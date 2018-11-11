Getty Images

Exiting Week 11, half the Power Five divisions still up for grabs

By John TaylorNov 11, 2018
Week 11 brought a little clarity on the Power Five divisional front, but not much.

Entering the weekend, Alabama (SEC West) and Georgia (SEC East) had already wrapped up divisional titles and spots in their conference’s championship game.  Exiting the weekend, another two Power Five divisions were decided — ACC Atlantic (Clemson) and Big Ten West (Northwestern).

That means that, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, four of the eight Power Five divisions remain up for grabs.  As we head toward Week 12, just one of those, the ACC Coastal, is likely to be settled next weekend — maybe.

If Pitt (5-1) beats Wake Forest or Virginia (4-2) loses to Georgia Tech regardless of what Pitt does, the Panthers, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cavaliers, would win the Coastal.  Pitt could also win the division if it loses this weekend and Virginia wins, but beats Miami in the regular-season finale regardless of what Virginia does that last weekend.  Virginia needs to win its last two and Pitt lose its last two to claim the division.

Two of the other three Power Five divisions will probably go down to the very last weekend of the regular season, while the other definitely will

BIG TEN EAST
Michigan (6-0): claims the division if it beats Ohio State in Week 13, regardless of what U-M does in Week 12 against Indiana.  Could win the division in Week 12 if it beats Indiana (2-5)  and Ohio State loses to Maryland (3-4), regardless of what happens in Week 13 in The Game.
Ohio State (5-1): claims the division if it wins its last two games (at Maryland, vs. Michigan), regardless of what Michigan does in Week 12 against Indiana. Could win the division with a loss in Week 12 if Michigan loses in Week 12 and it beats U-M in Week 13.

PAC-12 NORTH
Washington State (6-1): claims the division if it beats Washington in Week 13, regardless of what happens in Week 12 against Arizona. Could win the division in Week 12 if it beats Arizona (4-3) and Washington loses to Oregon State (1-5), regardless of what happens in Week 13 in the Apple Cup.
Washington (5-2): claims the division if it wins its last two games (vs. Oregon State, at Washington State), regardless of what Washington State does in Week 12 against Arizona. Could win the division with a loss in Week 12 if Washington State loses in Week 12 and it beats Wazzu in Week 13.

PAC-12 SOUTH
When the Army came up with the FUBAR acronym, I’m quite certain they had the current state of this division in mind — although USC’s loss to Cal in Week 11 made things a bit easier as the Trojans have been eliminated from contention.  Utah currently leads the South at 5-3, with Arizona and Arizona State right behind at 4-3.  The two in-state rivals will meet in the last game of the regular season — UA has another game the week before with Washington State, ASU with Oregon — while Utah finishes off its conference slate next Saturday as they take on Colorado.

First, the head-to-head:

  • Arizona: lost to Utah
  • Arizona State: beat Utah
  • Utah: beat Arizona, lost to Arizona State

Based off that:

Utah wins if… They beat Colorado and Arizona State loses at least one game.
Arizona wins if… They beat Washington State and Arizona State, and Utah loses to Colorado.
Arizona State wins if… They beat Oregon and Arizona.

There’s also the possibility of a three-way tie if Utah loses to Colorado and the winner of the Arizona-Arizona State game loses the week before, which would leave all three teams at 5-4.  In that scenario, Arizona State would win any three-way tiebreaker — head-to-head results if it beat Arizona; record in intra-divisional games if it lost to Arizona, based on the win over Utah.  Simple, right?

Speaking of simple, what of the division-less Big 12?

Two teams, Oklahoma and West Virginia, sit at 6-1 while another two, Iowa State and Texas, are at 5-2.  Each of those teams have two conference games apiece remaining:

  • Oklahoma: Kansas, at West Virginia
  • West Virginia: at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma
  • Iowa State: at Texas, Kansas State
  • Texas: Iowa State, at Kansas

As far as head-to-head is concerned, Texas beat Oklahoma, which beat Iowa State, which beat West Virginia, which beat Texas.  Suffice to say, the two participants in the Big 12 championship game won’t be decided until Week 13.

