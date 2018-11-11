UCF fans get their wish as GameDay goes to Orlando

While the game of the week in college football will be taking place in a baseball stadium this weekend in the Bronx, ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to someplace much warmer this time of year; Orlando.

ESPN announced it will be taking its traveling road show, College GameDay, to Orlando and the campus of UCF as the Knights prepare for their own mega-game in conference play this week. UCF is hosting Cincinnati with first place in the AAC East Division on the line, and with it the right to remain in the potential driver’s seat to a New Years Six bowl game.

GameDay heading to UCF is a deserved honor for a program that has won 22 straight games and continues to remain the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. And after members of the university and fanbase fired shots at the GameDay personalities after feeling UCF was disrespected in the broadcasted commentary, perhaps this will serve as a peace offering as well.

One this we sure hope to see is an Alabama fan showing up on the scene to remind everyone who the national champions of 2017 were.

As @CollegeGameDay heads to Orlando for #CINvsUCF, hope we see at least a few “Bama 2017 nat’l champs” signs. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 11, 2018

The only other likely option would have been for GameDay to head to New York City to feature the matchup between Notre Dame and Syracuse in Yankee Stadium. Doing so likely would have led to setting up in Times Square of New York City, as they did last year. The game between the Irish will hold playoff implications for the Fighting Irish and could be one final opportunity for Syracuse to move into a top 10 ranking. Alas, the game between UCF and Cincinnati has plenty riding on the outcome as well.

