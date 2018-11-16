Houston QB D’Eriq King done for the season after torn meniscus

November has not been a kind month to those who take the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the points, but they are eager to show they’re a more explosive team. The Fighting Irish are 10-point betting favorites against the Syracuse Orange with a 65-point total in a matchup taking place at Yankee Stadium, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Notre Dame is 8-1 straight-up in its last nine games against the Atlantic Coast Conference, but 1-6-1 against the spread in its last eight games in November. Syracuse is now a nationally-ranked team under coach Dino Babers, but it is 0-12 SU and 4-8 against the spread (ATS) in its last 12 games as a double-digit underdog.

Elsewhere in Week 12:

NO. 10 OHIO STATE (9-1) AT MARYLAND (5-5)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 14.5-point road favorites against the Maryland Terrapins with a 58.5-point total. Ohio State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone OVER in six of Ohio State’s last eight road games, with an average combined score of 60.0 points. Maryland is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 home games in November.

INDIANA (5-5) AT NO. 4 MICHIGAN (9-1)

The Michigan Wolverines are 28.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 53.5-point total. Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games. Michigan is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.

IOWA STATE (6-3) AT NO. 15 TEXAS (7-3)

The Texas Longhorns are three-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 47-point total. Iowa State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games. The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Iowa State’s last 17 games, with an average combined score of 45.9 points. Texas is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six home games in November.

NO. 9 WEST VIRGINIA (8-1) AT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-5)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are five-point road favorites on the college football Week 12 odds against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 73-point total. West Virginia is 22-7-1 ATS in its last 30 road games in November. Oklahoma State, coming off a loss against Oklahoma, is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games after a loss.

KANSAS (3-7) AT NO. 6 OKLAHOMA (9-1)

The Oklahoma Sooners are 36-point favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks with a 69-point total. Kansas is 1-50 SU and 15-36 ATS in its last 51 road games. Oklahoma is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 home games. The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma’s last six games, with an average combined score of 88 points.

NO. 20 BOSTON COLLEGE (7-3) AT FLORIDA STATE (4-6)

The Boston College Eagles are 1.5-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 48.5-point total. Boston College is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Boston College’s last nine conference games. Florida State is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 conference games.

DUKE (7-3) AT NO. 2 CLEMSON (10-0)

The Clemson Tigers are 28-point favorites against the Duke Blue Devils with a 57.5-point total. Duke is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games against Clemson. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Duke’s last 10 road games, with an average combined score of 47.9 points. Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its last five conference games.

NO. 24 CINCINNATI (9-1) AT NO. 11 UCF (9-0)

The Central Florida Golden Knights are seven-point betting favorites against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a 60.5-point total. Central Florida is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone UNDER in five of Central Florida’s last six games, with an average combined score of 64.3 points.

ARIZONA (5-5) AT NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE (9-1)

The Washington State Cougars are 10.5-point favorites against the Arizona Wildcats with a 62.5-point total. Arizona is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. Washington State is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Washington State’s last nine home games, with an average combined score of 48.2 points.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.