AAC commissioner changing tune on College Football Playoff expansion

Welcome to the dark side, Mike Aresco. It’s about time.
The AAC commissioner told ESPN this week that he’s changing his tune on expanding the College Football Playoff given recent events involving his conference and, particularly, the undefeated run UCF is on.
“The point is, I hadn’t really given a lot of thought to expansion of the playoff, but I’m giving more thought to it, only because it seems to me that if half of FBS is pretty much going to be left out of this. Then I think maybe you have to think more about it,” said Aresco. “I don’t think there’s much impetus for it now, but it might grow because also you’ve seen a couple of [Power 5] conferences left out… This year, you could have a scenario where three could be left out. It’s possible. If that’s the case, you might even see some sentiment on that side to expand it, whether you go to six and have byes or whether you go to eight.
It goes without saying that a big talking point for the AAC the past 18+ months or so has been whether or not the Knights could get into the playoff if they run the table for a second straight season. The team is currently ranked No. 11 by the Selection Committee, a mark that is the highest for a Group of Five team but far from the area where they need to be to get consideration for the final four.
Then there’s Aresco’s larger point that you could have multiple Power Five leagues also left out of the Playoff with the Pac-12 and Big 12 in particular on the outside looking in thanks to the presence of undefeated Notre Dame. Larry Scott’s league in particular could miss out for a second straight season.
Calls for an expanded playoff of either six, eight or even 16 teams have been thrown around forever and even pre-date the current system’s creation. There’s likely to be even more calls for more teams getting involved as the years go by and an actual conference commissioner starting to warm up to the idea could mark the beginning of the process — even if we’re really no closer to a bigger playoff in 2018 than we were a few years ago.
Still, talk led to action when it came to getting rid of the BCS and we may be entering the early stages of the same when it comes to the playoff being just four teams.
Try to contain your excitement, but the grass-eating Mad Hatter could be back on the sidelines sooner than expected.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, LSU announced a $1.5 million settlement with former head coach Les Miles that would conclude the two parties financial relationship and close out the latter’s buyout from the school… potentially paving the way for the title-winning coach to accept another job.
“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” said Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives were also ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.”
The news can be viewed as a win for both parties. LSU had owed Miles a hefty buyout — some $6.5 million coming into this week of a total figure of $9 million — after canning him back in 2016 that resulted in monthly payments continuing for several more years. Now, not only does the school save some $5 million as a result of the lump sum payout, the head coach himself is no longer subject to contractual terms requiring him to specifically pursue other jobs with that salary offsetting the rest of the buyout.
The timing of the move is particularly interesting given that Miles has strongly been linked to the opening at Kansas this year and might even be considered the front-runner for the position. The former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach was also rumored to be involved with other searches at Arizona, Oregon State, Ole Miss and Houston among others over the years as well.
Fully freed from his contract with LSU, Miles can now take that position with the Jayhawks without any strings or move forward with his budding broadcast and acting careers that he’s embarked on recently. It seems like several things are on the table now for one of the game’s biggest personalities and the Tigers get to save a pretty penny in the process.
As the 2018 regular season rapidly winds to a close, there’s some future scheduling news on which to touch.
Both Michigan State and Washington announced Thursday that the two athletic departments have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Spartans will travel to Seattle’s Husky Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028, with the Huskies paying a visit to East Lansing Sept. 6, 2031.
“We are excited about scheduling two games with Michigan State,” said UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen in a statement. “It is important for us to create incredible experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, and we believe playing a high-caliber, non-conference opponent like Michigan State provides those opportunities.”
The football programs have met twice previously, the most recent coming in the 1997 Aloha Bowl. They also squared off during the 1969 and 1970 regular seasons.
The Huskies own a 2-1 edge in the miniseries, including each of the last two by a combined 52 points.
Last month, one quarterback award chopped its list of potential winners down to 15. Last week, five of those were lopped off. Thursday, another five were pared.
Late this morning, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced a total of five finalists for this year’s trophy. Four of the five finalists hail from Power Five conferences: West Virginia’s Will Grier, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Michigan’s Shea Patterson.
The fifth of the finalists is McKenzie Milton of UCF.
The Golden Arm has been handed out annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback. And, in our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
Last year’s winner was Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.
For a couple of different reasons, San Diego State won’t be close to 100 percent along its offensive line for a key divisional game this weekend.
By way of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rocky Long has confirmed that offensive tackle Tyler Roemer and interior lineman Keith Ismael (pictured) will not play Saturday against Fresno State. Ismael is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Week 11 while Roemer has been suspended.
Per Long, Roemer’s suspension, which is for violating unspecified team rules, could extend beyond Week 12.
Both Ismael and Roemer have made 23 straight starts for the Aztecs. All of the latter’s starts have come at left tackle, while the former’s have been split between center and guard.
San Diego State (4-2) is currently tied with Nevada (4-2) for second place in the MWC West division, one game behind Fresno State (5-1). Since San Diego State beat Nevada early last month, it can claim the division by beating Fresno State this Saturday and Hawaii next week. Nevada, since it lost to both, needs to win its next two AND see Fresno State lose its next two AND have San Diego State lose to Hawaii in the regular-season finale.
Fresno State can make all of those scenarios moot by beating San Diego State this weekend.