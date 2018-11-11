Getty Images

RB LJ Scott to redshirt, return to Michigan State in 2019

By John TaylorNov 11, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, LJ Scott‘s lost season won’t result in a lost year of eligibility.

Scott played in Michigan State’s first two games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to Arizona State and was sidelined for the next four.  He returned for the Oct. 20 loss to Michigan and played in the following week’s win over Purdue, but was reinjured in the Boilermakers game.  Sidelined Nov. 3 against Maryland, he dressed for but didn’t play in yesterday’s loss to Ohio State.

Add it all up, and the running back has appeared in four games this season.  Following the loss to the Buckeyes, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Scott will take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and shut it down this season, thus preserving a year of eligibility he can use in 2019.

“Even though this is an important game and everything,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “we put it on him ‘hey, this is it. If you play in this game and you get hurt, this is it.’ After sitting down and thinking about it, he and his family made the decision to redshirt, which I support.”

If Scott had played in another game this season, even for one play, his collegiate career would’ve been over at year’s end.

Scott had led Michigan State in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 yards in 2017, 994 in 2016 and 699 in 2015.  Despite missing six full games, Scott’s 180 yards are still third on the Spartans.

Following MSU’s Holiday Bowl win last December, Scott confirmed that he would be eschewing early entry into the 2018 NFL draft and would be returning to East Lansing for a fourth season.  Although not the plan at the moment, it remains possible that Scott could reverse course and not take advantage of that last season of eligibility in order to enter the 2019 draft.

Coaches poll remains calm in top 11, but plenty of movement after that

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 11, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Without much drama to speak of in the top half of the college football polls this weekend, it was expected to be relatively quiet in the top 10 of the latest Amway Coaches Poll. Other than No. 7 West Virginia swapping spots with No. 8 Ohio State from last week’s ranking, the top 10 (actually the top 11) saw no changes go down. Alabama remains the top team in the nation, followed by the usual suspects: Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma in that order.

No. 9 Washington State, No. 10 LSU and No. 11 UCF remained in their spots from last week after winning over the weekend. No. 12 Syracuse moved up one spot and No. 13 Utah State continued to move up by jumping up three spots.

No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Penn State and No. 16 Florida all moved up five spots following wins and combined with a handful of teams ranked ahead of them taking losses this weekend.

No. 21 Kentucky suffered the largest drop within the top 25 this week, falling nine spots after their road loss at Tennessee. No. 22 Boston College fell eight spots after their home loss to Clemson, and No. 23 Mississippi State was dropped eight spots for their road shutout loss at Alabama.

Fresno State and NC State each fell out of the coaches poll, making room for new appearances by Boise State (who defeated Fresno State) and UAB. The Broncos moved up 14 spots in the overall voting from last week, while the Blazers make their coaches poll debut after moving up four spots in the overall voting.

Here is this week’s full coaches poll:

  1. Alabama (64 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (1)
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Michigan
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma
  7. West Virginia
  8. Ohio State
  9. Washington State
  10. LSU
  11. UCF
  12. Syracuse
  13. Utah State
  14. Texas
  15. Penn State
  16. Florida
  17. Washington
  18. Iowa State
  19. Utah
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Kentucky
  22. Boston College
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Boise State
  25. UAB

Louisville fires Bobby Petrino

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 11, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
8 Comments

After a seventh straight loss dropped Louisville to a woeful record of 2-8 this season, Louisville has reportedly fired head coach Bobby Petrino, effective immediately. Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports was among the first to report the news of the firing, which seemed more and more likely to occur as the losses continued to pile up for the Cardinals. The university officially announced the firing Sunday morning.

“We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at U of L during his two separate tenures here,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.”

The loss comes days after Louisville lost a road game at No. 13 Syracuse by a margin of 54-23. It was the fifth straight loss by double-digits for Louisville as the downward trend of the program over the past two years continues to deliver pain. Petrino has a combined record at Louisville of 77-35, but the Cardinals are 36-26 in his second stint with the program including the 2-8 mark this season.

Louisville will be on the hook for a $14 million buyout, according to the coaching salary database compiled by USA Today ($14,056,250). For a school going through as many changes as it has over the past couple of years, that is no easy price tag to take on, but the direction of the Louisville program from being a playoff contender and with a Heisman Trophy winner just two years ago to where it is now made it painfully clear a change needed to be made.

“I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change and it needs to start happening now,” Tyra said. “We expect to determine a new head coach soon to restore our football program to national prominence.”

There has been no update on who will assume the role of interim coach for the remainder of Louisville’s season. Louisville hosts NC State next Saturday and wraps up the season at home against Kentucky.

The popular name that pops up for Louisville’s next head coach is Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, although he is coming off one of the worst losses he has had at Purdue this weekend.

Exiting Week 11, half the Power Five divisions still up for grabs

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 11, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

Week 11 brought a little clarity on the Power Five divisional front, but not much.

Entering the weekend, Alabama (SEC West) and Georgia (SEC East) had already wrapped up divisional titles and spots in their conference’s championship game.  Exiting the weekend, another two Power Five divisions were decided — ACC Atlantic (Clemson) and Big Ten West (Northwestern).

