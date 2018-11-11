Louisville will pay Bobby Petrino full $14 million buyout; 4 assistants also released

Now that Louisville has made the decision to move on from Bobby Petrino, who was officially fired on Sunday, it’s time to figure out how much it is going to cost Louisville. According to comments made by Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra, the school is preparing to pay the $14 million due to Petrino per his contract with the university.
The plan will be to pay Petrino in quarterly payments and have the balance paid in full by the end of 2021. That comes out to about 12 quarterly payments of about $1.17 million.
Spreading out the payments to Petrino through the end of 2021 helps alleviate the financial burden for the school. Considering Louisville will likely want to bring in a known commodity as the next head coach rather than go to a top assistant coach, Louisville is going to have a decent coaching contract on its hands for the football program while paying off Petrino.
In addition to cutting ties with Petrino, Louisville has also removed assistant coaches Ryan Beard, L.D. Scott, Nick Petrino and Andy Wagner from the football staff. Beard and Scott are sons-in-law of Petrino, and Nick Petrino is, of course, the now-former head coach’s son.
While the game of the week in college football will be taking place in a baseball stadium this weekend in the Bronx, ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to someplace much warmer this time of year; Orlando.
ESPN announced it will be taking its traveling road show, College GameDay, to Orlando and the campus of UCF as the Knights prepare for their own mega-game in conference play this week. UCF is hosting Cincinnati with first place in the AAC East Division on the line, and with it the right to remain in the potential driver’s seat to a New Years Six bowl game.
GameDay heading to UCF is a deserved honor for a program that has won 22 straight games and continues to remain the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. And after members of the university and fanbase fired shots at the GameDay personalities after feeling UCF was disrespected in the broadcasted commentary, perhaps this will serve as a peace offering as well.
One this we sure hope to see is an Alabama fan showing up on the scene to remind everyone who the national champions of 2017 were.
The only other likely option would have been for GameDay to head to New York City to feature the matchup between Notre Dame and Syracuse in Yankee Stadium. Doing so likely would have led to setting up in Times Square of New York City, as they did last year. The game between the Irish will hold playoff implications for the Fighting Irish and could be one final opportunity for Syracuse to move into a top 10 ranking. Alas, the game between UCF and Cincinnati has plenty riding on the outcome as well.
Duke’s secondary took a significant hit from this weekend’s game against North Carolina. Junior safety Dylan Singleton will miss Dukes’ final two games and likely bowl game due to an ankle injury that occurred during the first half of the game on Saturday.
Singleton reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday to take care of a fractured left ankle, according to a medical update from Duke on Sunday.
The loss of Singleton is the third defensive starter lost by Duke for the remainder of the season. Cornerback Mark Gilbert and defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord had already been lost to injuries as the depth on the Duke defense continues to get more shallow. Duke was without linebacker Joe Giles-Harris on Saturday too due to an MCL injury from the previous week.
There is rarely a good time to have so many injuries on defense, but Duke’s timing could not be more unforgiving. Duke visits Clemson this week.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will be back in the starting lineup this week when the Fighting Irish take on Syracuse, Notre Dane head coach Brian Kelly announced on Sunday.
Book sat out of Saturday night’s home game against Florida State, which meant the Irish turned to Week 1 starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush to get through Week 11 without putting Notre Dame’s playoff hopes in jeopardy. Book had suffered what had previously been reported as “multiple injuries to his midsection” during a game against Northwestern two weeks ago. Wimbush was intercepted twice by Florida State, but he also threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 68 yards to contribute on offense in a 42-13 win to improve the Irish to 10-0 with just two games to play.
Although Notre Dame managed to not be hurt by two interceptions thrown by Wimbush against Florida State, having Book back for a tougher matchup against Syracuse should be comforting for Kelly and the Irish. Syracuse has won four straight games with double-digit margins of victory in each of the last three.
Notre Dame and Syracuse will play their Week 12 contest in Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Following a second straight shutout of a ranked division opponent, No. 1 Alabama continues to own all of the available first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The latest ranking released after Week 11 action saw the Crimson Tide receive all 61 first-place votes, while their opponent, Mississippi State, dropped seven spots to take the final ranking in the top 25 this week.
There was slightly more movement inside the top 10 compared to the coaches poll. No. 8 Washington State moved up two spots this week while No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 LSU each fell one spot despite winning on the road this weekend. No. 12 Syracuse moved up one spot and No. 13 Texas was bumped up two spots this week as the Orange and Longhorns look for an opening into the top 10. They each sit behind No. 11 UCF, with the Knights staying in the same spot as last week while minor changes ahead and behind them went down.
Mississippi State’s drop of even spots wasn’t the biggest drop within the top 25 though. That dubious distinction goes to No. 20 Kentucky, who fell eight spots after a road loss to Tennessee.
A day after clinching the Big Ten West division championship, the Northwestern Wildcats have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Wildcats wiggled their way into the poll at No. 24. They trail No. 23 Boise State, who worked their way back into the poll after a home win against previously ranked Fresno State.
Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:
- Alabama (61 first-place votes)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Texas
- Utah State
- Florida
- Penn State
- Washington
- Iowa State
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Utah
- Boston College
- Boise State
- Northwestern
- Mississippi State