Report: Ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to announce grad transfer destination on Dec. 4

Nov 12, 2018
The first time Kelly Bryant was recruited, as a member of the class of 2015, he was a 4-star. A product of Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C., and the younger cousin of former Clemson wide receiver Martavis Bryant, Bryant chose Clemson over offers from Florida, North Carolina and Ole Miss, according to his Rivals profile.

This time around, Bryant is definitely a 5-star. Bryant led Clemson to an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth in his lone season as Clemson’s starter, then guided the Tigers to a 4-0 mark before giving way to freshman Trevor Lawrence in September. Along the way, Bryant threw for 3,263 yards, rushed for 795 and accounted for 28 total touchdowns in leading Clemson to a 16-2 record.

Bryant is a proven, effective college player, which wasn’t enough for him to remain ahead of Lawrence on the Clemson depth chart but is plenty good enough to start at a number of other schools — and many of those other schools have courted Bryant.

Just like a high school recruit, Bryant is permitted five official visits, which he’s taken to Arkansas, Missouri and North Carolina, with future visits planned for Mississippi State this weekend and Miami on Nov. 24. He’s also taken an unofficial vis to Auburn.

According to a report from Woody Wommack of Rivals, Bryant has set a date of Dec. 4 to pick his graduate transfer destination. That’s the Tuesday after Selection Sunday.

“I’m still trying to talk to more schools and make sure I get this right,” Bryant told Rivals earlier this month. “I need to make sure I establish the right type of relationship and make the right choice.

Among those six schools, three (Mississippi State, Missouri and Auburn) have senior starting quarterbacks, and three (Arkansas, Miami and UNC) are set to return their starters.

It’s clear that Bryant plans to start at whatever school he chooses. Whether he’ll be gifted the starting spot or have to earn it remains to be seen.

Report: ‘Mutual interest’ between Kansas, Todd Graham

Nov 12, 2018
Kansas needs a coach. Todd Graham needs a job.

On that basis, the two sides have talked about the KU opening, according to a report Monday from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

It is not known how far the discussion(s) went, nor where Graham stands on Jeff Long‘s list. But Graham does have experience building a program as the former head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

Coincidentally, Graham was current KU head coach David Beaty‘s boss for one season, as Beaty coached wide receivers on Graham’s Rice staff in 2006.

Graham is a Texas native and a former high school coach in the Dallas area, so he would present an opportunity to mine the Texas recruiting fields if Long opts to go that direction.

Overall, Graham is 95-61 with 10 bowl trips and four division championships in a dozen seasons as a head coach.

Long has also reportedly discussed the Kansas job with fellow out-of-work coaches Les Miles and DJ Durkin.

“KU fans, you don’t know me very well if you believe the latested [sic] speculation, I attempt to run a very confidential search and I am doing so now,” Long tweeted after the Durkin report went public. “The search is ongoing. Rock Chalk!!”

Mike Gundy rants on ‘liberalism’ and ‘the snowflake’ in question about transfers

Nov 12, 2018
On Sunday, Oklahoma State safety Thabo Mwaniki announced his intention to transfer. On Monday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was asked about his decision, and Gundy had plenty of thoughts about it.

While insisting he’s not talking about Mwaniki specifically, Gundy launched into a soliloquy about “liberalism” and “the snowflake.”

“I’m talking about every millennial young person. Generation Z, I think is what they ‘call em,” Gundy said. “It’s the world we live in because if they say, ‘Well, it’s a little bit hard,’ we say, ‘OK, well, let’s go try something else’ vs. ‘Hey, let’s bear down and let’s fight and do this.’

Here’s the full quote, via The Oklahoman‘s Nathan Ruiz:

Mwaniki is the second Cowboy to announce a transfer during this season. Wideout Jalen McCleskey left the team earlier this year.

By the way, Gundy, who is paid $5 million a year, has attempted to use his post to transfer to similar jobs at Arkansas and Tennessee in order to leverage more money out of Oklahoma State.

Alabama has spent as much time as the AP No. 1 since 2009 as the rest of college football combined

Nov 12, 2018
Nick Saban‘s Alabama continues to rack up milestone after milestone. The Crimson Tide are already on a record streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least one AP No. 1 ranking. They hit win No. 900 a week ago. They’re on record streaks as favorites and wins over unranked opponents.

But on Sunday, with yet another unanimous No. 1 ranking, Alabama hit a milestone that seemed unfathomable. According to SEC Network, Alabama has spent 79 weeks as the AP No. 1 since 2009, which is equal to the number by the rest of the sport combined.

Alabama has been the AP’s No. 1 every week during the 2018 season, and collected 13 of a possible 16 No. 1 rankings. They were No. 1 all throughout the 2016 season until finishing at No. 2. In 2015, Alabama was not the AP No. 1 at all during the season — until knocking off Clemson in the title game to ascend to No. 1.

Dating back to the final poll of the 2015 season, Alabama has been the AP No. 1 in 41 of the last 45 polls.

It’s a level of consistency unmatched in college football, and one that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Report says former Kansas State players have not received bowl rings after transferring

Nov 12, 2018
A number of former Kansas State football players who have since moved on from the program claim they have not received bowl rings for being a part of a bowl team. A report by GoPowercat, the Kansas State site on 247 Sports, interviewed multiple former Wildcats players who all say any attempt to receive a bowl ring they earned as a member of the team have come up dry in recent years.

A total of 10 players transferred from Kansas State to other football programs this past offseason after Kansas State concluded the 2017 season with a victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. At least three players interviewed for the report claim they have yet to receive a ring to commemorate Kansas State’s bowl victory.

“I know a lot of us feel cheated because we definitely felt that we had a part in the (2017) season,” former Kansas State player Ian Nordell (now at Fort Hays State) told GoPowercat. “They haven’t even reached out and didn’t reply when I messaged them about it. I was pretty disappointed that they didn’t send it to us like they promised. That’s something that you’d want to pass on to your kids.”

Another former player, Bernard Goodwater (now at Prairie View A&M) claims text messages to the Kansas State staff to try getting his ring have gone unanswered. Additional players from teams prior to 2017 have shared similar stories as well for the report, suggesting this isn’t just a one-year mishap for Kansas State but potentially a trend that sees Kansas State withhold commemorative rings from players who leave the program. Whether or not that is a policy going on within the Kansas State program, that is certainly how the report paints the image of the program run by Bill Snyder.

The report says Snyder was asked about the policy, to which the head coach of the Wildcats suggested a player must graduate from Kansas State in order to receive a bowl ring after transferring from the program. That in itself is pure pettiness, some might say, and GoPowercat has reported that may not be the case either as a number of players who have graduated before transferring have similar claims of never receiving a ring, while there are others who have not graduated but did receive a ring after transferring.

So what gives?

“It’s just personal preference,” an anonymous former player told GoPowercat. “You can leave the right way and if (Snyder) doesn’t want to give you your stuff, he isn’t (going to).”

All of this seems bad and is a poor reflection on Snyder. By deciding who is worthy of receiving a ring and who is not, whether they graduated or not, creates a dictatorship environment in which a player is pressured to remain a part of a program he may no longer wish to be a part of. That’s not a good look for Snyder, and it is completely unnecessary from the head coach.