranking, the top 10 (actually the top 11) saw no changes go down. Alabama remains the top team in the nation, followed by the usual suspects: Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma in that order.
No. 9 Washington State, No. 10 LSU and No. 11 UCF remained in their spots from last week after winning over the weekend. No. 12 Syracuse moved up one spot and No. 13 Utah State continued to move up by jumping up three spots.
No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Penn State and No. 16 Florida all moved up five spots following wins and combined with a handful of teams ranked ahead of them taking losses this weekend.
No. 21 Kentucky suffered the largest drop within the top 25 this week, falling nine spots after their road loss at Tennessee. No. 22 Boston College fell eight spots after their home loss to Clemson, and No. 23 Mississippi State was dropped eight spots for their road shutout loss at Alabama.
Fresno State and NC State each fell out of the coaches poll, making room for new appearances by Boise State (who defeated Fresno State) and UAB. The Broncos moved up 14 spots in the overall voting from last week, while the Blazers make their coaches poll debut after moving up four spots in the overall voting.
Here is this week’s full coaches poll:
- Alabama (64 first-place votes)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Utah State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Florida
- Washington
- Iowa State
- Utah
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Boston College
- Mississippi State
- Boise State
- UAB
After a seventh straight loss dropped Louisville to a woeful record of 2-8 this season, Louisville has reportedly fired head coach Bobby Petrino, effective immediately. Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports was among the first to report the news of the firing, which seemed more and more likely to occur as the losses continued to pile up for the Cardinals. The university officially announced the firing Sunday morning.
“We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at U of L during his two separate tenures here,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.”
The loss comes days after Louisville lost a road game at No. 13 Syracuse by a margin of 54-23. It was the fifth straight loss by double-digits for Louisville as the downward trend of the program over the past two years continues to deliver pain. Petrino has a combined record at Louisville of 77-35, but the Cardinals are 36-26 in his second stint with the program including the 2-8 mark this season.
Louisville will be on the hook for a $14 million buyout, according to the coaching salary database compiled by USA Today ($14,056,250). For a school going through as many changes as it has over the past couple of years, that is no easy price tag to take on, but the direction of the Louisville program from being a playoff contender and with a Heisman Trophy winner just two years ago to where it is now made it painfully clear a change needed to be made.
“I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change and it needs to start happening now,” Tyra said. “We expect to determine a new head coach soon to restore our football program to national prominence.”
There has been no update on who will assume the role of interim coach for the remainder of Louisville’s season. Louisville hosts NC State next Saturday and wraps up the season at home against Kentucky.
The popular name that pops up for Louisville’s next head coach is Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, although he is coming off one of the worst losses he has had at Purdue this weekend.