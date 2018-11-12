Texas and Georgia schedule home-and-home series in 2028-2029

It had been rumored for a while that Texas and Georgia were looking to find a time to play some football games on the future schedule. It appears they have put their plans together. Texas announced via Twitter a future home-and-home series with Georgia to take place in 2028 and 2029.
Texas will host Georgia on Sept. 2, 2028. The two teams will take the series to Athens, Georgia the following year on Sept. 1, 2029.
Texas and Georgia have not faced each other since the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 1983 season on Jan. 2, 1984. No. 7 Georgia upset the No. 2 Longhorns 10-9 for Georgia’s first win in the history of the series. Texas won the previous three meetings played between 1949 and 1958. The first meeting took place in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1949. A home-and-home series was played in 1957 and 1958, with Georgia’s home game being played in Atlanta in 1957.
Georgia added a second non-conference game against a power conference opponent is not necessary to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirements because the Bulldogs play Georgia Tech every season. However, Georgia has future non-conference games scheduled against Notre Dame, Virginia, Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, and now Texas between 2019 and 2029 in addition to their annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech. That gives Georgia 10 games against power conference opponents in that span.
The addition of Georgia to the Texas non-conference schedule gives the Longhorns power conference opponents in non-conference play from 2019 through 2029. Texas has future game scheduled against LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State with home-and-home deals against each. That gives Texas 10 games against power conference opponents as well. Not to be dismissed, Texas has home-and-home deals in place with LSU, Alabama and Georgia, but of course, not Texas A&M.
Without much to cause a disturbance in the force among the top teams in college football this weekend, the weekly Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation yielded little changes to speak of this week, at least within the top 11 spots.
Alabama remained a unanimous No. 1 in the Super 16 poll for a second straight week. The No. 2 through No. 7 spots remained unchanged behind the Tide; Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia in that order. No. 8 Washington State flipped spots with No. 9 Ohio State this week, while No. 10 LSU and No. 11 UCF remained in their spots from last week.
Syracuse and Texas each moved up within the Super 16 this week, and No. 14 Utah State, No. 15 Florida, and No. 16 Penn State round out the poll by cracking the top 16 after not being in it the previous week. Kentucky, Mississippi State and Boston College all fell out of the top 16 spots in the voting.
Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Texas
- Utah State
- Florida
- Penn State
As a regular disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in this particular poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire).
On Sunday, the playoff fields for Division 2 and Division 3 were revealed, officially getting the postseason fun started around college football this week. Both defending national champions from the D2 and D3 levels are back in the field, including Division 3 powerhouse Mount Union, the No. 1 team in D3 going into the postseason.
The Purple Raiders clinched their spot in the Division 3 playoff field by going 10-0 and clinching the Ohio Athletic Conference, Doing so awarded Mount Union one of 26 automatic berths in the playoffs. Mount Union has won 13 of 20 national championship games since 1993 in the Division 3 playoffs, and the Purple Raiders will bring a postseason record of 99-16 into this year’s tournament. This will be Mount Union’s 27th consecutive playoff appearance.
The Division 3 field is highlighted by some familiar national title contenders at the D3 level. Other top seeds in the field include Mary Hardin-Baylor, last year’s runner-up to Mount Union and the 2016 national champion, and Wisconsin-Whitewater, the program previously coached by current Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold. Wisconsin-Whitewater is looking to make their first national championship game appearance since Leipold left for Buffalo, which he did after winning three of the previous four Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowls for the national title against Mount Union.
Defending D2 national champion Texas A&M-Commerce is in the D2 field, although they will have a bit of an uphill climb as the No. 6 seed in their region. They also have a tough draw out of the gate with Minnesota-Duluth (11-0) in the opening round. Last year’s runner-up, West Florida, failed to make the playoff field this season. Longtime D2 giants Grand Valley State and Northwest Missouri State will clash in the opening round with a possible matchup with another longtime power, Ferris State, in the second round. Valdosta State, Minnesota State, Ouachita Baptist and Notre Dame (Ohio) all received top seeds in their respective regions.
Division 2 Playoff Bracket | Division 3 Playoff Bracket
The FCS Playoffs begin Nov. 24. The selection show for the FCS playoff field is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18 because the FCS season is still ongoing this week with a handful of FCS teams playing FBS programs.
College football’s award season is coming soon, which means various individual awards are trimming down their massive watch lists to much smaller lists of semifinalists, and soon finalists. The Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s best receiver regardless of position, released its list of 11 semifinalists for its award this season. As expected, some of the nation’s leading receivers managed to make the cut midway through November.
The list of semifinalists includes some of the top receivers from the Big 12 with Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, West Virginia’s David Sills V, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, and Texas Tech’s Antoine Wesley are among the 11 semifinalists for the award. Wesley leads the nation in average receiving yards per game with 134.7 ypg. Wallace is not far behind with 128.2 ypg. Those two are among the seven receivers who have already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season.
UMass receiver Andy Isabella, who leads the nation with 1,479 receiving yards was also named a semifinalist for the award. Hawaii’s John Ursua, the nation’s leader in receiving touchdowns (15) also made the cut.
The SEC’s top two receivers, A.J. Brown of Ole Miss (SEC-leading 1,047 receiving yards) and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy (SEC-leading 10 touchdowns and second-most receiving yards, 925 yards). Arizona State’s N'Keal Harry, among the Pac-12 leaders in receiving yards and touchdowns, is joined by Stanford’s JJ Arcega-Whiteside as the Pac-12’s semifinalists.
Freshman star Rondale Moore of Purdue is the only player from a Big Ten school named a semifinalist for the award. Among the power conferences, the Big Ten has the longest drought of Biletnikoff Award winners with Braylon Edwards of Michigan being the last Big Ten player to win the award in 2004. The Big 12 has dominated the award over the past decade with seven Biletnikoff Award winners since 2007 including the last three years (Corey Coleman of Baylor in 2015, Dede Westbrook of Oklahoma in 2016, and James Washington of Oklahoma State in 2017) and two back-to-back winners (Michael Crabtree of Texas Tech in 2007-2008 and Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State in 2010 and 2011).
This list of 11 semifinalists will be trimmed down to three finalists on Nov. 19. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award will be presented on Dec. 6 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presentation on ESPN.
While the game of the week in college football will be taking place in a baseball stadium this weekend in the Bronx, ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to someplace much warmer this time of year; Orlando.
ESPN announced it will be taking its traveling road show, College GameDay, to Orlando and the campus of UCF as the Knights prepare for their own mega-game in conference play this week. UCF is hosting Cincinnati with first place in the AAC East Division on the line, and with it the right to remain in the potential driver’s seat to a New Years Six bowl game.
GameDay heading to UCF is a deserved honor for a program that has won 22 straight games and continues to remain the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. And after members of the university and fanbase fired shots at the GameDay personalities after feeling UCF was disrespected in the broadcasted commentary, perhaps this will serve as a peace offering as well.
One this we sure hope to see is an Alabama fan showing up on the scene to remind everyone who the national champions of 2017 were.
The only other likely option would have been for GameDay to head to New York City to feature the matchup between Notre Dame and Syracuse in Yankee Stadium. Doing so likely would have led to setting up in Times Square of New York City, as they did last year. The game between the Irish will hold playoff implications for the Fighting Irish and could be one final opportunity for Syracuse to move into a top 10 ranking. Alas, the game between UCF and Cincinnati has plenty riding on the outcome as well.