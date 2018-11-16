Getty Images

Jeff Brohm vehemently denies ‘completely false’ Louisville rumors

By John TaylorNov 16, 2018, 8:22 AM EST
We weren’t going to touch this, but Jeff Brohm‘s very vehement and public denial has forced our hand.

Perhaps a nanosecond after Bobby Petrino was fired last weekend, Brohm, a former Louisville quarterback, was mentioned as a potential, or even likely, successor with the Cardinals.  In fact, most sportsbooks have the current Purdue head coach listed as an overwhelming favorite to fill the opening.

Earlier in the day Thursday, a report surfaced that Brohm would be named as the Cardinals’ new head coach on the Monday after the Boilermakers finished up the regular season.  Shortly thereafter, Brohm, who said he addressed the speculation with his team, twice described the report as “completely false.”

“Completely false,” Brohm said according to the Louisville Courier & Journal, “and, once again, complete speculation. I don’t know how else to answer that. It caught me off guard as well. I think I’m an open book. I communicate with the players and the coaches and the administration and completely hold true to that. … I don’t think that would happen with anybody, to be honest with you. I don’t want to comment on someone else bringing something out on Twitter, but all I can say is it’s completely false.”

(Invoke the Nick Saban clause at your leisure.)

Brohm is in his second season in West Lafayette after spending three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky.  After going 7-6 in his first season, Brohm has the Boilermakers at 5-5 in 2018.

Report: 2018 Alabama-UCF season opener was kicked around in January

By John TaylorNov 16, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
Since finishing the 2017 season undefeated and winning a share of the national championship, UCF and its fans have been clamoring that they want ‘Bama.  As it turns out, such an idea was actually kicked around.

According to a report from the Tuscaloosa News, Florida Citrus Sports (FCS), the organizers of the annual Camping World Kickoff Game, contacted UCF officials about the possibility of kicking off the 2018 season against Alabama.  The contact was made between UCF’s win in the Peach Bowl that wrapped up its unbeaten season and Alabama claiming the College Football Playoff a week later.

The biggest issue, by far, was the fact that Alabama was already scheduled to square off with Louisville in the Camping World Kickoff Game while UCF was set to face UConn.  The Orlando Sentinel writes that “[t]he Knights were open to taking over the Cardinals spot, but such a move would have required finding a new season-opening opponent for Louisville and possibly paying the [U of L] its [$2.75] million Camping World Kickoff game payout.”

According to the News, no one from Alabama was contacted about a potential change, with UA athletic director Greg Byrne stating that “the first I heard of it was when The Tuscaloosa News asked me a couple of days ago.”

“Florida Citrus Sports is in the business of creating compelling college football matchups, and in early January, in between UCF’s victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl and Alabama’s [College Football Playoff] Championship Game victory over Georgia, the idea of having the Knights face the Crimson Tide at Camping World Stadium was briefly socialized, a statement from the FCS to the Sentinel read.

It’s hard to argue that Alabama-UCF wouldn’t have been more compelling let alone the better game as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Cardinals in a 51-14 win that wasn’t as close as the final score may have indicated.  UCF, meanwhile, routed UConn 56-17.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while UCF is 11th, the highest-ranked of any Group of Five team.  The Knights are also rising the nation’s longest winning streak at 22 straight.

Deadly California wildfires, air quality leave Big Game in doubt

By John TaylorNov 16, 2018, 10:41 AM EST
While it pales in comparison to the human and environmental tragedy unfolding in the Golden State, the status of one of the most colorful rivalries in college football is decidedly up in the air.

Cal is set to host Stanford Saturday in Berkeley in the 121st renewal of the Big Game rivalry.  The massive Camp wildfire, which has already caused more than five dozen deaths in Northern California and left more than 600 missing, is also having a significant impact on air quality in the area.

So much so, in fact, that Thursday night’s men’s basketball game with Detroit Mercy was canceled.  The university stated late Wednesday night that game cancellations were a possibility if the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 200; when the hoops game was canceled, the AQI was at 232.

An AQI of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while anything between 201 and 300 is deemed very unhealthy.  As of nine a.m. ET Friday morning, the AQI in the Berkeley area was at 188.

Classes at Cal have been canceled for Friday, as have the annual bonfire and pyrotechnics show that were planned as a part of tonight’s Big Game Rally.  Additionally, all outdoor practices for all of the Bears’ athletic teams were moved indoors.

There has been no deadline set for a cancellation of Saturday’s football game.

“Stanford Athletics is continuing to monitor the Air Quality Index, as outlined in our sports medicine and NCAA policies,” Stanford said in a statement. “At this time, there are no changes to our weekend schedule, which includes six events hosted on campus starting Friday. Additionally, we remain in contact with officials from (Cal) and the Pac-12 in regards to the status of Saturday’s Big Game.”

LOOK: Kyler knows? Oklahoma QB recreates iconic Bo Jackson photo

By John TaylorNov 16, 2018, 9:46 AM EST
With just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, Oklahoma is launching a Heisman push for one of its players — and is using iconic photos to just do it, so to speak.

With Tua Tagovailoa working his way through injury, Kyler Murray has seemingly made up some ground of late on a player who most consider the overwhelming favorite to claim the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  With the deadline for votes being submitted coming up on Dec. 3, Oklahoma on Thursday launched a website titled “Kyler Knows” detailing the quarterback’s pedigree and touting his stiff-armed worthiness.

The photos, though, are what set the site apart from most as it shows Murray, a first-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, recreating the iconic “Bo Knows” photos of another two-sport superstar, 1985 Heisman winner Bo Jackson.

Anywhere from three to five finalists will be announced Dec. 3.  The winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday, Dec. 8.

Two Iowa TEs among eight John Mackey Award semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 16, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Not surprisingly, the Iowa Hawkeyes are representin’ when it comes to an award that honors the nation’s top tight ends.

The John Mackey Award Thursday announced the eight semifinalists for the 2018 version of its award, with a full one-quarter of those players hailing from Iowa (Noah Fant, TJ Hockenson).  The SEC, though, led all conferences with three semifinalists — Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama’s Irv Smith, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger.

The other three semifinalists hail from the ACC (Boston College College’s Tommy Sweeney) as well as a pair from the Pac-12 in Stanford’s Kaden Smith and UCLA’s Caleb Wilson.

One player not on the list, San Jose State’s Josh Oliver, though, caused a bit of a Twitter uproar.

Oliver currently leads all FBS tight ends in receptions with 51.  His 642 receiving yards are third at the position behind a pair of 2018 semifinalists — Wilson’s 718 and Sternberger’s 644.

Last year’s award, incidentally, was claimed by Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews.