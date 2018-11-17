Getty Images

Ex-Boise State RB Jack Fields shot dead after stabbing sheriff’s deputy

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
A tragic story on multiple fronts developed earlier this week involving one former member of the Boise State Broncos football team.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 25-year-old Jack Fields was shot at least once by a Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff’s deputy at an Augusta Residence Inn Thursday night and died as a result of his injuries.  Prior to the officer-involved shooting, the deputy, Stephan Psillos, was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder and head by Fields.

From the GBI’s release:

On Thursday, November 15, 2018, at approximately 8:11 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Residence Inn on Marks Church Road in Augusta regarding a trouble with subject call. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephan Psillos responded to the location and encountered Jack Darrel Fields Jr, 25, of El Paso, Texas, in the lobby of the hotel. During the encounter, Deputy Psillos attempted to place handcuffs on Fields at which time Fields resisted arrest. Fields pulled a knife from his coat pocket and attacked Deputy Psillos stabbing him multiple times. Deputy Psillos fired his service weapon striking Fields.

Per the release, Psillos was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for unspecified injuries and is expected to fully recover.  An autopsy on Fields’ body was performed Friday, and the results are expected to be released next month.

An investigation into the shooting is also ongoing.

“From everything that I have seen, it was totally justifiable,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree told the Augusta Chronicle. “Again, I don’t need to make that kind of determination. My only concern is if my deputy is going to be OK, going to recover.”

Fields played running back at Boise State from 2012-15, rushing for 336 yards during his time with the Broncos.

In February of 2015, Broncos wide receiver Rick Smith was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain hemorrhaging after he was assaulted in the Boise locker room by a teammate; it was alleged that Fields was that teammate, although he was never arrested in connection to the incident as Smith declined to press charges.

“I got the information (Friday) morning,” head coach Bryan Harsin said after Boise State’s win over New Mexico last night. “Being a part of a team and you have guys on your team and you have things like that happen, it hurts, regardless of what happened. That was a hard thing (Friday) morning. We let the team know because it was out there and that was a hard thing the team had to deal with (Friday) morning, too.”

Citadel calls out LSU, Mississippi State after scoring on Alabama

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
I don’t care who you are, this is some funny, funny stuff.

The last two games, top-ranked Alabama pitched shutouts against both LSU (29-0) and Mississippi State (24-0).  In fact, the ‘Bama defense hadn’t allowed a touchdown since the second quarter of its Oct. 20 win over Tennessee.

The key word in the last sentence of the above paragraph is “hadn’t,” as in the past tense, as Citadel’s Dante Smith scampered 45 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the nation’s No. 1 team at 7-all in Tuscaloosa.

The best part, though, was the FCS school’s reaction to the unexpected score as they trolled both LSU and Mississippi State via Twitter.

Well-played, whoever is in charge of the Citadel Twitter account.  Well-played.

As for the game?  Citadel, which came in as a 52-point underdog, is tied with mighty Alabama 10-all at halftime.

Boise State’s pummeling of New Mexico sets up MWC Mountain showdown with Utah State in Week 13

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
Utah State came into Week 12 with a chance to clinch its division in the Mountain West.  Instead, the stage is set for a winner-take-all tilt in Week 13.

Boise State entered its game Friday night as a three-touchdown favorite over New Mexico.  Exiting Albuquerque, the Broncos had cruised to an easier-than-it-looked 45-14 win over the overmatched Lobos (3-8, 1-6).  Brett Rypien threw for three touchdowns in the win, with all three going to Sean Modster to set the receiver’s career high.  The first two came in the first quarter as the Broncos jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, while the third early in the third quarter gave Boise a 31-7 lead and essentially put the game away.

Modster also finished with a career-high nine receptions for 129 yards.

No. 25 Boise State is now 6-1 in Mountain West play, a half-game behind West division leader and 23rd-ranked Utah State (6-0).  The two teams will square off next Saturday night on the Blue Turf of Boise, with the winner taking the division crown and a spot in the conference championship game.  USU faces Colorado State Saturday afternoon, although that game will have no effect on the divisional race as the third-place teams in the West, Wyoming, Air Force and CSU, are all at 2-4.

Fresno State can clinch the MWC West by beating San Diego State later today, although a loss would open the divisional door for both SDSU and Nevada.

Mike Riley came off Nebraska’s books with $6.2 million buyout in January

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
It was thought that Nebraska had been paying three current/former head coaches throughout the 2018 season.  Instead, it was just two.

When Mike Riley was fired by the Cornhuskers in late November of last year, he was owed a buyout of just over $6.6 million that was to be paid in monthly installments of nearly $166,000 through February of 2021.  However, Nebraska officials confirmed this week, the university paid Riley a $6.2 million buyout in January of this year that wiped the former coach off NU’s books.

Riley took a job at Oregon State shortly after his dismissal by Nebraska, with his $50,000 salary very slightly mitigating his buyout number.

“We went ahead and absorbed it [earlier this] year to get it behind us, and we felt that we had a good enough year revenue-wise that we could handle that,” athletic director Bill Moos said by way of the Lincoln Journal Star. “Those things, for the most part, are behind us, and we’re moving forward at this point.”

Bo Pelini, fired by the Cornhuskers in November of 2014, is being paid nearly $130,000 every month through February of next year to pay off his $6.54 million buyout.  Riley’s replacement, Scott Frost, is in the first year of a seven-year, $35 million contract.

After Week 12 results, Houston-Memphis to decide AAC West

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 9:03 AM EST
It wasn’t pretty, but it did the job.

Coming out of a first half that was at times head-scratching… and odd… and downright weird with a 7-5 lead on SMU, Memphis put up a touchdown in the third quarter and another two in the fourth to pull away for a 28-18 road win.  Running back Patrick Taylor accounted for two of those second-half touchdowns on nine- and six-yard runs as he finished with a game-high 112 yards, his third 100-yard effort of the season.

The Tigers’ Darrell Henderson, who came into the game second in the nation averaging 8.74 yards per carry, was held to 4.7 yards on his 16 carries.  That was his second-worst yards per carry average of the season, behind only the 3.8 (4-15) put up against Missouri Oct. 20.

The Mustangs had even less success on the ground, rushing for just 25 yards on 26 carries.  Ben Hicks passed for 344 yards, his third 300-yard game in the past four games, in a losing effort.

With the win, Memphis improved to 4-3 in the conference, one game behind Houston, which moved to 5-2 with a win Thursday night, for first place in the AAC West.  Those two teams will square off next Friday, with the winner advancing to the conference championship game and playing either UCF, Cincinnati or Temple. The undefeated Knights hold the edge in the East heading into tonight’s huge matchup with the Bearcats, although a loss would leave all three, including the Owls, in play for the East crown.

Prior to last night’s loss, SMU (4-3) could’ve staked its claim to the West by winning its last two games.  SMU could still finish in a three- or four-way tie for the division, Tulane (4-3) included, although Memphis would win all tiebreakers regardless of how many teams are involved.