Deadly California wildfires, air quality leave Big Game in doubt

While it pales in comparison to the human and environmental tragedy unfolding in the Golden State, the status of one of the most colorful rivalries in college football is decidedly up in the air.

Cal is set to host Stanford Saturday in Berkeley in the 121st renewal of the Big Game rivalry. The massive Camp wildfire, which has already caused more than five dozen deaths in Northern California and left more than 600 missing, is also having a significant impact on air quality in the area.

So much so, in fact, that Thursday night’s men’s basketball game with Detroit Mercy was canceled. The university stated late Wednesday night that game cancellations were a possibility if the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 200; when the hoops game was canceled, the AQI was at 232.

An AQI of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while anything between 201 and 300 is deemed very unhealthy. As of nine a.m. ET Friday morning, the AQI in the Berkeley area was at 188.

Classes at Cal have been canceled for Friday, as have the annual bonfire and pyrotechnics show that were planned as a part of tonight’s Big Game Rally. Additionally, all outdoor practices for all of the Bears’ athletic teams were moved indoors.

There has been no deadline set for a cancellation of Saturday’s football game.

“Stanford Athletics is continuing to monitor the Air Quality Index, as outlined in our sports medicine and NCAA policies,” Stanford said in a statement. “At this time, there are no changes to our weekend schedule, which includes six events hosted on campus starting Friday. Additionally, we remain in contact with officials from (Cal) and the Pac-12 in regards to the status of Saturday’s Big Game.”