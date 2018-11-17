Getty Images

Clay Helton says ‘that’s a great question’ for USC AD Lynn Swann when asked about job security

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
In the week leading up to the annual rivalry game against UCLA, USC’s Clay Helton, at least outwardly, seemed supremely confident despite the growing speculation that he could soon find himself on the firing line.

“I have a lot of support from [athletic director] Lynn Swann,” Helton said. “Lynn, every Monday, walks into my office and has given me nothing but, ‘Coach, we’re in this for the long haul. We’re going to get this done.’ … I know, in my heart, I’m going to be here. …

“So know this: I’m not going anywhere. I want them to know my jaw is set and that I have the support of a great university and great people in this administration, and I’ve always felt that.”

Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, Helton’s Trojans were dropped 34-27 by Chip Kelly‘s Bruins in the latter’s first-ever game in the rivalry.  Following USC’s second straight loss and fourth in the last five games, Helton was asked if he thought he would return next season.

This time around, the head coach struck a much less confident tone in his answer.

“That’s a great question for Mr. Swann, and out of honor and respect to him I’ll let you ask him that,” said Helton, who received a contract extension this past February that runs through 2023.

With the loss that dropped them to 5-6, USC now needs to beat third-ranked Notre Dame next week to become bowl-eligible.  The last time the Trojans failed to qualify for a bowl, outside of the NCAA-administered two-year bowl ban in 2010-11, was in 2000.  Following that 5-7 season, Paul Hackett was fired and Pete Carroll ultimately hired to replace him.

Prior to this year, Helton had won 10 and 11 games in his first two full seasons with the Trojans.

Big 12 title game contenders down to Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia

By John TaylorNov 18, 2018, 12:02 AM EST
And then there were three.

Entering Week 12, four teams were still alive for the two spots in the Big 12 championship game — Iowa State (5-2), Oklahoma (6-1), Texas (5-2) and West Virginia (6-1).  Oklahoma held serve after holding off stubborn Kansas to move to 7-1; West Virginia was upset by Oklahoma State in Stillwater to fall to 6-2; and Texas took care of business in whipping Iowa State, with the Longhorns improving to 6-2 and the Cyclones dropping to 5-3.

Add it all up, and the Cyclones are the only one of the four to be eliminated this weekend even as they could still end up in a three-way tie for second in the conference (point differential among the tied teams would knock them out).

Thus, in Week 13, Oklahoma and West Virginia square off in Morgantown while Texas draws perpetual-conference-doormat-turned-pesky-out Kansas on the road in Lawrence.

The scenarios for the league championship game are relatively straightforward:

  • Texas beats Kansas, would face the winner of the Oklahoma-West Virginia game in the Big 12 title game.
  • Texas loses to Kansas, Oklahoma beats West Virginia: UT-OU in the Big 12 title game.
  • Texas loses to Kansas, West Virginia beats Oklahoma: OU-WVU in the Big 12 title game

Regardless of which teams are involved, the Big 12 championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 1, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

No. 11 UCF stays perfect, secure AAC East title by thumping No. 24 Cincinnati

By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
The American still runs through Orlando.

No. 11 UCF gave up a touchdown off a fumble on their very first offensive snap of the game but wound up turning things around quickly to thump No. 24 Cincinnati 38-13 on Saturday night, capturing another AAC East title in the process.

The rare primetime spotlight for the Knights allowed one of the most hotly debated teams in the country to show off several things against a ranked opponent. You could start with the offense of course, as QB McKenzie Milton wound up throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns (adding another on the ground) against a top 10 defense coming in. Speedy tailback Adrian Killins was a one-man wreaking crew in space too, scoring on two long touchdown receptions out of the backfield and finishing with 109 total yards.

It was the 23rd straight win for the program, all of which have come by topping the 30-point mark — which tonight just so happened to double as the most allowed by UC all season.

UCF’s defense also showed up after several weeks of getting beat up on that side of the ball. The unit was on the field nearly twice as long as their counterparts but allowed only one scoring drive (well into the fourth quarter) and recovered three fumbles. After a few weeks of getting gashed, it was certainly an impressive effort on the big stage for everybody, particularly the Selection Committee, to see.

There were a handful of bright spots for the visiting Bearcats despite the loss, which takes nothing away from the remarkable turnaround campaign that Luke Fickell’s crew has put together. Signal-caller Desmond Ridder took plenty of shots but the freshman did still show several flashes in throwing for 127 yards and providing a nice threat running the ball with 70 on the ground. Running back Michael Warren chipped in with another 81 yards while the defense kept things close until the third quarter and saw Kimoni Fitz recover the initial fumble for a touchdown.

Though a division title is now off the table for Cincinnati, they still have a great shot at reaching double-digit wins on the season against East Carolina next week.

As for UCF, it remains to be seen if the comfortable victory will be enough to move them up much when the Selection Committee releases their next set of rankings but they continue to lead comfortably in the race for the Group of Five bid. They’ll head down the highway to take on USF on Black Friday and then will turnaround and host either Houston or Memphis for a chance to win another AAC championship.

