Florida State’s record bowl streak not dead yet as FSU stuns No. 20 Boston College

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 7:44 PM EST
Left for postseason dead given its remaining schedule, Florida State showed Saturday afternoon and on into the evening that there’s still some life left in the Seminoles.

At 4-6, Florida State came into Week 12 needing to beat No. 20 Boston College this week and No. 13 Florida State next to become bowl-eligible in 2018.  In stunning fashion Saturday night, the Seminoles took care of half of its remaining business as unranked FSU stunned No. 20 Boston College with a 22-21 win in Tallahassee.

Trailing 21-16, Deondre Francois connected with Tamorrion Terry on a 74-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 remaining that proved to be the game-winning score.  The win snaps a three-game losing streak that came amidst a five-game run to end the regular season against five ranked teams.

Now standing at 5-6, FSU needs to beat rival and 13th-ranked Florida next Saturday to become bowl-eligible.  At stake is FSU’s bowl streak, which at 36 straight is the longest ever at the FBS level.  The NCAA, though, does not recognize that streak as FSU was deemed to have vacated its 2006 Emerald Bowl win because of an academic cheating scandal; instead, Nebraska’s 35-game streak, which ended in 2003, is recognized by the NCAA as the record.

Should FSU lose to Florida next week, Virginia Tech would be poised to take over the longest active streak of bowl appearances.  Tech has a current streak of 25 straight, but, at 4-6 following today’s loss to Miami, needs to beat Virginia next Saturday and then, if they beat their rival, beat Marshall in a newly-scheduled game to keep it alive.

And, should both Florida State and Virginia Tech fail to make the postseason?  Georgia, at 22 straight including this season, would take over as the team with the nation’s longest bowl streak.

After quick start for No. 24 Cincinnati, No. 11 UCF storms back to take halftime lead

By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
No. 11 UCF is certainly looking for style points to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee against No. 24 Cincinnati so the team may have thought, what better way to do just that than get in an early deficit and then furiously come back?

Such was certainly the case for the Knights, who trailed early on before storming back to take a 21-6 lead over the Bearcats at halftime with another AAC division title on the line.

And it’s not a joke to say that UCF was behind the eight-ball right away in the game as their first offensive snap of the game saw Cincy’s Malik Clements nail QB McKenzie Milton in his back to force a fumble that Kimoni Fitz fell on in the end zone for the game’s first score and an early lead for the visitors. That was just the eighth Knights turnover all season but it would prove to be just a bit of a bump in the road for their offense as they reasserted themselves against a stellar defense as the game wore on.

Milton threw for 219 yards and two scores — with another touchdown rushing off a keeper at the goal line– before heading to the locker room at the midway mark, doing well to reach those numbers considering every yard was tough to come by in this game. UCF’s rushing game was not really existent in the half as their signal-caller took two sacks and the team recorded just eight yards on the ground.

The Bearcats offense was the opposite. QB Desmond Ridder did throw for 84 yards but did just as much damage running around with 50 yards on 12 carries. Add in tailback Michael Warren’s 59 yards and it was pretty clear that the team’s regular formula of playing good defense and controlling the clock against a good offense (holding onto the ball for all but 8:31 in the half) was the plan, even if the scoreboard didn’t quite show that paying off.

Obviously the stakes are super high for the undefeated Knights with a Group of Five bid on the line and the AAC division and conference titles up for grabs with one-loss Cincinnati chomping at their heels. We’ll see what both teams have in store for what has been a pretty interesting so far.

No. 15 Texas leading No. 16 Iowa State at the break, but Ehlinger’s shoulder in question

By Zach BarnettNov 17, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
At the half in Austin, No. 15 Texas holds a 17-3 lead over No. 16 Iowa State.

Thanks to Oklahoma State’s upset of No. 9 West Virginia earlier Saturday, the winner of this game will control their own destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship.

Texas forced an Iowa State punt to open the game, then moved 80 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 7-yard Sam Ehlinger run.

The Cyclones answered with a field goal but, after a pair of punts, the Longhorns moved 94 yards in 10 plays to push the lead to 11, scoring on a 19-yard swing pass from Ehlinger to running back Keaontay Ingram.

