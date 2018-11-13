Brawling Baylor, Iowa State players suspended for first half

As Iowa State looks to stay in the Big 12 race, the Cyclones will be without a key piece for half of its next step in that chase.

Early in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s Baylor-Iowa State game, the Bears’ Chris Miller was penalized 15 yards for giving the business to the Cyclones’ David Montgomery out of bounds. With temperatures rising and tempers flaring, the next play devolved into an all-out brawl featuring Montgomery and BU’s Greg Roberts throwing haymakers at each other.

Both Montgomery and Roberts were ejected from the contest. Monday, it was confirmed that both players will also miss the first half of their team’s respective games this weekend, Montgomery against Texas and Roberts against TCU.

Iowa State is currently tied with Texas for third in the Big 12, a game behind Oklahoma and West Virginia with two remaining.

Coming into this past Saturday’s game, Montgomery’s 101.7 yards rushing per game was second in the conference and 23rd nationally. The junior’s 765 yards rushing are easily tops on the Cyclones; Kene Nwangwu‘s 112 are second among ISU running backs. Montgomery has also accounted for six of the team’s 10 rushing touchdowns.

On his personal Twitter account Saturday, Montgomery issued an apology for the on-field incident.