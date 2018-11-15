San Diego State down two starting offensive linemen for key MWC West matchup with Fresno State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a couple of different reasons, San Diego State won’t be close to 100 percent along its offensive line for a key divisional game this weekend.

By way of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rocky Long has confirmed that offensive tackle Tyler Roemer and interior lineman Keith Ismael (pictured) will not play Saturday against Fresno State. Ismael is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Week 11 while Roemer has been suspended.

Per Long, Roemer’s suspension, which is for violating unspecified team rules, could extend beyond Week 12.

Both Ismael and Roemer have made 23 straight starts for the Aztecs. All of the latter’s starts have come at left tackle, while the former’s have been split between center and guard.

San Diego State (4-2) is currently tied with Nevada (4-2) for second place in the MWC West division, one game behind Fresno State (5-1). Since San Diego State beat Nevada early last month, it can claim the division by beating Fresno State this Saturday and Hawaii next week. Nevada, since it lost to both, needs to win its next two AND see Fresno State lose its next two AND have San Diego State lose to Hawaii in the regular-season finale.

Fresno State can make all of those scenarios moot by beating San Diego State this weekend.