Texas had a chance to break the game wide open when Chris Brown caught a tipped interception of Brock Purdy at the Iowa State 36 with 5:53 left in the first half, but the Longhorn drive stalled at the Iowa State 10-yard line and Cameron Dicker‘s 28-yard field goal was pulled wide right.

After forcing an Iowa State punt, Texas again drove inside the Iowa State red zone but was again turned away as Ehlinger’s 3rd-and-14 scramble was stopped a yard shy of the line to gain. Dicker converted a 22-yard field goal this time with two seconds left in the half.

Ehlinger, who accounted for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the half, took an apparent shot to the right shoulder on the final offensive play of the half and returned to the locker room ahead of the rest of the team.

Iowa State played the first half without star running back David Montgomery, who was suspended for fighting in last week’s win over Baylor, but he will return for the second half. Without Montgomery, Iowa State has run for 53 yards on 15 carries — nearly half of those on one Kene Nwangwu run. Purdy was 6-of-17 for 63 yards with an interception.

Texas will receive to open the second half. It remains to be seen if Ehlinger or Shane Buechele takes the opening snap.

Kick Six: Freshman kicker Jake Moody has record-setting performance as No. 4 Michigan tops Indiana

By Kevin McGuireNov 17, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but No. 4 Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) kicked enough field goals to stay ahead of Indiana (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) for a 31-20 victory that leaves Michigan alone in first place in the Big Ten East Division with one game left to play. Freshman kicker Jake Moody was the star of the game for Michigan after successfully kicking all six field goal attempts he tried, a school record for made kicks without a miss. It just so happened to be his first game for Michigan.

Chase Winovich left the game in the third quarter with an upper-body injury. Winovich was shoved to the ground by Indiana offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, who then fell on top of Winovich as he was laying on the ground. No call for unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Stepaniak despite appearing to decide to fall on the Wolverine as he was on the ground, although Stepaniak was flagged for a late hit on a Michigan player shortly after the injury. Winovich left for the locker room after coming off the field and his parents were later escorted from the stands to see their son as the game continued.

Michigan also lost Berkley Edwards to a more serious-looking injury in the fourth quarter. Edwards was left laying on the ground on a special teams return by Michigan after being blocked by Cam Jones. Jones was ejected for targeting, which means he will have to sit out the first half of next week’s game. Edwards was tended to for roughly 10 minutes before being taken out on a stretcher. It was reported Edwards did have motion in his extremities moments later.

Devin Bush and David Long were also banged up late in the game as well, leaving Michigan hurting just a little bit on defense.

Michigan will be on the road next week to play at No. 10 Ohio State. Because the Buckeyes survived in overtime earlier in the day at Maryland in a wild one, the winner of next week’s rivalry matchup between historic Big Ten powers will be crowned the East Division champion. A win will send either Michigan or Ohio State to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship the following week, where they will face West Division champion Northwestern. The winner of next week’s game will also remain in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana will conclude the regular season at home next week against Purdue. The Hoosiers will need to win in order to become bowl-eligible this season. Purdue will also be playing for bowl eligibility after losing a triple-overtime thriller to Wisconsin on Saturday. Winner goes bowling, loser stays home.

Oklahoma State rallies to stun No. 9 WVU, sends Big 12 race into chaos

By Zach BarnettNov 17, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
Four turnovers — three of them in their own territory — and a 31-14 halftime deficit put them in a huge hole, but Oklahoma State mounted a second half rally to stun No. 9 West Virginia, 45-41. In a battle of fifth-year senior quarterbacks, Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius threw a touchdown pass with 42 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys their first — and only — lead, while Grier’s pass inside the Oklahoma State end zone that would have won the game with time expired was batted away.

The win clinches a 13th straight bowl trip for Oklahoma State (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) while eliminating West Virginia (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) from College Football Playoff contention. A West Virginia win would have set up a win-and-you’re-in showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma in Morgantown on Friday, but the Mountaineers’ loss opens the door for No. 15 Texas and No. 16 Iowa State, who play in Austin on Saturday night.

After waiting four years in the program to start and playing in his final home game, Cornelius overcame last week’s near-miss in Bedlam a week ago to out-play Grier down the stretch, throwing for 338 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 106 yards and another score.

But before Cornelius could save the game, he and his teammates first had to nearly give it away.

