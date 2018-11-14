Oklahoma dismisses OL Tramonda Moore

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another college football player has seen the wrong end of his head coach’s boot.

On that front, Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday that Tramonda Moore has been dismissed from Lincoln Riley‘s football program. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

Moore had originally signed with Bedlam rival Oklahoma State in 2016 but didn’t qualify academically with the school and was forced to go the junior college route. After a couple of years at Independent Community College in Kansas, the offensive lineman transferred to OU over the summer.

Through 10 games, Moore hadn’t played a down for the Sooners.

Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Oklahoma City and was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma in 2016. He was a four-star JUCO prospect as well, rated by 247Sports.com on its composite board as the No. 4 recruit overall at that level in 2018.