Hail no: Colorado State has game-winning TD negated by penalty

The game of college football can be the cruelest of mistresses. Case in point: Colorado State.
After taking a 24-23 lead with 1:36 left in the game, CSU watched as No. 23 Utah State scored a touchdown less than a minute later that, with a failed two-point conversion, gave the Aggies a 29-24 edge with just :43 remaining. Four plays into the ensuing possession, the Rams had moved to the Aggies’ 34-yard line with one last shot at the end zone.
Miraculously, Collin Hill‘s Hail Mary found the arms of teammate Preston Williams (pictured) with no time left on the clock to give the homestanding Rams the win as fans stormed the field in Fort Collins.
Unfortunately for the Rams, Williams was penalized for illegal touching as he went out of bounds on his own and was then the first to touch the ball, negating the game-winning touchdown and handing the victory to the visiting Aggies.
Utah State improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in Mountain West play. They will face Boise State (9-2, 6-1) on the Blue Turf next Saturday night, with the winner claiming the Mountain division title and a spot in the conference championship game.
Colorado State, which entered this season riding a five-game bowl appearance streak, dropped to 3-8 with the loss. A loss to Air Force Thanksgiving Day afternoon would give CSU its worst record since going 3-9 in 2011.
USC is not a great football team this season. Neither is UCLA. Despite that fact, the two crosstown rivals still managed to stage a pretty entertaining game on Saturday afternoon as the Bruins took home the Victory Bell following a wild 34-27 win at the Rose Bowl.
The breakout star in the battle for Los Angeles was undoubtedly Joshua Kelley, a redshirt junior tailback for the powder blues who grew up rooting for UCLA as a kid in nearby Lancaster. He nearly single-handedly carried the team’s offense on the day, rushing for two touchdowns on a remarkable 40 carries for 289 yards — the second most the Trojans’ defense has ever given up.
His performance took plenty of pressure off the Bruins throwing the ball, as Wilton Speight got the start at quarterback and had a solid (166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) if unspectacular game. The Michigan transfer did, however, do a good job of moving the chains on third down against his new rival and added 22 yards rushing with a score to showcase his (limited) mobility.
Although there were six lead changes and several crazy special teams plays early on, it was another disappointing second half performance for the USC offense as they failed to score a touchdown after the break for the second straight week. True freshman J.T. Daniels got a rude introduction to the series against UCLA on the final scoreboard but played well enough as his team’s only consistent source of offense. He wound up throwing for a career high 337 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed a pair of interceptions, including an awful one in the fourth quarter with nobody even close to the throw that may very well have sealed the team’s fate. Tailback Vavae Malepeai did wind up with 77 yards on the ground but it was otherwise tough sledding outside of a few early scoring drives for the cardinal and gold.
The result, UCLA’s first win in the series since 2014, is surely the biggest victory yet in the young tenure for Chip Kelly in Westwood and quite the encouraging sign for the blue and gold faithful after a rocky season highlighted by up-and-down play. The Bruins have dealt with a ton of injuries and were pretty limited in terms of scholarship numbers on Saturday but still managed to take the fight to their rivals — and then some — to come out on top.
The flip side is that USC is very much in danger of missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2011 (and really is more like 2000 given that the team was on NCAA sanctions at the time) with Notre Dame coming to the Coliseum next weekend looking to cap off a 12-0 season with a trip to the College Football Playoff. It may also secure the fate of embattled head coach Clay Helton, who is certainly feeling a ton of heat from fans and boosters amid the dismal season in downtown Los Angeles.
It was all fun and games in the first when Citadel’s Twitter account was front and center, but things took a more serious turn for Alabama in the second half.
While unexpectedly tied with the FCS program 10-all at halftime, the top-ranked team in the country steamrolled the Bulldogs in the second half in securing a 50-17 win over a team that came in as 53-point underdogs. In the fourth quarter, however, star running back Damien Harris was on the receiving end of a hard hit and, after being tended to for several minutes, left the game and didn’t return.
Following the Crimson Tide’s 12th straight win, Nick Saban confirmed that Harris suffered what the head coach described as a mild concussion.
Obviously, it’s way too soon to know what if any effect the head injury will have on Harris’ availability for the Iron Bowl against Auburn next weekend, but it’s certainly a situation that will bear watching over the next few days.
Through 11 games, Harris is the defending national champion’s leading rusher with 678 yards on the ground. He had 83 yards on just seven carries against the Bulldogs, including a 73-yard run that ended with the head injury.
Najee Harris‘ 639 yards are second on the team.
One win is all that separates No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0) from a perfect regular season after a complete domination of No. 12 Syracuse (8-3) on Saturday in Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame’s 36-3 victory over the Orange was highlighted by strong defense and the return of quarterback Ian Book to the offense.
Syracuse’s chances to upset the Irish faded early in the game when starting quarterback Eric Dungey left the game with an injury. His loss took a lot out of the Orange offense, which was already going to be in a tough spot against the Notre Dame defense. With Tommy DeVito taking over at quarterback off the bench, Syracuse quarterbacks combined for three interceptions and DeVito struggled with accuracy all game long. Syracuse also failed to get much going on the ground with Moe Neal, who picked up 74 yards on 18 carries.
Book passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns after sitting out last week against Florida State. The Irish ran the ball well too, with 171 team yards and a pair of touchdowns in the blowout.
Notre Dame will head to the west coast to take on USC next weekend to wrap up their regular season. A win would move Notre Dame to 12-0 and force them to await the selections from the College Football Playoff selection committee. At 12-0, Notre Dame would almost certainly be one of the four teams in the playoff at the end of the season, but seeding will still be unknown until a few more weeks are played.
Syracuse will hop back into ACC play for their regular season finale at Boston College next week. Second place in the ACC Atlantic Division will be on the line as both teams will finish behind Clemson in the division. Syracuse may have seen a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl dashed with the loss, however.
Virginia Tech will, if necessary, get an “extra” shot at bowl eligibility.
Hurricane Florence forced Tech’s Week 3 game against East Carolina to be canceled as ECU, rightfully so, opted not to travel to Blacksburg for the game. Ever since, the Hokies have been looking to add a 12th game to its schedule to no avail… until now.
Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that Tech has reached an agreement with Marshall to play a game Dec. 1. Marshall also lost its Week 3 game against South Carolina due to the hurricane and was in need of a 12th game as well.
The agreement, which is expected to be officially announced in the next day or two, between the ACC and Conference USA comes with a catch as it will only be played if the Hokies need a win to reach bowl eligibility, the Times-Dispatch reported.
As is stands now, Tech is 4-5 with two games remaining — home against Miami today (VT trails 17-14 at halftime as of this posting), home against rival Virginia next Saturday. If they split those two games, the Marshall game will be played per the new agreement; if they win both or lose both, there won’t be a game that first Saturday in December.
Tech has played in 25 straight bowl games, the second-longest current streak behind only Florida State’s 36 in a row. The 4-6 Seminoles need to beat both No. 20 Boston College today and No. 13 Florida next weekend to keep their streak alive.
At 6-3, Marshall is already bowl-eligible.