No. 15 Texas wins de facto Big 12 semifinal over No. 16 Iowa State, loses Sam Ehlinger

By Zach BarnettNov 17, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
There were three major developments in Saturday night’s game between No. 15 Texas and No. 16 Iowa State and the Big 12 title race as a whole, and two of them happened before the game even started.

The first happened last week, when Iowa State running back David Montgomery was ejected from the Cyclones’ win over Baylor for fighting, which triggered an automatic suspension for the first half of Saturday night’s game.

The second occurred an hour before the game started and 450 miles north of Austin, when Oklahoma State upset No. 9 West Virginia. That stunner turned Saturday night’s game into a de facto Big 12 semifinal where, regardless of the outcome of West Virginia’s game with No. 6 Oklahoma Friday night in Morgantown, the winner between Iowa State and Texas would control their own destiny to reach the Big 12 title game.

The second major development came on the final play from scrimmage of the first half. Scrambling toward the Iowa State end zone, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger put his head down in an attempt to power toward the first down marker. He was stopped short and, worse, took a shot to the same right, throwing shoulder that knocked him out of UT’s win over Baylor on Oct. 13. Ehlinger remained in uniform and threw warm-up passes on the sideline but did not return.

While that was obviously bad news for Texas (8-3, 6-2 Big 12), the good news is that the Longhorns dominated the game with and without its star quarterback. Ehlinger’s scramble helped put the Longhorns up 17-3, and a 27-yard touchdown pass from backup Shane Buechele to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 36 seconds left in the third quarter put the game on ice as Texas cruised to an easier-than-expected 24-10 win.

Before the Ehlinger injury, the sophomore quarterback was once again excellent. Texas jumped out to an early lead, rolling 80 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 7-yard Ehlinger run.

The Cyclones (6-4, 5-3 Big 12) answered with a field goal but, after a pair of punts, the Longhorns moved 94 yards in 10 plays to push the lead to 11, scoring on a 19-yard swing pass from Ehlinger to running back Keaontay Ingram to put Texas up 14-3 with 9:53 left in the first half. He finished the game 12-of-15 for 137 yards and a touchdown with 32 rushing yards and another score, continuing his Big 12 record streak of consecutive passes without an interception.

The absence of Montgomery and the early deficit put the game in Brock Purdy‘s hands, and for the first time in his young career the Iowa State freshman looked like a freshman. He was 10-of-23 passing for 130 yards with an interception and was sacked five times before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. Hakeem Butler posted six grabs for 99 yards, but no other Iowa State wideout posted more than 14 receiving yards. By the time Montgomery entered the game, the Cyclones trailed by 14 and had failed to establish any sort of a rhythm. He finished 10 carries for 33 yards and a garbage-time touchdown with 1:33 remaining and Iowa State trailing by 21.

With Ehlinger’s status unknown moving forward, the Texas offense still clicked on all cylinders. Tre Watson carried 13 times for 84 yards, including a 39-yard run that was the longest among any Longhorn this season, and Buechele completed all 10 of his passes for 89 yards and a score. Humphrey caught seven passes for 86 yards and the score, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Ehlinger did not miss any time after suffering the Grade 1 AC sprain that knocked him out of the Baylor game, but Texas was off the following week. The Longhorns play Friday at Kansas and the stakes are the same regardless of who plays quarterback — a win puts them back in the Big 12 Championship.

After quick start for No. 24 Cincinnati, No. 11 UCF storms back to take halftime lead

By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
No. 11 UCF is certainly looking for style points to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee against No. 24 Cincinnati so the team may have thought, what better way to do just that than get in an early deficit and then furiously come back?

Such was certainly the case for the Knights, who trailed early on before storming back to take a 21-6 lead over the Bearcats at halftime with another AAC division title on the line.

And it’s not a joke to say that UCF was behind the eight-ball right away in the game as their first offensive snap of the game saw Cincy’s Malik Clements nail QB McKenzie Milton in his back to force a fumble that Kimoni Fitz fell on in the end zone for the game’s first score and an early lead for the visitors. That was just the eighth Knights turnover all season but it would prove to be just a bit of a bump in the road for their offense as they reasserted themselves against a stellar defense as the game wore on.

Milton threw for 219 yards and two scores — with another touchdown rushing off a keeper at the goal line– before heading to the locker room at the midway mark, doing well to reach those numbers considering every yard was tough to come by in this game. UCF’s rushing game was not really existent in the half as their signal-caller took two sacks and the team recorded just eight yards on the ground.

The Bearcats offense was the opposite. QB Desmond Ridder did throw for 84 yards but did just as much damage running around with 50 yards on 12 carries. Add in tailback Michael Warren’s 59 yards and it was pretty clear that the team’s regular formula of playing good defense and controlling the clock against a good offense (holding onto the ball for all but 8:31 in the half) was the plan, even if the scoreboard didn’t quite show that paying off.

Obviously the stakes are super high for the undefeated Knights with a Group of Five bid on the line and the AAC division and conference titles up for grabs with one-loss Cincinnati chomping at their heels. We’ll see what both teams have in store for what has been a pretty interesting so far.