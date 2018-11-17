Boise State’s pummeling of New Mexico sets up MWC Mountain showdown with Utah State in Week 13

Utah State came into Week 12 with a chance to clinch its division in the Mountain West. Instead, the stage is set for a winner-take-all tilt in Week 13.

Boise State entered its game Friday night as a three-touchdown favorite over New Mexico. Exiting Albuquerque, the Broncos had cruised to an easier-than-it-looked 45-14 win over the overmatched Lobos (3-8, 1-6). Brett Rypien threw for three touchdowns in the win, with all three going to Sean Modster to set the receiver’s career high. The first two came in the first quarter as the Broncos jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, while the third early in the third quarter gave Boise a 31-7 lead and essentially put the game away.

Modster also finished with a career-high nine receptions for 129 yards.

No. 25 Boise State is now 6-1 in Mountain West play, a half-game behind West division leader and 23rd-ranked Utah State (6-0). The two teams will square off next Saturday night on the Blue Turf of Boise, with the winner taking the division crown and a spot in the conference championship game. USU faces Colorado State Saturday afternoon, although that game will have no effect on the divisional race as the third-place teams in the West, Wyoming, Air Force and CSU, are all at 2-4.

Fresno State can clinch the MWC West by beating San Diego State later today, although a loss would open the divisional door for both SDSU and Nevada.