The first Cowboy turnover came with West Virginia already leading 14-7 late in the first quarter. Cornelius hit Wallace for a 13-yard gain to the Oklahoma State 40, but Wallace fumbled the ball over to the Mountaineers. Taking over in opponent territory, West Virginia quickly capitalized as Grier hit David Sillsfor a 22-yard touchdown pass to put WVU up 21-7.

Oklahoma State quickly answered by knifing 60 yards in five plays, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Logan Carter. The Cowboy defense forced a West Virginia punt on the ensuing possession, allowing Oklahoma State to take over with a chance to tie the game, but Cornelius was intercepted, as Toyous Avery, Jr., punished him for forcing a 3rd-and-9 throw to Wallace.

Taking over inside Oklahoma State territory for the second time in the first half, West Virginia drove to the OSU 5-yard line but Grier was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 keeper.

Though West Virginia did not immediately score off the turnover, it did successfully allow WVU to play the game on Oklahoma State’s side of the field. After the teams traded three-and-outs over their next three chances, West Virginia pushed its lead to two touchdowns on a 3-play, 51-yard drive that was covered entirely by McKoy’s legs, racing for runs of seven, 14 and then 30 yards, the last of which crossed the goal line with 1:17 left in the first half.

Dashing to pull back within one score before the break, Oklahoma State crossed midfield into WVU territory, but Cornelius was again intercepted — while again looking for Wallace.

Taking over inside their own territory this time, West Virginia moved 39 yards in five plays and 61 seconds, setting up a 43-yard Evan Staley field goal on the final play of the first half.

On the whole, Wallace finished the half with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown — and a total of three turnovers, either by him or to him.

Oklahoma State accepted the ball to open the second half and rolled 69 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 1-yard toss from Cornelius to Chuba Hubbard, reminiscent of the 2-point pass Cornelius missed to Wallace a week ago.

West Virginia threatened to push its lead back to 17 when the Cowboys forced WVU’s only turnover, a sack of Grier at the OSU 17 that turned into a sack upon review. Trailing 31-21 now, Oklahoma State again rushed up the field, but Hubbard was stuffed for a loss of a yard on a 3rd-and-goal from the 2, forcing a 20-yard Matt Ammendola field goal.

Continuing the theme of the third quarter, Oklahoma State forced a WVU three-and-out, setting the Cowboys up to receive the ball trailing 31-24… until Dillon Stoner fumbled the punt at his own 18, surrendering Oklahoma State’s fourth turnover of the game and third inside its own territory.

The Cowboy defense stiffened, forcing a 34-yard Staley field goal that pushed the score to 34-24 to open the fourth quarter. After a pair of punts, Cornelius pulled Oklahoma State within 34-31 with a 6-yard pass to Tyron Johnson in the back of the end zone.

After watching his lead dwindle from 31-14 to 34-31, Dana Holgorsen rolled the dice — twice. He went for a 4th-and-5 at the OSU 20 with 9:09 to play, which converted by way of a pass interference penalty in the end zone. Facing another 4th-and-medium, a 4th-and-goal from the 6, he again went for it, as Grier called his own number on an identical play to his 2-point conversion to beat No. 15 Texas two weeks ago, handing West Virginia a 41-31 lead with 7:37 remaining.

Oklahoma State answered, ripping off a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive in less than three minutes, scoring on a 9-yard Cornelius run with 4:47 to play.

Needing another touchdown to put the game away, West Virginia instead punted. Holgorsen actually elected to go for a 4th-and-6 from his own 49 with 2:45 left, but Sills started running his route before the rest of his teammates and forced Holgorsen’s hand, handing Oklahoma State the ball at its own 25 with a three-point deficit and 2:38 with which to work.

Oklahoma State gained 64 yards on six combined runs by Cornelius and Hubbard, throwing only once — an 11-yard scoring strike to Wallace, who carried his defender for the final five yards, putting Oklahoma State up four with 42 ticks remaining.

With the clock rolling inside of 20 seconds, Grier fired a bullet to Gary Jennings for a 33-yard gain, pushing WVU to the OSU 28. Grier then hit Sills at the 14 with two seconds remaining, setting up a do-or-die final play. After two WVU timeouts and with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line, Grier’s pass to Sills was broken up in the end zone, completing the Cowboy comeback.