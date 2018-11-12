Georgia and Clemson add future home-and-home series in 2029-2030

A number of former Kansas State football players who have since moved on from the program claim they have not received bowl rings for being a part of a bowl team. A report by GoPowercat, the Kansas State site on 247 Sports, interviewed multiple former Wildcats players who all say any attempt to receive a bowl ring they earned as a member of the team have come up dry in recent years.

A total of 10 players transferred from Kansas State to other football programs this past offseason after Kansas State concluded the 2017 season with a victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. At least three players interviewed for the report claim they have yet to receive a ring to commemorate Kansas State’s bowl victory.

“I know a lot of us feel cheated because we definitely felt that we had a part in the (2017) season,” former Kansas State player Ian Nordell (now at Fort Hays State) told GoPowercat. “They haven’t even reached out and didn’t reply when I messaged them about it. I was pretty disappointed that they didn’t send it to us like they promised. That’s something that you’d want to pass on to your kids.”

Another former player, Bernard Goodwater (now at Prairie View A&M) claims text messages to the Kansas State staff to try getting his ring have gone unanswered. Additional players from teams prior to 2017 have shared similar stories as well for the report, suggesting this isn’t just a one-year mishap for Kansas State but potentially a trend that sees Kansas State withhold commemorative rings from players who leave the program. Whether or not that is a policy going on within the Kansas State program, that is certainly how the report paints the image of the program run by Bill Snyder.

The report says Snyder was asked about the policy, to which the head coach of the Wildcats suggested a player must graduate from Kansas State in order to receive a bowl ring after transferring from the program. That in itself is pure pettiness, some might say, and GoPowercat has reported that may not be the case either as a number of players who have graduated before transferring have similar claims of never receiving a ring, while there are others who have not graduated but did receive a ring after transferring.

So what gives?

“It’s just personal preference,” an anonymous former player told GoPowercat. “You can leave the right way and if (Snyder) doesn’t want to give you your stuff, he isn’t (going to).”

All of this seems bad and is a poor reflection on Snyder. By deciding who is worthy of receiving a ring and who is not, whether they graduated or not, creates a dictatorship environment in which a player is pressured to remain a part of a program he may no longer wish to be a part of. That’s not a good look for Snyder, and it is completely unnecessary from the head coach.

