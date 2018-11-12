Texas and Georgia schedule home-and-home series in 2028-2029

It had been rumored for a while that Texas and Georgia were looking to find a time to play some football games on the future schedule. It appears they have put their plans together. Texas announced via Twitter a future home-and-home series with Georgia to take place in 2028 and 2029.

Texas will host Georgia on Sept. 2, 2028. The two teams will take the series to Athens, Georgia the following year on Sept. 1, 2029.

Texas and Georgia have not faced each other since the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 1983 season on Jan. 2, 1984. No. 7 Georgia upset the No. 2 Longhorns 10-9 for Georgia’s first win in the history of the series. Texas won the previous three meetings played between 1949 and 1958. The first meeting took place in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1949. A home-and-home series was played in 1957 and 1958, with Georgia’s home game being played in Atlanta in 1957.

Georgia added a second non-conference game against a power conference opponent is not necessary to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirements because the Bulldogs play Georgia Tech every season. However, Georgia has future non-conference games scheduled against Notre Dame, Virginia, Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, and now Texas between 2019 and 2029 in addition to their annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech. That gives Georgia 10 games against power conference opponents in that span.

The addition of Georgia to the Texas non-conference schedule gives the Longhorns power conference opponents in non-conference play from 2019 through 2029. Texas has future game scheduled against LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State with home-and-home deals against each. That gives Texas 10 games against power conference opponents as well. Not to be dismissed, Texas has home-and-home deals in place with LSU, Alabama and Georgia, but of course, not Texas A&M.