That means that, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, four of the eight Power Five divisions remain up for grabs.  As we head toward Week 12, just one of those, the ACC Coastal, is likely to be settled next weekend — maybe.

If Pitt (5-1) beats Wake Forest or Virginia (4-2) loses to Georgia Tech regardless of what Pitt does, the Panthers, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cavaliers, would win the Coastal.  Pitt could also win the division if it loses this weekend and Virginia wins, but beats Miami in the regular-season finale regardless of what Virginia does that last weekend.  Virginia needs to win its last two and Pitt lose its last two to claim the division.

Two of the other three Power Five divisions will probably go down to the very last weekend of the regular season, while the other definitely will

BIG TEN EAST
Michigan (6-0): claims the division if it beats Ohio State in Week 13, regardless of what U-M does in Week 12 against Indiana.  Could win the division in Week 12 if it beats Indiana (2-5)  and Ohio State loses to Maryland (3-4), regardless of what happens in Week 13 in The Game.
Ohio State (5-1): claims the division if it wins its last two games (at Maryland, vs. Michigan), regardless of what Michigan does in Week 12 against Indiana. Could win the division with a loss in Week 12 if Michigan loses in Week 12 and it beats U-M in Week 13.

PAC-12 NORTH
Washington State (6-1): claims the division if it beats Washington in Week 13, regardless of what happens in Week 12 against Arizona. Could win the division in Week 12 if it beats Arizona (4-3) and Washington loses to Oregon State (1-5), regardless of what happens in Week 13 in the Apple Cup.
Washington (5-2): claims the division if it wins its last two games (vs. Oregon State, at Washington State), regardless of what Washington State does in Week 12 against Arizona. Could win the division with a loss in Week 12 if Washington State loses in Week 12 and it beats Wazzu in Week 13.

PAC-12 SOUTH
When the Army came up with the FUBAR acronym, I’m quite certain they had the current state of this division in mind — although USC’s loss to Cal in Week 11 made things a bit easier as the Trojans have been eliminated from contention.  Utah currently leads the South at 5-3, with Arizona and Arizona State right behind at 4-3.  The two in-state rivals will meet in the last game of the regular season — UA has another game the week before with Washington State, ASU with Oregon — while Utah finishes off its conference slate next Saturday as they take on Colorado.

First, the head-to-head:

  • Arizona: lost to Utah
  • Arizona State: beat Utah
  • Utah: beat Arizona, lost to Arizona State

Based off that:

Utah wins if… They beat Colorado and Arizona State loses at least one game.
Arizona wins if… They beat Washington State and Arizona State, and Utah loses to Colorado.
Arizona State wins if… They beat Oregon and Arizona.

There’s also the possibility of a three-way tie if Utah loses to Colorado and the winner of the Arizona-Arizona State game loses the week before, which would leave all three teams at 5-4.  In that scenario, Arizona State would win any three-way tiebreaker — head-to-head results if it beat Arizona; record in intra-divisional games if it lost to Arizona, based on the win over Utah.  Simple, right?

Speaking of simple, what of the division-less Big 12?

Two teams, Oklahoma and West Virginia, sit at 6-1 while another two, Iowa State and Texas, are at 5-2.  Each of those teams have two conference games apiece remaining:

  • Oklahoma: Kansas, at West Virginia
  • West Virginia: at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma
  • Iowa State: at Texas, Kansas State
  • Texas: Iowa State, at Kansas

As far as head-to-head is concerned, Texas beat Oklahoma, which beat Iowa State, which beat West Virginia, which beat Texas.  Suffice to say, the two participants in the Big 12 championship game won’t be decided until Week 13.

AJ Bush sets Illini QB rushing record in return to Nebraska

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 11, 2018, 8:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

Individually, it was quite the homecoming for AJ Bush. Team-wise, though, it was less than memorable.

In Illinois’ game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday afternoon, Bush ran 187 yards and three touchdowns on his 25 carries.  The yardage broke the Fighting Illini’s single-game rushing record for a quarterback, eclipsing the 174 put up by Juice Williams back in 2008.

Unfortunately for Bush, it didn’t help his team on the scoreboard as the Cornhuskers came away with a 54-35 win, NU’s third win in four games after starting the 2018 season 0-6.

Despite the loss, it was quite the statistical homecoming for Bush.

Bush was a three-star member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia.  He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Bush didn’t see the field in 2015 for the Cornhuskers.  In August of 2016, Bush decided to transfer from NU, ultimately winding up at Iowa Western Community College not long after.  After one season at that JUCO, he transferred to Virginia Tech.

In five games last season, Bush completed seven of his 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies.  He also ran the ball for 129 yards on 19 carries.

In March of this year, Bush confirmed that he would be transferring from Tech to Illinois.  In late August, he was named the Illini’s starting quarterback.

“Whenever you come back to a place you called home, it’s special, that was the case for AJ,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “AJ’s a good football player. You have an athletic quarterback like that, that can run the football, it’s tough on any defense. … AJ did an awful lot to put that many points on the board. We just came up a little short.”