AJ Bush sets Illini QB rushing record in return to Nebraska

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 11, 2018
Individually, it was quite the homecoming for AJ Bush. Team-wise, though, it was less than memorable.

In Illinois’ game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday afternoon, Bush ran 187 yards and three touchdowns on his 25 carries.  The yardage broke the Fighting Illini’s single-game rushing record for a quarterback, eclipsing the 174 put up by Juice Williams back in 2008.

Unfortunately for Bush, it didn’t help his team on the scoreboard as the Cornhuskers came away with a 54-35 win, NU’s third win in four games after starting the 2018 season 0-6.

Despite the loss, it was quite the statistical homecoming for Bush.

Bush was a three-star member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia.  He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Bush didn’t see the field in 2015 for the Cornhuskers.  In August of 2016, Bush decided to transfer from NU, ultimately winding up at Iowa Western Community College not long after.  After one season at that JUCO, he transferred to Virginia Tech.

In five games last season, Bush completed seven of his 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies.  He also ran the ball for 129 yards on 19 carries.

In March of this year, Bush confirmed that he would be transferring from Tech to Illinois.  In late August, he was named the Illini’s starting quarterback.

“Whenever you come back to a place you called home, it’s special, that was the case for AJ,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “AJ’s a good football player. You have an athletic quarterback like that, that can run the football, it’s tough on any defense. … AJ did an awful lot to put that many points on the board. We just came up a little short.”

Four years after its program was shuttered, UAB to play in Conference USA championship game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 10, 2018
One of the best stories of the 2018 college football season keeps getting better.

In December of 2014, UAB announced that it would be disbanding its football program.  Six months later, the university announced that the shuttered program would return to the playing field at some point; a month after that, it was announced that some point would be in 2017.

That season, the Blazers qualified for a bowl their first year back.  This season, they did the postseason one better as, on the strength of a 26-23 win over Southern Miss in overtime Saturday night, UAB laid claim to the Conference USA West title and a spot in the league championship game Dec. 1.

Not only that, but, if UAB (7-0) beats Middle Tennessee State (6-1) in the regular-season finale, they will play host to the Conference USA title game that first day of December.

Regardless of where the game is played, the opponent will be either MTSU or Florida International (5-1).  FIU holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over MTSU and has a pair of conference games remaining — at Charlotte, vs. Marshall.  Both UAB and MTSU have one league game remaining.

The division-clinching matchup for UAB was personified by a trio of runs, with Southern Miss jumping out to a 13-0 lead… only to see UAB score 20 straight to grab a 20-13 lead… only to see the Golden Eagles score 10 in a row, including a field goal in overtime, to take a three-point lead.  The Blazers’ first, and ultimately only drive of overtime ended with Spencer Brown‘s 17-yard touchdown run to give UAB its 26-23 win.

The Blazers have nine wins overall in 2018, breaking the school’s single-season record of eight set last season.  In three seasons (2014, 2017-18) under Bill Clark, the Blazers have won 23 games; in the seven years (2007-13) prior to his arrival, the program won a combined 23 games.

Upset Saturday fails to materialize as every Top 10 team holds serve

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 10, 2018
If you were one of those fans looking for utter chaos and a massive shake-up as the calendar crawled towards the middle of November, you walked away from your living room/sports bar sadly disappointed.

A year ago at this time, four Top Ten teams went down in defeat, although three of those were the victims of fellow Top Ten teams. With no Top Ten vs. Top Ten matchups on the docket this weekend, the status quo reigned supreme in Week 11 as all of the teams holding the first 10 spots in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings held serve and avoided the upset that could’ve — for a few of the teams, would’ve — knocked them out of contention for one of the four semifinalist spots.

While there was no 10-on-10 crime this weekend, four of the Top 10 teams did face ranked opponents.  There wasn’t much angst in any of those, though, as all four of the matchups featured double-digit margins of victory for the higher-ranked teams, with each game decided by an average of () points.

Overall, eight of the 10 games — five home, five away — were decided by 10-plus, with the closest being Oklahoma’s Bedlam escape.  Average score in the Top 10 matchups, if you take away the Sooners?  32.2-8.6 — and that includes LSU’s seven-point margin in Fayetteville.

