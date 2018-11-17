Associated Press

Pitt whips Wake Forest, claims first-ever ACC Coastal title

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Since joining the ACC in 2013, Pitt had never finished higher than a solo second (2015) in the Coastal division.  With one game left in the 2018 regular season, the Panthers have already clinched a significant piece of program history.

Things didn’t exactly look promising for Pitt early on, however, with Wake Forest taking a 10-6 into the halftime locker room as the Panthers’ high-powered rushing attack was essentially shut down through two quarters.  A pair of third-quarter touchdowns passes from Kenny Pickett, though — four yards to Rafael Araujo-Lopes, 63 yards to Taysir Mack — gave the Panthers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a securing a 34-13 win in Winston-Salem.

With the win, Pitt, at 6-1 in conference play, is officially the winner of the ACC Coastal division.  It marks the first-ever conference title for the Panthers after joining the league five years and six seasons ago.

It was also the culmination of a march that began back in July when the conference’s media picked them to finish fifth in the seven-team division.  The next step, after a road date with Miami next weekend to close out the regular season, will be against second-ranked Clemson Dec. 1 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

Over the past three games, the Panthers had rushed for nearly 1,300 yards combined; Saturday, they were held to just 154 in averaging 3.3 yards per carry.  Pickett picked up the offensive slack, though, as he passed for a career-high 316.  Not only was this the first 300-yard game of the sophomore’s career, it was just the second 200-yard game (242 vs. Virginia Tech in November of last year) in his two seasons.

The three touchdown passes were a career-high as well; in fact, Pickett came into the game with 10 career touchdown passes and nine on the season.

While they couldn’t get much going on the ground, especially compared to the past couple of weeks, the Panthers did manage a pair of rushing touchdowns.  The last one, with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter that proved to be the final nail in the Demon Deacons’ coffin, came courtesy of a six-yard touchdown run by Stefano Milan — a fifth-year senior offensive tackle.

Wake, meanwhile, dropped to 5-6 and will need to beat Duke on the road next week to become bowl-eligible.  The Demon Deacons have played in two straight bowl games, and a third would tie the program record set from 2006-08.

Syracuse QB Eric Dungey leaves game with injury as Notre Dame is pitching shutout in Yankee Stadium

By Kevin McGuireNov 17, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
If Syracuse was going to pull an upset in the Bronx against Notre Dame, they likely needed quarterback Eric Dungey to play a key role. That is no longer in the picture after Dungey left the game with an injury early in the first half. Notre Dame, with Ian Book back at quarterback for the Irish, have shown no signs of a struggle so far, owning a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Dungey left the game on a non-contact injury as the Orange were lining up at the line of scrimmage to run a play. Tommy DeVito has taken over at quarterback for Syracuse as a result, and finding success in the passing game has not yet been possible. DeVito completed just four of 14 pass attempts for 25 yards with two interceptions as the Syracuse offense has lost a bit of the versatility Dungey brings to the table.

Book has been having a terrific outing back on the field. Aside from an interception in the end zone in the first half, Book has completed 18 of 29 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. Justin Yoon has kicked a couple field goals and Jafar Armstrong has seemingly put this game well out of reach for Syracuse already with a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Notre Dame’s defense appears to have this game on lockdown, which will move the Irish one giant step closer to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 Ohio State survives OT shootout at Maryland, still in Big Ten title hunt

By Kevin McGuireNov 17, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
No. 10 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) did not hold a lead until overtime, but that’s all that matters for the Buckeyes on this day. A failed two-point conversion attempt by Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) gave Ohio State a 52-51 victory to keep a shot at playing for the Big Ten East Division championship next week at home.

Ohio State and Maryland exchanged five straight touchdown drives as the offenses hit another gear in the final 15 minutes of regulation. Maryland had a chance to score last with the ball getting to the Ohio State 38-yard line, but Ohio State’s Chase Young chased down Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome on 2nd & 10 for a loss of 14 yards and Dre’Mont Jones followed that with a sack for a loss of six yards on the final play of regulation as Maryland was out of field goal range in the closing seconds. That sent the game to overtime.

Starting on offense in overtime, Ohio State gambled with the way the offenses were going on a 4th and 1 play. After a timeout, Dwayne Haskins completed an easy pass to his left to Rashod Berry to get the ball to the five-yard line. Shortly after Ohio State was moved back 15 yards for a hands to the face penalty and a pass interference penalty on Maryland moved the ball forward 15 yards one play later, Haskins took care of business himself by running and stretching for the end zone and a touchdown. The call on the field had to be upheld following a video review to certify Ohio State’s first lead of the game.

Maryland wasted no time answering with a big 24-yard run by Anthony McFarland on the first play of Maryland’s overtime possession, and Tayon Fleet-Davis scored on the next play to bring Maryland within one. Rather than kick an extra point to force the second overtime, Maryland head coach Matt Canada opted to end the game one way or the other with a two-point conversion. Pilgrome rolled to his right and fired off a pass but it was unable to be hauled in, and Ohio State breathed a massive sigh of relief.

McFarland rushed for a career-high 298 yards with two long touchdown runs of at least 75 yards and Maryland rushed for a team total of 339 yards and five touchdowns against an Ohio State defense that once again showed plenty of problems. Making this less encouraging for Ohio State was the defense played one of their better games a week ago against Michigan State after some woeful performances leading up to that. Ohio State compensated with their offense, led by Haskins throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 59 yards and three touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins rushing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State running back Mike Weber did not play in the game, although he was on the sidelines in uniform. No explanation for his absence was provided.

Ohio State has plenty of room for improvement next week when the Buckeyes host rival Michigan in the regular season finale. The winner of next week’s game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will clinch the Big Ten East Division and head to Indianapolis to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in two weeks. The win also helps keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff radar, although the Buckeyes have a crowded pack in front of them.

Maryland will conclude its regular season next week on the road at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won the last three meetings in the series since Maryland won the first Big Ten matchup between the two in 2014. Maryland lost at home 66-3 in last season’s regular-season finale. Maryland will have to win next week in order to qualify for a bowl game.

WATCH: Harvard loses TD after RB flips off Yale player DURING the run

By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Emotions run high when it comes to college football rivalry games — even in the Ivy League.

In the 135th renewal of the FCS version of The Game Saturday afternoon, Harvard held a scant 28-27 lead on rival Yale very early on in the fourth quarter ar historic Fenway Park in Boston. However, Devin Darrington scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to push the Crimson’s lead out to 34-27, pending the extra point.

However, the Sequel: as Darrington was headed toward the end zone and nearing the goal line, he did something I don’t recall the last time ever seeing during a play: he flipped off one of the Yale defenders.

Seriously, he gave him the single-digit salute. Told him he was No. 1. However you want to put it.

Carrington was penalized for taunting, obviously, wiping the touchdown off the scoreboard and giving the Crimson the ball at the Bulldogs 18-yard line after the 15 yards were marked off.

Fortunately for Flipper, the penalty didn’t matter much at all as Harvard pulled away for a 45-27 win thanks to 17 fourth-quarter points.  While Harvard got over on this day, Yale leads the all-time series 67–60–8.

