Les Miles, LSU settle prolonged buyout… coaching gig next for the Mad Hatter?

Try to contain your excitement, but the grass-eating Mad Hatter could be back on the sidelines sooner than expected.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, LSU announced a $1.5 million settlement with former head coach Les Miles that would conclude the two parties financial relationship and close out the latter’s buyout from the school… potentially paving the way for the title-winning coach to accept another job.

“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” said Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives were also ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.”

The news can be viewed as a win for both parties. LSU had owed Miles a hefty buyout — some $6.5 million coming into this week of a total figure of $9 million — after canning him back in 2016 that resulted in monthly payments continuing for several more years. Now, not only does the school save some $5 million as a result of the lump sum payout, the head coach himself is no longer subject to contractual terms requiring him to specifically pursue other jobs with that salary offsetting the rest of the buyout.

The timing of the move is particularly interesting given that Miles has strongly been linked to the opening at Kansas this year and might even be considered the front-runner for the position. The former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach was also rumored to be involved with other searches at Arizona, Oregon State, Ole Miss and Houston among others over the years as well.

Fully freed from his contract with LSU, Miles can now take that position with the Jayhawks without any strings or move forward with his budding broadcast and acting careers that he’s embarked on recently. It seems like several things are on the table now for one of the game’s biggest personalities and the Tigers get to save a pretty penny in the process.