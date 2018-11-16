Air quality prompts San Jose State to move up kickoff for Nevada game

It remains to be seen whether the deadly wildfires in Northern California will affect Saturday’s Big Game, but they have already had an effect on one FBS game.
In a press release Friday afternoon, San Jose State announced that the kickoff of its game tomorrow has been pushed up to three p.m. ET. The game had originally been scheduled to commence at five p.m. ET but, after consultations between both programs as well as the conference, it was decided to move the start time up two hours.
From the school’s release:
Officials from the Mountain West, San José State and Nevada have been working together all week in monitoring air quality and considering various contingencies. Air quality readings vary greatly across the Bay Area and daytime figures have been more favorable in San Jose than in surrounding areas, falling within recommended NCAA guidelines. With health and safety as the ultimate priority, medical and athletic department officials from San José State and Nevada will evaluate the conditions prior to the scheduled start time and throughout the game. Working in close partnership with both institutions, the Mountain West will continue to actively monitor the situation and coordinate any further changes with the universities.
The entire Mountain West family offers its thoughts, prayers and support to all those throughout the state of California who have suffered unimaginable loss as a result of the wildfires.