Report says former Kansas State players have not received bowl rings after transferring

A number of former Kansas State football players who have since moved on from the program claim they have not received bowl rings for being a part of a bowl team. A report by GoPowercat, the Kansas State site on 247 Sports, interviewed multiple former Wildcats players who all say any attempt to receive a bowl ring they earned as a member of the team have come up dry in recent years.
A total of 10 players transferred from Kansas State to other football programs this past offseason after Kansas State concluded the 2017 season with a victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. At least three players interviewed for the report claim they have yet to receive a ring to commemorate Kansas State’s bowl victory.
“I know a lot of us feel cheated because we definitely felt that we had a part in the (2017) season,” former Kansas State player Ian Nordell (now at Fort Hays State) told GoPowercat. “They haven’t even reached out and didn’t reply when I messaged them about it. I was pretty disappointed that they didn’t send it to us like they promised. That’s something that you’d want to pass on to your kids.”
Another former player, Bernard Goodwater (now at Prairie View A&M) claims text messages to the Kansas State staff to try getting his ring have gone unanswered. Additional players from teams prior to 2017 have shared similar stories as well for the report, suggesting this isn’t just a one-year mishap for Kansas State but potentially a trend that sees Kansas State withhold commemorative rings from players who leave the program. Whether or not that is a policy going on within the Kansas State program, that is certainly how the report paints the image of the program run by Bill Snyder.
The report says Snyder was asked about the policy, to which the head coach of the Wildcats suggested a player must graduate from Kansas State in order to receive a bowl ring after transferring from the program. That in itself is pure pettiness, some might say, and GoPowercat has reported that may not be the case either as a number of players who have graduated before transferring have similar claims of never receiving a ring, while there are others who have not graduated but did receive a ring after transferring.
So what gives?
“It’s just personal preference,” an anonymous former player told GoPowercat. “You can leave the right way and if (Snyder) doesn’t want to give you your stuff, he isn’t (going to).”
All of this seems bad and is a poor reflection on Snyder. By deciding who is worthy of receiving a ring and who is not, whether they graduated or not, creates a dictatorship environment in which a player is pressured to remain a part of a program he may no longer wish to be a part of. That’s not a good look for Snyder, and it is completely unnecessary from the head coach.
Nick Saban‘s Alabama continues to rack up milestone after milestone. The Crimson Tide are already on a record streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least one AP No. 1 ranking. They hit win No. 900 a week ago. They’re on record streaks as favorites and wins over unranked opponents.
But on Sunday, with yet another unanimous No. 1 ranking, Alabama hit a milestone that seemed unfathomable. According to SEC Network, Alabama has spent 79 weeks as the AP No. 1 since 2009, which is equal to the number by the rest of the sport combined.
Alabama has been the AP’s No. 1 every week during the 2018 season, and collected 13 of a possible 16 No. 1 rankings. They were No. 1 all throughout the 2016 season until finishing at No. 2. In 2015, Alabama was not the AP No. 1 at all during the season — until knocking off Clemson in the title game to ascend to No. 1.
Dating back to the final poll of the 2015 season, Alabama has been the AP No. 1 in 41 of the last 45 polls.
It’s a level of consistency unmatched in college football, and one that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
Georgia added a future home-and-home series with the Texas Longhorns on Monday, but the Bulldogs weren’t about to stop there. Georgia also added a future home-and-home series with Clemson in 2029 and 2030.
Clemson will host Georgia on Sept. 15 2029. Georgia will host the Tigers the following year on Aug. 31, 2030.
Clemson and Georgia have a long history that dates back to 1902, The two schools have not played each other since 2014. Georgia has won six of the last seven games in the series going back to 1991. Of course, there is still a possibility the two could square off in the College Football Playoff this season. Regardless, Clemson and Georgia will meet before this newly announced home-and-home series. A previous scheduling agreement between the two will have Clemson and Georgia meeting in Atlanta to open the 2024 season in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.
Coupled with the previous news of a home-and-home deal with Texas, Georgia’s 2029 schedule looks fantastic. In addition to the typical eight-game SEC schedule, Georgia will host Texas to open the season, travel to Clemson two weeks later, and end the regular season at rival Georgia Tech. For those keeping score at home, that is three non-conference games against power conference opponents and a total of 11 games against power conference competition for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2029.
Clemson will play 10 games against power conference opponents in 2029 and 2030 with games against Georgia and South Carolina (who Clemson plays every season). Clemson has future game against power conference opponents from the SEC (Texas A&M, LSU) as well as Notre Dame on the ACC’s scheduling rotation deal with the Fighting Irish.
It had been rumored for a while that Texas and Georgia were looking to find a time to play some football games on the future schedule. It appears they have put their plans together. Texas announced via Twitter a future home-and-home series with Georgia to take place in 2028 and 2029.
Texas will host Georgia on Sept. 2, 2028. The two teams will take the series to Athens, Georgia the following year on Sept. 1, 2029.
Texas and Georgia have not faced each other since the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 1983 season on Jan. 2, 1984. No. 7 Georgia upset the No. 2 Longhorns 10-9 for Georgia’s first win in the history of the series. Texas won the previous three meetings played between 1949 and 1958. The first meeting took place in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1949. A home-and-home series was played in 1957 and 1958, with Georgia’s home game being played in Atlanta in 1957.
Georgia added a second non-conference game against a power conference opponent is not necessary to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirements because the Bulldogs play Georgia Tech every season. However, Georgia has future non-conference games scheduled against Notre Dame, Virginia, Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, and now Texas between 2019 and 2029 in addition to their annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech. That gives Georgia 10 games against power conference opponents in that span. Georgia also announced a future home-and-home series with Clemson to take place in 2029 and 2030.
The addition of Georgia to the Texas non-conference schedule gives the Longhorns power conference opponents in non-conference play from 2019 through 2029. Texas has future game scheduled against LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State with home-and-home deals against each. That gives Texas 10 games against power conference opponents as well. Not to be dismissed, Texas has home-and-home deals in place with LSU, Alabama and Georgia, but of course, not Texas A&M.
Without much to cause a disturbance in the force among the top teams in college football this weekend, the weekly Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation yielded little changes to speak of this week, at least within the top 11 spots.
Alabama remained a unanimous No. 1 in the Super 16 poll for a second straight week. The No. 2 through No. 7 spots remained unchanged behind the Tide; Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia in that order. No. 8 Washington State flipped spots with No. 9 Ohio State this week, while No. 10 LSU and No. 11 UCF remained in their spots from last week.
Syracuse and Texas each moved up within the Super 16 this week, and No. 14 Utah State, No. 15 Florida, and No. 16 Penn State round out the poll by cracking the top 16 after not being in it the previous week. Kentucky, Mississippi State and Boston College all fell out of the top 16 spots in the voting.
Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Texas
- Utah State
- Florida
- Penn State
As a regular disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in this particular poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire).