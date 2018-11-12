Report: ‘Mutual interest’ between Kansas, Todd Graham

Kansas needs a coach. Todd Graham needs a job.
On that basis, the two sides have talked about the KU opening, according to a report Monday from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.
It is not known how far the discussion(s) went, nor where Graham stands on Jeff Long‘s list. But Graham does have experience building a program as the former head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.
Coincidentally, Graham was current KU head coach David Beaty‘s boss for one season, as Beaty coached wide receivers on Graham’s Rice staff in 2006.
Graham is a Texas native and a former high school coach in the Dallas area, so he would present an opportunity to mine the Texas recruiting fields if Long opts to go that direction.
Overall, Graham is 95-61 with 10 bowl trips and four division championships in a dozen seasons as a head coach.
Long has also reportedly discussed the Kansas job with fellow out-of-work coaches Les Miles and DJ Durkin.
“KU fans, you don’t know me very well if you believe the latested [sic] speculation, I attempt to run a very confidential search and I am doing so now,” Long tweeted after the Durkin report went public. “The search is ongoing. Rock Chalk!!”