Outside of the Top 10, and excluding those who faced teams inside the Top 10, four ranked teams went down in defeat in Week 11: No. 11 Kentucky (Tennessee), No. 14 NC State (Wake Forest), No. 21 Iowa (Northwestern) and No. 23 Fresno State (Boise State).

No. 19 Texas stays in Big 12 race with win over Texas Tech

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 10, 2018
Even despite heartbreaking back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and No. 9 West Virginia, No. 19 Texas entered Saturday with a path to reach the Big 12 Championship. That path required three straight wins to close the year and a WVU win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Black Friday.

It wasn’t easy, but Step 1 of the plan is completed when the Longhorns pulled off a 41-34 win at Texas Tech.

When Sam Ehlinger hit Devin Duvernay for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter, Texas seemingly had the game in hand, taking a 34-17 lead.

But Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) lodged a Clayton Hatfield field goal to make it a two-score game, then stole a possession by pegging Texas safety PJ Locke with an onside kick, recovered by Texas Tech. A pass interference penalty helped the Red Raiders convert a 4th-and-10, and Texas Tech pulled within 34-27 with 4:47 to play on a 2-yard pass from Jett Duffey to TJ Vasher.

Trailing 34-27 now, the Red Raider defense forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to a white-hot Duffey, who tied the game with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard strike to Antoine Wesley.

In a similar position as the Oklahoma win, Texas (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat-by-epic collapse, moving 75 yards in seven plays. Ehlinger hit his favorite target, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, for a 29-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left to seal the win. Humphrey finished the game eight catches, seemingly all of them clutch, for 159 yards and two touchdowns, while Ehlinger was 22-of-34 for 312 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, in the process breaking Geno Smith‘s Big 12 record with 274 passes (and counting) without an interception.

Though he threw for a career-high 442 yards, Duffey helped Texas built its 17-point lead thanks to three red zone turnovers. Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Duffey threw away a potential 14-0 lead when, rather than eat the ball after an errant snap, Duffey attempted to allude Texas safety Caden Sterns and fire a pass, which was intercepted by Davante Davis.

Given new life, Texas mounted its first drive, aided by two third down completions from Sam Ehlinger to Humphrey, first for 15 yards, then for 40. The second gained pushed the ball to the Red Raider 24, but consecutive sacks forced a career-long 52-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

After forcing a Texas Tech punt, Texas again mounted a methodical, 18-play, 8-minute drive down the field until two more consecutive sacks backed the ‘Horns up from the Texas Tech 11 to the 34. However, during a 7-yard completion to Humphrey on 3rd-and-33, Texas Tech was flagged for a face mask on the complete opposite side of the field. Rather than kick a 44-yard field goal, Texas was given a 1st-and-10 at the Texas Tech 13. The Longhorns converted this time, as Ehlinger again found Humphrey on another third down, securing a 9-yard touchdown to put Texas up 10-7 with 3:46 left in the first half.

Facing his first deficit, Kliff Kingsbury decided to roll the dice deep inside his own territory. After Ward was corralled for a 1-yard gain on 3rd-and-2, Kingsbury put Duffey under center at his own 34 and called for a sneak — which was stuffed.

Texas took advantage of the short field, needing three plays to set up a 1-yard Keaontay Ingram touchdown run with 1:16 left in the first half.

Texas Tech halted UT’s 17 straight points when Clayton Hatfield snuck in a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left before halftime.

Texas opened the second half with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a fourth-and-goal 1-yard pass from Ehlinger to Duvernay.

Duffey then committed the second of his three turnovers when, going out of bounds at the Texas 19, he was stripped by Davis, who immediately recovered the ball. Texas turned the opportunity into another Dicker field goal. Trailing 27-10 in the third quarter, Duffey again was stripped inside the Texas red zone, this time by Texas cornerback Kris Boyd.

Texas punted after that turnover, and Duffey made up for his latest turnover by hitting Wesley over Boyd for a 57-yard touchdown pass, pulling the Red Raiders within 27-17 with 13:26 remaining. The Longhorns answered that score with a 5-play, 92-yard drive capped by the throw to Duvernay, seemingly putting the game away with 10:26 to play.