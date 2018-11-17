Maryland running game gashing Ohio State, Buckeyes on upset alert

Is No. 10 Ohio State being caught looking ahead, or is Maryland simply taking advantage of defensive holes the Buckeyes have had all season? The Terrapins have put Ohio State in a difficult spot at halftime in College Park with freshman running back Anthony McFarland already rushing for 231 yards and two scores to help put Maryland on top of Ohio State, 24-17. Ohio State had a chance to draw even just before halftime but fumbled the ball at the Maryland one-yard line.
It was an incredibly sloppy start to the game for the Ohio State defense. McFarland ripped off an 81-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game. On the ensuing kickoff, Maryland recovered a loose ball that fell in a perfect spot with Ohio State not prepared to recover. Ohio State’s defense forced a fumble one play later though to limit the damage. McFarland took off running for a 75-yard run after Ohio State settled for a field goal. Maryland took a 17-3 lead with their own field goal before the end of the first quarter.
Ohio State cut into the lead in the second quarter with Dwayne Haskins tossing a 68-yard touchdown strike to Terry McLaurin on the first play after a missed field goal try by the Terps. But the Ohio State defense failed on the ensuing drive by giving up a touchdown drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake.
But the Buckeyes did have one more answer with an eight-play 75-yard drive that was wrapped up by a J.K. Dobbins leap and stretch over a pile at the goal line for the score. Ohio State has not used Mike Weber in the running game, although he has been spotted on the sideline in uniform. A reason for his absence from this game has not been made public.